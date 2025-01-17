I am thrilled to officially announce the launch of the Christian Warrior Academy, a comprehensive training program aimed at equipping church safety teams to protect their congregations while remaining grounded in a Christ-centered mindset.

This 8-hour course will be held in four locations across the United States this year, offering the same in-depth training at each location. The program will include critical topics such as:

Threat recognition and assessment

Active shooter response

Use of force and the aftermath of a critical incident

De-escalation techniques

Team organization and communications

Our first session is scheduled for:

📅 February 1, 2025

🕗 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

📍 True Life Church, Slidell, LA

Future locations MAY include Texas and South Carolina, based on strong interest from subscribers in those areas. While I’ve been hesitant to return to California (I moved for a reason), the incredible response we received during our course at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills makes it likely we’ll host another session there. Additional locations will be announced here on Substack, so stay tuned.

One of the guiding principles of Christian Warrior Training has always been to provide training at no cost to participants. Thanks to generous donations and other resources, we are committed to keeping this mission alive by offering the Christian Warrior Academy completely free of charge. We believe equipping the called should never be hindered by financial barriers, and we are blessed to make this possible for church safety teams across the country.

📌 Register Now: Spots for the Louisiana course are limited. Scan the QR code on the flyer to secure your place today.

Let’s work together to ensure our churches are places of worship, free from fear and full of His presence. I hope to see you at one of the sessions this year.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

