Joe was known as Church Security Answer Man and had helped thousands of church watchmen.

Captain Joe Puckett: Honoring the Legacy of the Church Security Answer Man

A Sad Farewell

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Captain Joe Puckett, known to many as the "Church Security Answer Man." For those who have learned from his invaluable YouTube videos or had the privilege of working with him, this news may come as a shock. Captain Joe dedicated his retirement to training and equipping church security teams, and his sudden passing is a tremendous loss to our community.

Captain Joe suffered a massive heart attack while at his desk, where he spent countless hours working to help church security teams like yours and mine. Even in his final moments, he was likely continuing his mission of service to God and His people.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Joe's dedication to the ministry of church security was evident in everything he did. A retired law enforcement officer with a wealth of experience, he chose to spend his retirement helping others protect their congregations. His YouTube videos were a beacon of practical advice and spiritual encouragement, and his insights helped shape how many of us approach church security.

Personally, I found his work both inspiring and formative. Before I started Christian Warrior Training, his videos were my guide. His calm, knowledgeable approach to church security laid the foundation for many of the principles I teach today.

A Personal Connection

As my channel grew, I reached out to Joe, and we occasionally corresponded about church security matters. His kindness and willingness to share his expertise reflected the servant's heart he brought to his ministry. He was always focused on helping others and furthering the cause of protecting churches with faith, readiness, and professionalism.

I had noticed his absence from YouTube and reached out to him, hoping all was well. When I received the heartbreaking email weeks later confirming his passing, I was stunned. It is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to continue the work he started.

The Christian Warrior Spirit

Joe embodied what it means to be a Christian Warrior. He combined his law enforcement background with a deep commitment to serving the body of Christ, offering training that emphasized vigilance, readiness, and trust in God. His work wasn’t just about tactics—it was a ministry, driven by his passion for protecting the church and his faith in God’s plan.

Many of you knew him through his videos or even had the opportunity to correspond with him, and you can attest to the impact he made. His teachings were more than practical—they were rooted in a heart for service and a love for the church.

Carrying On His Mission

Though Captain Joe is no longer with us, his legacy lives on. He has left a roadmap for us to follow, and it is now up to us to carry on the work he began. As Christians, we are called to protect our communities, and as church security team members, we have a special responsibility to ensure our congregations remain safe spaces to worship and grow in faith.

If you have been impacted by Captain Joe’s work, I encourage you to honor his memory by continuing to learn, grow, and lead with the same dedication and faith he demonstrated. Let us celebrate his life by keeping his mission alive in our churches.

