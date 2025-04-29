On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Greenwood Street in La Grande, Oregon. The device, measuring approximately 8 inches in length and 3 inches in diameter, was located on the sidewalk in the vicinity of this downtown area.

An employee of a nearby business noticed the device around 6:30 a.m. and reported it to the La Grande Police Department. Officers quickly responded and, out of an abundance of caution, called in the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit. The bomb squad confirmed the device was a functioning IED, constructed inside a pressurized container, wrapped in electrician’s tape, and packed with explosive material and BBs.

Thanks to the professionalism and swift actions of law enforcement, the device was safely seized and destroyed without incident. No injuries were reported. Jefferson Avenue, which had been closed as a precaution, was reopened later that afternoon.

A church is located at the same intersection where the device was found, raising concerns that religious institutions could be potential targets. While no motive has been confirmed, the placement of an explosive device near a Christian church serves as a sobering reminder of the need for heightened vigilance. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The intersection where police state the device was located. A search of google maps shows a church at that intersection.

Recognizing Suspicious Devices

While it's impossible to predict every threat, many explosive devices share common indicators. Knowing what to look for can help your church community respond before tragedy strikes.

Here are practical signs that may indicate the presence of an IED or suspicious object:

Unattended items in unusual places – Bags, boxes, or containers left near entrances, walkways, or gathering areas without a clear owner.

Wires, switches, or tape visible on an object – Particularly if attached to something that doesn’t normally have wiring (e.g., a pipe, small container, or package).

Unusual or strong odors – Chemical smells like sulfur, ammonia, or fuel can indicate explosive materials.

Bulging, leaking, or tightly wrapped containers – Especially if sealed with electrical or duct tape.

Devices placed near high-traffic areas or symbolic locations – Entrances to churches, near children’s ministry areas, or close to where vehicles or pedestrians gather.

Electronic components exposed – Timers, cell phones, antennas, or circuit boards attached to the item.

Odd behavior by individuals – Anyone leaving a package and walking away quickly, or loitering near drop-off points while watching from a distance.

Most homemade devices are designed to blend in just long enough to be ignored. That’s why pattern recognition and environmental awareness are critical.

What To Do If You Find a Suspicious Device

If a suspicious device or package is found, the first and most important priority is the safety of people nearby. The wrong move—such as touching or inspecting the device—could trigger an explosion.

Here are the correct steps to take:

Do not touch, move, or open the object.

Assume the device is dangerous until proven otherwise.

Clear the immediate area.

Calmly and quickly evacuate people away from the object. Create as much distance as possible.

Call 911 immediately.

Provide the dispatcher with: Exact location (intersection, room, etc.) Description of the item (size, color, appearance, visible wires, smells, sounds) Actions already taken (evacuation, lockdown, etc.)

Secure the perimeter.

Prevent others from approaching the device by positioning people well outside the area. Establish a wide safety zone.

Do not use radios or cell phones near the device.

Some explosive devices can be triggered by radio frequency transmissions. Move away before making calls or using two-way radios.

Follow law enforcement instructions.

Once first responders arrive, the scene belongs to them. Provide all information and assist only if requested.

Important:

At no point should a church staff member, volunteer, or safety team attempt to handle or investigate a suspected explosive device themselves. Always treat it as real until explosive experts declare otherwise.

Elevating Situational Awareness at Churches After an Incident

An incident like the one in La Grande should serve as a prompt for churches in the area to elevate their situational awareness—not just temporarily, but as part of a lasting security mindset.

Here are practical steps churches can take:

Brief your team immediately.

Inform all safety team members, staff, and key volunteers about the incident. Remind them to remain alert for suspicious items or behavior.

Increase pre-service and post-service patrols.

Pay special attention to parking lots, entrances, walkways, playgrounds, and any area where someone could leave a device unnoticed.

Inspect exterior areas before events begin.

Walk the property to look for anything out of place, especially before Sunday services, midweek meetings, or special events.

Update suspicious activity reporting procedures.

Make sure every staff member and volunteer knows: What kinds of objects or behaviors should be reported. How to quickly notify the appropriate person or team.

Encourage the congregation to say something.

Politely remind attendees during announcements or newsletters: "If you see something suspicious, say something immediately to church staff or security."

Review evacuation and lockdown plans.

Confirm that the church has a practical, rehearsed plan to evacuate safely if a suspicious device is found inside or outside the building.

Connect with local law enforcement.

Notify your local police or sheriff’s office that you are elevating awareness. Ask for guidance or a walk-through if they are willing.

Document and report every suspicious incident.

Even if a package turns out to be harmless, documenting unusual events builds a history that can help law enforcement track patterns or threats.

Final Note

We do not know whether the church in La Grande was the intended target of this explosive device. What we do know is that it was found near a house of worship—and that cannot be ignored. In today’s environment, churches must not assume immunity from danger. While we remain calm and avoid speculation, we also stand ready.

Scripture reminds us, “Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong” (1 Corinthians 16:13, NKJV). Vigilance is not a sign of fear—it is a form of obedience when it comes to protecting the body of Christ.

Stay alert, stay prayerful, and be ready to protect the flock God has entrusted to you.

