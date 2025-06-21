TERROR UPDATE

Trump Administration Monitoring Iran-Backed Sleeper Cells

The Trump administration is increasing surveillance of suspected Iran-backed Hezbollah sleeper cells within the United States, in response to heightened tensions following Israel’s recent Operation Rising Lion offensive. The FBI has intensified efforts to track potential threats linked to Hezbollah, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. government. This move comes amid growing concerns over possible retaliatory attacks and follows a 2024 prosecution involving an Iranian operative and two U.S.-based individuals accused of plotting surveillance and assassination missions. Officials have not confirmed any imminent threats but remain vigilant.

I am sure that FBI and JTTF teams have arrested many operatives already. However, in an interview with an agent assigned to the Hezbollah desk, he told me he suspects there are 30,000 Hezbollah agents in the US. Right now, Hezbollah has not answered Iran’s call for help. More than likely, it is because Iran refused to help Hezbollah when they were decimated by the Israelis and their own command structure is gone. However, you cannot become complacent with 30,000 people in the US that have vowed to kill you because you are a non believer in their eyes.

ISIS al-Nabā Issue #499 Highlights Ongoing Attacks on Christians

Issue #499 of the ISIS publication al-Nabā details a series of violent operations carried out by ISIS affiliates across West and Central Africa, explicitly targeting Christian populations. In Nigeria and Cameroon, militants burned dozens of Christian homes and villages, while in Mozambique, fighters killed two members of what they termed a “Christian militia.” In the Democratic Republic of Congo, attacks in Ituri and Lubero regions resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, including Christians and militia members, with ISIS claiming more than 100 Christian conversions during forced or coerced proselytization campaigns. The newsletter glorifies these actions and frames Christians as military targets, underscoring the continued ideological focus on anti-Christian violence. While synagogues are not specifically mentioned, the overarching narrative promotes hostility toward all non-Muslims and includes training guidance that could be applied to Western contexts. This reinforces the need for heightened vigilance among church security teams globally.

Source: ISIS al-Nabā Newsletter, Issue #499, published 16 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH.

Al-Qaeda Signals Intent for More Attacks

A recent communiqué from Al-Qaeda outlines the group’s intention to continue targeting Western interests and allies, citing ongoing military engagements in the Middle East as justification. The statement emphasizes solidarity with other jihadi organizations and warns of future assaults on Western military, economic, and civilian infrastructures—without specifying geographic locations or timelines. Authorities are reportedly intensifying surveillance and counterterrorism measures in response, although no specific plots have been publicly disclosed.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Fatal Stabbing in Church Parking Lot in Madison, Tennessee

A 44‑year‑old man was fatally stabbed just after midnight on May 26 in the parking lot of Madison First Baptist Church on Gallatin Pike in Madison, Tennessee. Metro Nashville Police responded to a report of an argument, finding the victim with stab wounds, who later died during surgery. The suspect, identified as 36‑year‑old Terrance Trice, fled the scene but was arrested four days later and charged with criminal homicide; he told officers the victim had attempted to rob him. Trice remains in custody on a $160,000 bond, and the investigation—including motive and context—is ongoing wsmv.com+2wsmv.com+2newschannel5.com+2.

Homicide Victim Found at Church

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death last month in the driveway of a church located on Hillside Drive, directly across from Green Elementary School in Jackson, Mississippi. The incident occurred while school was in session, raising serious safety concerns among local authorities. Jackson Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the killing. Two suspects were initially charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder, while a third suspect, previously wanted, has since been taken into custody and remains held without bond. The investigation continues as the community grapples with violence occurring so close to a school.

75% of violent crime occurs in the parking lot or church grounds, well 25% happen inside the church. A clear majority of this violent crime happens outside of worship hours. As I stated before, people that are fleeing danger often go to a nearby church for sanctuary. This could be your church one day. Do you have a plan in place in case that happens?

88 Christian Teens Removed from Iowa Church Camp Amid Investigation

Authorities removed 88 Christian teenagers from a church-run summer camp in Columbus Junction, Iowa, following an investigation into allegations of child abuse, endangerment, and potential human trafficking. The camp, operated by the Kingdom Ministry of Rehabilitation and Recreation, had hosted teens from across the country and was held at a church-owned property. Law enforcement, in coordination with health and human services officials, executed search warrants between June 12 and 13, relocating the teens to another church before arranging reunifications or foster placements. No arrests have been made, and officials continue to investigate conditions at the camp.

There's two lessons learned here. First, if your church holds any kind of VBC or summer camp, you need to make sure you have strong policies about interacting with children and staff conduct. The second is for parents. No matter what age your children are you should talk to them about appropriate and inappropriate conduct towards them. Emphasize that if they detect something bad, they should immediately call you, the authorities, or an adult to come help them.

Man Attacks Drummer at Miracle Center Ministries in Bridgeport

A man disrupted a live service during Miracle Center Ministries’ 34th pastoral anniversary celebration in Bridgeport, Connecticut, by storming the altar area and attacking the church’s drummer mid-sermon. Congregants immediately subdued the individual, ending the disturbance amid heightened tension within the sanctuary. No charges have been announced, and church leadership has not issued a public response.

Suspect Arrested After Threat to Jewish Community Center in San Antonio

Authorities arrested a suspect in another state after uncovering a threat of a potential mass shooting at the Barshop Jewish Community Center in San Antonio, Texas. The FBI and San Antonio Police Department launched a swift investigation after receiving credible information overnight, leading to increased security and early closure of the center on June 19. While officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat, Jewish institutions across the area, including Temple Beth El, heightened their security. Community leaders expressed both frustration at the frequency of such threats and appreciation for law enforcement’s rapid response and support.

Threatening Letters Mailed to Synagogues

A series of threatening letters were sent to synagogues in multiple U.S. cities, warning congregants of potential violence and expressing hate‑filled rhetoric. The incidents have prompted federal and local law enforcement agencies to open investigations and enhance security around affected places of worship. No specific individuals have been arrested or identified, and officials have not attributed the mailings to any organized group. The incidents have raised concerns among community leaders about the safety of religious institutions nationwide.

SEX CRIMES

Catholic Priest Arrested for Historic Child Sexual Abuse in San Luis Obispo County

A Catholic priest was arrested last week in San Luis Obispo County, California, on suspicion of sexually abusing three children more than 25 years ago. The alleged incidents—occurring during the offender’s tenure in the region—received renewed attention after victims came forward with reports to authorities, prompting law enforcement to act. The case is currently under investigation, and further details about the suspect’s identity or church affiliation have not been released.

ARSON/FIRES

Fire Damages Historic St. Agnes Church in Detroit

A major fire broke out in the early morning hours of June 3, 2025, at the long‑abandoned St. Agnes Catholic Church complex—most recently Martyrs of Uganda Parish—located on Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit, Michigan. The blaze burned for over four hours before Detroit Fire Department crews halted it, managing to save the church’s main structure while the connected rectory was destroyed. The Gothic‑style building, originally erected in 1923 and vacant since 2006, carries deep historical significance: it was once a vibrant Black Catholic parish that welcomed Mother Teresa and later housed a Missionaries of Charity convent.

ACCIDENTS/MISC.

Two Killed, One Injured in Kentucky Church Van Crash

Two members of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, were killed and one injured following a church van crash on Sunday, June 15. The incident occurred near Georgetown Road and Seminole Trail when the van, while traveling east on East Main Street, struck a telephone pole. A 76-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while an 81-year-old man later died at a local hospital. The driver was also hospitalized with injuries. Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Explosion at Kentucky Church Construction Site Critically Injures Two

An explosion occurred on June 16 at the construction site of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in McCracken County, Kentucky, critically injuring two workers. According to local authorities, the blast was caused by a makeshift incendiary device described as a "sparkler bomb," which one worker allegedly lit and another accidentally triggered. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was accidental but not related to typical construction activity. Both victims were initially treated locally before being transferred to out-of-state hospitals for further care. Multiple agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

In light of this incident, churches undergoing construction or renovations should implement strict safety protocols and ensure that all individuals on-site are fully briefed on prohibited materials and behavior. Even when working with outside contractors, church leadership must stay actively involved in site oversight and coordinate with project managers to enforce safety compliance. Establishing clear rules, posting visible warnings, and conducting random checks can help prevent unauthorized activities that may put lives at risk. Remember, stewardship includes not only protecting your congregation but also the workers and volunteers helping to build or maintain your facility.

PROPERTY CRIME

Disruptive Vandalism at Long Island Catholic Church

During a Spanish-language Sunday Mass on June 16 at Corpus Christi Church in Mineola, Long Island, a 26-year-old man stormed the altar and smashed two religious statues, including a century-old Sacred Heart statue recently restored, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage. Parishioners were left traumatized by the unexpected attack, and the suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief; the motive remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have enough people on your security team, you should consider placing at least one person near the stage. That way, they can intercept anyone attempting to harm the pastor or damage sacred objects. No good ever comes from a stranger stepping onto your stage in the middle of a service.

Church Burglarized in Riley County, Kansas

A suspect broke into Alert Covenant Church in Riley County, Kansas (15800 block of Green‑Randolph Road, Randolph) just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, stealing approximately $4,000 in cash and electronic equipment, according to the Riley County Police Department. The burglary is under investigation, and local law enforcement is urging anyone with information to contact RCPD or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers for a possible reward.

This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar and fire alarm as well as a 4K video system. These are the most basic things that any church can do to maintain security and prevent a majority of crime that happens at churches. Unfortunately, a majority of churches do not fall this simple rule.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Up to 200 Displaced Nigerian Christians Killed in ‘Worst’ Attack Yet

On June 13–14 in Yelewata, Benue State, Nigeria, Islamist Fulani militants carried out a brutal assault on internally displaced Christian families sheltering in church-affiliated buildings and nearby homes, killing as many as 200 people. Attackers reportedly shouted “Allahu Akhbar,” set fire to the structures, and used machetes and gunfire on anyone attempting to escape. Local clergy described the scene as “gruesome,” with victims slaughtered and buildings torched while security forces reportedly delayed response until the following morning. The coordinated assault, targeting non-combatant refugees in a church setting, is being called the worst atrocity yet in the region amid prolonged, sectarian violence.

Christian Wedding Attacked by Mob in Central India

A Christian wedding in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, India, was violently attacked on June 11 by a mob reportedly affiliated with Hindu nationalist groups. The attackers used sticks, stones, and gasoline to damage property, including vehicles, and terrorized guests, forcing some to lock themselves indoors while the bride and groom fled. The following day, three individuals, including the groom's father, were assaulted and hospitalized. Christian leaders in the region have expressed growing concern over increasing hostility toward Christians, even during private family events.

