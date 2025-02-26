70 Christians Beheaded in a Church: How to Survive Persecution
I'll break down what happened and how you can survive mass slaughter of Christians.
A brutal attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has left 70 Christians beheaded inside a church. The perpetrators? The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)—a militant group with suspected ties to ISIS.
In this video, I break down:
✅ What happened in the attack
✅ Who the ADF is & their real agenda
✅ 7 critical survival tips to protect yourself, whether you're in Africa or the West
Christians are under attack worldwide, and this could happen here. Learn how to prepare, defend yourself, and stay ahead of potential threats.
📺 Watch now: 👉 Click here to watch the video
🙏 Pray for our brothers and sisters in the DRC. Stay vigilant. Be ready.
Another reason for the Second Amendment…