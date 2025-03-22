CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Suspect Wanted Following Assault at Tupelo Church

An investigation is underway after a man reportedly assaulted a church member at First Baptist Church on North Church Street in Tupelo, Mississippi, on March 10, 2025. According to reports, the suspect—described as a 34-year-old homeless individual who assists the local homeless community—entered the church office and attacked a member of the congregation. The church is known for providing social and mental health services to those in need. Tupelo Police have issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on a charge of simple assault and believe he may be in the Oxford area. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.

Georgia Church Daycare Staff Arrested After Children Illegally Given Benadryl

The director and a staff member of Forsyth Methodist Church Caring for Kids Child Care and Learning Center in Monroe County, Georgia, have been arrested following an investigation into the illegal administration of Benadryl to young children. Authorities say the daycare worker initially arrested, who was caught giving the medicine to three 2-year-olds to induce sleep during nap time, was reported by a colleague to the center's director. Surveillance footage confirmed the actions occurred on March 3 and March 5. As a result, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning ordered the emergency closure of the daycare. The director is facing three misdemeanor charges for failure to report child abuse, while the staff member is charged with felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery. The investigation is ongoing.

SEX CRIMES

Former Church Volunteer Arrested for Child Sexual Assault in Texas

A 52-year-old former church volunteer has been arrested in Montgomery County, Texas, on charges of child sexual assault, prompting authorities to search for potential additional victims. The suspect, who is being held on a $75,000 bond, previously served as the children’s choir instructor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be filed as further information comes to light. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Persons Crimes Unit and reference case number 24A347769.

Welcome back to the sexual assault section, Texas. You had a 2 week reprieve, but you worked your way back in. Texas, you have a lot of work to do. You are in here almost every week it seems (more than any other state). I know he is a “former” volunteer, but these predators work their way into those jobs so they have easy access to victims.

Homeless Man Indicted for Sexual Assault at Abilene Church

A 23-year-old homeless man has been indicted by a grand jury in Abilene, Texas, for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in a church parking lot on July 20, 2024. According to police, the suspect approached a woman in north Abilene, and after they consumed alcohol together, he assaulted her when she attempted to leave. The incident took place in the parking lot of a local church, though the church’s name was not disclosed. Law enforcement officials have identified the man as a transient and believe there may be additional victims, particularly within the local homeless community. The investigation remains active, and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Abilene authorities.

Former Georgia Pastor Arrested in Florida Child Sex Sting Operation

A former pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, on charges related to child sex crimes. The 52-year-old suspect, who led the church from 2005 to 2013, was taken into custody during “Operation Full Throttle,” a law enforcement sting targeting online child predators. Authorities report he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy online, but was instead interacting with undercover officers. He now faces multiple felony charges, including obscene communication with a minor and using a computer to solicit and travel to meet a child. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was listed as an employee at Horizon Elementary School in Florida. The school and the local district have been informed and are taking appropriate action.

Indiana Pastor Arrested on Multiple Child Molestation Charges

A recently retired pastor from Orland, Indiana, has been arrested on several counts of child molestation following allegations of repeated abuse. The 69-year-old former pastor of Orland Church of the Nazarene is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl on five occasions between January 1 and May 7, 2024. The victim’s mother reported the abuse to police on March 5, 2025, and the suspect admitted to the actions during questioning after initially attempting to place blame on the child. He now faces three Level 1 felony charges and two Level 4 felony charges related to child molesting. The investigation is ongoing.

It is common for pedophiles to blame their victims. They will say how the victim “lured them” with provocative looks, etc. It is disgusting to hear their interviews.

Mississippi Church Music Minister Indicted for Attempting to Send Lewd Image to Minor

A former music minister at Calvary Baptist Church in Horn Lake, Mississippi, has been indicted on one count of transferring obscene materials to a minor after allegedly attempting to send a sexual image to someone he believed was a girl under the age of 16. The incident occurred in December 2024, but the recipient was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seized the suspect’s phone during the investigation. The individual confessed to the misconduct in a call to the church’s lead pastor on January 6, 2025, and was terminated from his position the following day. The church publicly condemned the conduct and stated it is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Florida Church Volunteer Rearrested on Child Molestation Charges

A man accused of molesting a child while volunteering at Crosspoint Church in Crestview, Florida, has been rearrested after his bond was revoked. Robert Morris Watson III is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm. The alleged abuse took place between September 30, 2024, and early February 2025. Initially released on a $10,000 signature bond, Watson was taken back into custody on March 13, 2025, following a court decision to rescind the bond. Crosspoint Church confirmed that Watson had volunteered there and was removed from duties once the allegations surfaced. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 23, 2025.

ARSON/FIRES

Repeat Offender Arrested for Arson at Missouri Church

A 34-year-old man with a prior arson conviction has been arrested in connection with a destructive fire at Abundant Life Church in Warrenton, Missouri. The fire, reported on the morning of March 18, 2025, resulted in the destruction of multiple vehicles and property, including three semi tractors, a school bus, utility and camper vehicles, and a shipping container. Authorities believe the church building itself was also destroyed. The suspect, identified through a trail camera capturing his vehicle leaving the scene, admitted to starting the fire using matches and stated he did it for an adrenaline rush. He has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree arson and six counts of knowingly burning or exploding. The man had previously been convicted of arson in Union, Missouri, in 2021, but was not incarcerated at the time of this latest incident. He is currently being held without bond.

Man Charged with Arson at Missouri Church Property

A 34-year-old man has been charged with setting fire to the Abundant Life Church property in Warren County, Missouri. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Department, the individual admitted to igniting the fire using a book of matches, stating he experiences an adrenaline rush from setting fires. The March 2025 blaze destroyed multiple vehicles and structures on the church property, including three semi-tractors, a work truck, a school bus, an RV camper, a pull-behind camper, and a Conex box filled with materials. The suspect faces two counts of second-degree arson and six counts of knowingly burning, and is being held without bond. Authorities also noted he has a prior criminal history involving similar offenses in other communities.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Former Pastor Charged with Embezzling Over $33,000 from Milwaukee Church

A former pastor at St. Adalbert Parish in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been charged with three felony counts of embezzlement after allegedly misusing over $33,000 in church funds between 2018 and 2022. According to a criminal complaint, the former church administrator used the parish’s credit card to cover personal expenses, including trips to Mexico and Italy, legal payments, and various bills, without authorization. The individual was placed on administrative leave in April 2022 after financial concerns arose regarding unusual spending patterns. Prosecutors assert that the pastor did not have consent to use church finances for personal matters.

Please do regular audits of all accounts. It holds people accountable and keeps people from stealing knowing that they will be caught.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Syrian Christians Fear for Safety Amid Rising Sectarian Violence

A surge of sectarian violence in Syria’s coastal region from March 6 to 10, 2025, has deepened fears within the country’s Christian minority, with seven Christian civilians reportedly killed during clashes primarily between Syrian government forces and remnants of the ousted regime. According to local church sources and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the violence in Latakia and surrounding areas has also resulted in over 1,000 Alawite deaths. Victims included civilians uninvolved in the conflict, such as a father and son killed on the Latakia International Highway and members of a family attacked in their home. In response, churches in the region suspended religious activities and began broadcasting services online. Senior Christian leaders in Syria issued a joint statement condemning the violence and called for national reconciliation. The Christian population in Syria has declined from 1.5 million before the war to approximately 300,000 today, raising serious concerns about the future viability of Christian communities in the region.

Nigerian Seminarian Killed After Church Kidnapping

A 21-year-old seminarian from the Diocese of Auchi in southern Nigeria was killed after being kidnapped along with a Catholic priest from St. Peter Catholic Church in Iviukhua-Agenebode, Edo State. The incident occurred on March 3, 2025, when armed attackers broke into the church rectory, forcibly abducting both the seminarian and the priest. While the priest was released unharmed on March 13, the seminarian was murdered by the kidnappers. According to church officials and the charity Aid to the Church in Need, this killing is part of a growing wave of violence targeting Catholic clergy in Nigeria, which has seen a surge in kidnappings—often linked to ransom demands and religious tensions involving extremist groups. The Diocese of Auchi has condemned the act and called on the Nigerian government to strengthen security measures in the region.

