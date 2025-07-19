Get Tickets (IN PERSON ONLY)

TERROR UPDATE

Terrorist Threat Prompts Army Special Operations Command to Warn Florida-Based Retirees

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) has issued a "Duty to Warn" alert specifically targeting retired military personnel living in Florida who previously served in Iraq or Syria, citing a credible terrorist threat. The notice, signed by USASOC Provost Marshal Col. Mark A. Katz, advises vigilance among these veterans and urges immediate reporting of suspicious activity to local authorities. While the warning does not affect active-duty members, it highlights serious concerns about the safety of retired Department of Defense officials in a state home to a significant population of military retirees, including those from special operations. The alert was confirmed by a USASOC spokesperson but included no details on the source or nature of the threat.

Terror Group Member Among Eight Arrested in Gang-Related Kidnapping and Torture Case in California

Authorities in San Joaquin County, California, arrested eight Indian-origin men, including a wanted Khalistani terrorist associated with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International, in connection with a gang-related kidnapping and torture case. The coordinated operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and local SWAT teams, and led to the recovery of five handguns, an assault rifle, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and over $15,000 in cash. The suspects face several serious charges including kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and felony gang enhancements. The primary suspect is also wanted in India on terrorism charges, and extradition discussions are reportedly underway.

🛡️ My thoughts: Terrorists come in many forms and ideologies, and they don’t stay in one place. I saw a BKI member in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this year and reported it to their intelligence bureau. These groups are still active and dangerous—as this case shows, they're committing violent crimes right here in the U.S.

Anarchist Groups Call for “Black August” Actions

Several anarchist websites have issued a public call for “Black August,” encouraging direct action in response to the deaths of three anarchist militants. The call invites "anonymous insurgents" to “leave your mark” and “act as you see fit.” While these types of calls to action are not uncommon among anarchist groups and don’t always lead to violence, they often reflect heightened agitation and can coincide with destructive incidents. Historically, such groups do not wait for a coordinated campaign to act but can be stirred by general social unrest, making the month of August one to watch closely for potential disruptions.

🛡️ My thoughts: Any time radicals start making open calls to action, especially targeting institutions, the Church should take notice. We’ve seen before how these ideologies clash with Christian values and sometimes even lead to physical attacks. Stay alert, increase situational awareness, and make sure your security teams are briefed and active throughout August.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Two Dead, Two Critically Wounded in Targeted Shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, became the site of a deadly shooting after a violent chain of events began with a traffic stop. The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Pewee Valley, opened fire on a state trooper, carjacked a vehicle, and then entered the church during a gathering. Seeking his former partner—who was not present—he opened fire after being told she was not there. Two women were killed, including the pastor’s wife, and two men, including the pastor, were critically wounded. The suspect was killed at the scene by responding officers. Authorities confirm the attack was a targeted act of domestic violence, not motivated by religious ideology. Church security teams nationwide are being urged to assess preparedness for domestic spillover scenarios.

🛡️ My thoughts:

Pastor’s Son Arrested for Menacing Following Deadly Shooting at Lexington Church

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of the church’s pastor was arrested at the scene. The 58-year-old man was charged with menacing after law enforcement stated he acted “belligerently” and reached toward a firearm on his hip, prompting a trooper to intervene and place him under arrest before the weapon could be drawn. This arrest occurred shortly after the shooter, who had earlier wounded a Kentucky State trooper, entered the church looking for his former partner and opened fire when he could not find her. The attack left the pastor’s wife and her daughter dead and critically wounded the pastor and another victim. The pastor’s son, who shares his father’s name, posted bond and was released the following day, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Friday.

🛡️ My thoughts: This kind of reaction happens more often than you'd think. After an active shooter event, family members often rush to the scene, desperate to help—even though the incident is already over and the area is being processed as a crime scene. Their judgment is clouded by emotion, and they aren’t thinking clearly. This is exactly the type of situation that can unfold in your children’s ministry immediately after a crisis. You need to be prepared for it—and so does your children’s ministry team. Unfortunately, most children’s ministry staff aren’t trained for scenarios like this. It's typically the Safety Ministry that handles such planning. This incident is a perfect example to incorporate into your reality-based training.

Armed Man Arrested at School During Church Service — Stopped by Church Security

A 48-year-old man was arrested at New Canaan High School after being found with a firearm while Grace Community Church was preparing to begin its Sunday worship service on school grounds. The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m., when a member of the public alerted officers assigned to the church’s security detail about a suspicious individual. As the man entered the building, officers noticed a bulge at the small of his back and approached him. He admitted to carrying a firearm and was immediately arrested. He has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and released on a $10,000 bond, with a court date set for July 24. The prompt and professional response by the on-site security team prevented the situation from escalating.

🛡️ My thoughts: We don’t know if he was just concealed carrying, or if he meant to do harm. Either way, church security thought something was amiss and took action instead of just waiting it out. What is normal for your church? My church, everyone is carrying concealed because it is Idaho. However, in my church in California, no one carried concealed and only the bad guys did. It’s just the way things are. Look at the norms for your church. If it is out of the norm, don’t make excuses and go find out what is going on.

Woman Fatally Shot Outside Philadelphia Church in Targeted Attack

A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed outside Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia early Friday morning, according to local authorities. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Lehigh Avenue. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and found the woman by a fence outside the church, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was transported to Temple University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators recovered eight shell casings near her body, suggesting she was specifically targeted and shot at close range with a semi-automatic weapon. No arrests have been made, and police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras to identify a suspect.

🛡️ My thoughts: A clear majority of shootings at churches occur after worship hours and outside of the church. It's also worth repeating that people that are fleeing danger will often run to a nearby church for sanctuary. That means the danger that is chasing them is coming to your church and you need to be prepared for that.

Gunfire Disrupts Event at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident in which a firearm was discharged into the air following a disturbance at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday morning. According to authorities, the altercation occurred after a church event and involved individuals who were familiar with one another. The suspect fled the scene in a black pickup truck, and no injuries were reported. Police emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public, but the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Events like this can often be predicted. They involve long time grievances between congregants, or they involve a congregant and an outside person knowing they will be at the church. It is important to know how everyone is doing in your church and if you find that there is a potential for conflict, keep an eye on it so other church members are not affected.

Man Breaks Into Virginia School, Confronts Churchgoers During Worship Services

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a bizarre break-in at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, where he remained hidden for most of the day before confronting attendees of a church service being held at the location. The suspect entered the building around 3 a.m. on July 13, damaged property, and was still present when police responded to a disturbance around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man still on-site. He resisted arrest, provided false identification, and was later charged with burglary, destruction of property, obstruction of justice, providing false ID, and simple assault. He is currently being held without bond pending a court date.

🛡️ My thoughts: Many of you have church in public schools on the weekend. I would recommend doing a protective sweep of the property prior to congregants coming in just to make sure. You never know.

SEX CRIMES

Arrest Made After Child Groping and Exploitation Case at Antioch Church of Christ

A 72-year-old man was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after admitting to uploading images of child sexual abuse and groping a child at the Antioch Church of Christ, located on Antioch Pike. Metro Nashville Police were alerted via a cyber tip from Google, which led them to the suspect's Google Photos account containing illicit images. Additionally, he was under investigation by Juvenile Sexual Assault detectives for inappropriately touching and hugging a child, aged between 10-15, who also attended the same church. The child disclosed the abuse to her mother and church staff, prompting the investigation. During a police interview, the suspect admitted to having a sexual attraction to children. He is currently facing charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor, and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is another heartbreaking reminder that evil doesn’t just operate outside the church—it often tries to hide within it. We as believers must be vigilant, not just spiritually, but practically. Churches need to have strict child safety policies, and we need to be watching out for our children like the shepherds we are called to be. This man’s open admission of attraction to children is disturbing, but it's even more chilling that it took Google to flag his behavior. Technology shouldn’t be more protective of our kids than the people in our pews. Let’s stay alert and be the protectors our faith and families require.

ARSON/FIRES

Arson and Hate Crime at North Bay Christ Church in Novato, California

Photo courtesy of the Novato PD

North Bay Christ Church in Novato, California, was the target of a suspected arson and hate crime early in the morning around 6:30 AM. A 30-by-30-foot brush fire was discovered on the property, threatening and damaging religious structures including a nativity scene, a Star of David, and a cross, with damages estimated at $2,000. Authorities quickly responded and arrested a 61-year-old woman from Santa Clara near the scene, who was found with incriminating evidence and made statements indicating a religiously motivated attack. She has been charged with a hate crime and felony arson and was booked into Marin County Jail. The Novato Police credited community alertness and swift emergency response for containing the situation.

🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar and a fire alarm and a 4K video system. This is the most basic security that you can do for your church.

Fire Damages Historic Beck Memorial Presbyterian Church in the Bronx

A two-alarm fire broke out at the historic Beck Memorial Presbyterian Church in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, New York, on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. The church, which holds historic landmark status and is currently vacant, sustained significant damage as over 100 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire crews initially attempted to battle the flames from inside but were forced to evacuate due to hazardous conditions, including collapsing ceilings and holes in the floors. The fire was ultimately brought under control using exterior streams. No injuries were reported, and fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Wave of Vehicle Break-ins Targets Raleigh Churches

Over the past weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina, a coordinated series of car break-ins occurred at five local churches during worship services, resulting in 31 vehicles being targeted. The affected churches include Our Lady of Lourdes at 2718 Overbrook Drive, Highland United Methodist Church, Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, Providence Church, and Summit Church. Surveillance at Our Lady of Lourdes captured a suspect using a smash-and-grab method to steal $2,000 in cash and a brand-new handgun from a pickup truck. Despite the thefts, Raleigh police noted that vehicle-related crimes are down 14% year-over-year. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday to address the incidents and provide crime prevention tips.

🛡️ My thoughts: They break into cars in church parking lots knowing you are going to be tied up for at least an hour. This is another reason why you need to have security stationed in the parking lot ALL THE TIME and why you should have cameras pointed at the entrances to your parking lot.

Police Prevent Break-In at Grace Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Late Monday night, Lee’s Summit Police thwarted an attempted burglary at Grace Baptist Church in Missouri. Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. after two men were caught on camera trying to break into a shed on church property before disabling the surveillance system. One suspect was apprehended within minutes near Highway 150 and Ward Road, while the second was located shortly after by a police K-9 unit. Authorities found burglary tools and suspected stolen items in the suspects’ vehicle. Both individuals have been charged with property damage and conspiracy related to the attempted break-in.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Armed Attack on Nigerian Seminary Leaves One Guard Dead, Three Seminarians Abducted

On the night of July 10, 2025, armed assailants stormed the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi, located in Edo State’s Etsako East region of southern Nigeria. The attackers killed a security guard and abducted three seminarians before fleeing into the surrounding forest. The seminary, operated by the Diocese of Auchi, has now been targeted twice in less than a year. No group has claimed responsibility, but the method mirrors the growing pattern of violence against Christian institutions in Nigeria. Church officials, including Bishop Gabriel Dunia, have responded with calls for prayer, fasting, and heightened security, while urging government forces to act decisively. This incident is part of a broader crisis: between 2015 and 2025, at least 145 Catholic priests in Nigeria have been kidnapped, and 11 murdered, highlighting the severe risks facing Christian clergy and institutions in the region.

Pastor and Guest Tackle Knife-Wielding Attacker Outside Adelaide Church

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a guest with a knife outside Croydon Park Community Church in Adelaide, Australia, around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect reportedly appeared near the church's outdoor bathroom and chased one of the pastor’s guests while armed with a knife. Pastor Ryan Pickard and another guest intervened, subduing the attacker and performing a citizen’s arrest until police arrived. Witnesses described the scene as terrifying, with the assailant shouting and resisting restraint. Authorities took the man into custody at the scene without further incident.

Five Christians Killed, Over 100 Kidnapped by Fulani Militants in Kaduna State, Nigeria

On July 11, 2025, Fulani militants attacked a Bible study and prayer service at an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) congregation in Kampani village, Kaduna State, Nigeria, killing five Christians and injuring three others. This assault is part of a broader wave of violence in the region, where at least 110 Christians have been kidnapped from multiple villages in Kajuru County over the past six months. Attacks have included raids, abductions during funerals, and the burning of churches and homes. These militants—some with ties to jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram—employ tactics aimed at displacing Christian populations and imposing Islamist control. Nigeria remains the deadliest country in the world for Christians, accounting for 69% of global Christian martyrdoms in the past year, according to Open Doors' 2025 World Watch List.

