For the past month, I’ve been undergoing a life-changing treatment inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. As a retired cop dealing with trigeminal neuralgia, migraines, and PTSD, I’ve tried a lot of things to find relief—but nothing has helped like this.

In my latest video, I walk you through what hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is, how it works, and how it’s transformed my physical and mental health. The pain is down. The fog has lifted. I’m clearer, stronger, and finally getting real sleep again.

This treatment isn’t experimental or fringe. It’s backed by science, supported by veterans and first responders like me, and—thanks to the Albertsons Foundation and Mission 43—free for Idaho veterans and first responders.

If you’re suffering like I was, I strongly encourage you to check this out. I explain everything in the video, from the treatment process to the unexpected emotional healing that came with it.

