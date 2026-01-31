Terror

Car Rams Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City

A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing a vehicle into the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters and synagogue, commonly known as 770, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday night while people were gathered for prayer. The vehicle struck and damaged basement-level doors multiple times, but no injuries were reported. Authorities described the crash as intentional and are investigating it as a possible hate crime, though the motive has not yet been determined. The historic Chabad headquarters, located on Eastern Parkway, is a deeply significant site for the Hasidic Jewish community and receives thousands of visitors each year. Police confirmed no weapons or explosives were found in the vehicle, and the incident occurred amid an ongoing police presence at the site, which has a history of prior violent incidents.

🛡️ My thoughts: Vehicle ramming attacks (along with mass stabbing) are becoming the norm for attacks against Christians and Jews. You MUST take measures to protect pedestrian choke points in your parking lot and front door. Bollards are the most common way of doing this. Protecting your pedestrians from vehicles is apart of stewardship.

Federal Intelligence Warns of Lone-Actor Terror Threats Ahead of U.S. 250th Anniversary

U.S. intelligence officials are warning of potential terrorist threats tied to events planned for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, according to an internal memo circulated by the National Counterterrorism Center at the start of the year. The memo cautions that lone actors inspired by al Qaeda and the Islamic State Group could seek to exploit large public celebrations, particularly at soft targets with limited or scattered security. Federal analysts pointed to recent precedent, including an ISIS-inspired vehicle attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people, as an example of the type of low-tech violence that remains a concern. The memo specifically highlighted risks associated with locations hosting multiple high-profile events at the same time, such as Philadelphia, which is expected to host a FIFA World Cup match, a fan festival, and events marking the city’s role in U.S. independence. Parks, recreation areas, and temporary markets were also cited as potential targets due to accessibility and vulnerability to attacks such as vehicle rammings or knife assaults. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the NCTC, said Americans should remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings during semiquincentennial celebrations nationwide.

Source: You should be picking up on the threat lone actors hold against our churches. This is our biggest threat of terror. You lone wolf actor, more than likely, will come from within.

Teen Pleads Guilty in Terror-Related Attack on Police in New Jersey

A 17-year-old admitted in court that he attempted to murder a police officer in Florence Township, New Jersey, as part of an effort to promote terrorism after expressing a desire to join the Islamic State (ISIS), according to prosecutors. The incident occurred on March 21, 2025, when the teen intentionally rammed a Florence Township Police patrol vehicle while an officer was responding to a crash, later disabling his own vehicle on Route 130 near Station Road. When officers approached, he charged them with a knife and stabbed one officer multiple times in the chest, though a protective vest prevented life-threatening injuries. Two additional officers were also injured during the encounter. The teen later admitted in court that he had been following ISIS for months, posted online about joining the group, shouted religious slogans during the attack, and intended to kill a police officer to advance terrorism. Prosecuted as an adult, he pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, and agreed to an 18-year state prison sentence, with sentencing scheduled for March 26, 2026.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a great example of how lone wolf actors operate. Look at these cases and use it to mold responses to protect your church.

Islamic State Propaganda Promotes Lone-Actor Jihad and Targeted Violence

An Islamic State propaganda image and accompanying messaging are circulating online encouraging self-radicalized individuals to carry out lone-actor attacks without direct command, training, or logistical support, according to terrorism monitoring sources. The material emphasizes lowering the barriers to violence by urging individuals to act independently after consuming ideological content, explicitly calling for attacks against Jews and individuals labeled as “Crusaders.” The propaganda frames these acts as “unique attacks,” portraying spontaneous violence as both religiously justified and strategically effective, and promotes the idea that ideological indoctrination alone is sufficient to carry out lethal assaults. Analysts warn that this type of messaging is designed to inspire rapid, unpredictable acts of violence by individuals operating outside traditional terrorist networks, making detection and prevention more difficult.

READ THIS 👇

🛡️ My thoughts: Whenever ISIS or Al Qaeda puts out a notice like this, there is follow through (whether the suspect is following through or it is a coincidence). This week, it was the ramming of the Synagogue-reported above- and a stabbing of a Christian reported Below. Last year, ISIS put out a bulletin and a week or two later a Michigan church was attack, then again-this time at a LDS church. It may be a coincident, but it is happening each time.

Protest Activity

Protesters Disrupt Synagogue Event Over ICE Funding Vote in New York

Left-wing activists disrupted a political event at a Jewish synagogue on Long Island, New York, where a Democratic congressman was speaking, protesting his vote in favor of a federal spending bill that increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The demonstrators, affiliated with an activist group, interrupted the event with shouting, profane language, and crude props, including knee pads and an adult diaper, to mock the lawmaker over his support for additional Department of Homeland Security funding. Video of the incident circulated widely online, showing the disruption of the synagogue gathering and the removal of at least one protester by venue staff. The protest occurred inside the synagogue during a scheduled appearance, drawing attention to security and respect concerns surrounding political demonstrations at religious institutions.

🛡️ My thoughts: I will have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dealing with protestors at your church in the next few weeks. In the mean time, the seal is broken that protected churches from criminals and protestors. Churches used to be off limits, but that is not happening anymore.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Two Killed, Two Wounded in Mass Shooting Across From Welcome Baptist Church

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a mass shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon across the street from Welcome Baptist Church in a rural area east of Mount Airy, North Carolina, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Samurai Lane, directly opposite the church, where deputies found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds; one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another later died at a hospital in Winston-Salem. Church officials stated the incident did not occur on church property and did not involve members of the congregation. Investigators said multiple agencies are involved, additional individuals connected to the shooting are being sought, and authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time.

🛡️ My thoughts: Although this was across the street from the church, people in trouble often flee to the church for sanctuary. Make sure you maintain situational awareness around the church while working during the week. A 4k video system is the single best thing you can do for church security (along with an alarm). Video can greatly help law enforcement investigate crimes in and around the church.

Shooting Reported at Mosque in Moncks Corner, South Carolina

One person was shot inside a house of worship in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to local police. Officers responded around noon on Sunday to reports of a shooting at the Muhajirun Wal Ansar mosque, located near U.S. Highway 52 in Berkeley County. Police said the victim, who called in the incident, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported. Authorities stated a person of interest has been taken into custody, though no charges or motive have been publicly released, and investigators have not confirmed any connection between the victim and the suspect. Police emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the community as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Although this is a mosque, it is important to realize this can happen at your church. Watch these incidents and learn what happened and add it to your scenario training.

Stabbing Attack and Deputy-Involved Shooting in Parkland, Washington

A violent stabbing attack in Parkland, Washington, led to a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began around 6:24 a.m. when a man called 911 reporting he had been stabbed by an unknown individual near a convenience store in Parkland, Pierce County. The victim told deputies the suspect approached him, asked about his religion, and after the victim mentioned being a Christian, the suspect stabbed both the man and his dog before fleeing the area. The victim and his dog were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. After an extended search with assistance from a K9 unit, deputies located the suspect several hours later on the 800 block of 112th Street South. Authorities reported the suspect was armed with multiple knives, resisted arrest, and advanced toward deputies, at which point multiple deputies fired their weapons, killing the suspect. The investigation has been turned over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Read the full story

Disturbance During Sunday Service Raises Security Concerns at Port St. Lucie Church

A disruptive incident during Sunday worship at Truth Church in Port St. Lucie, Florida, has raised serious safety concerns after church leaders reported erratic behavior by an individual who entered the sanctuary during the service and made unusual demands. According to church leadership, the individual walked down the center aisle carrying a backpack, appeared agitated, and insisted the church display specific flags and recite the Pledge of Allegiance before worship, demands that were refused. Church leaders later reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business showing the same individual outside the church late Sunday night, leading them to contact law enforcement. While vandalism was discovered the following morning, authorities are focusing on the disturbance and subsequent behavior, resulting in a restraining order and a no-trespass order being issued as the church moves to strengthen security measures.

Read the full story

Sex Crimes

Church Security Officer Arrested on Child Rape Charge After Fugitive Search

A church security officer is in custody after being arrested in Hoover, Alabama, in connection with a first-degree rape case involving a juvenile that authorities say occurred in 2020 in Tuscaloosa County. According to court records, the alleged assault took place inside an outdoor playhouse or shed, and the victim later gave birth to a child in February 2021, with DNA testing reportedly confirming the accused as the father. The individual had previously been arrested and released on bond, but that bond was revoked in January 2026 due to failure to appear in court and an alleged violation of bond conditions. Prosecutors stated that while out on bond, the accused obtained employment as a church security officer in Birmingham and unlawfully possessed a firearm. A multi-agency operation led by the U.S. Marshals located and arrested the suspect at an extended-stay hotel in Hoover, temporarily shutting down a portion of U.S. Highway 31 during the operation. The individual is now being held without bond in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Read the full story

Illinois Church Official Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A church official affiliated with the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod was arrested in connection with a federal child pornography investigation involving multiple locations in Illinois, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. The 54-year-old official, who served as president of the Central Illinois District, was charged with one count of producing child pornography following an investigation that uncovered hidden recording devices and storage media containing videos of juveniles in bathrooms. The case involved residences in Springfield and Vandalia, Illinois, and began after a juvenile reported discovering a concealed camera in a hotel bathroom. Federal authorities allege the devices were disguised as common electronic items, and the defendant was ordered held in custody pending trial. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and local law enforcement agencies as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.

Read the full story

Man Charged After Alleged Indecent Exposure Inside Canandaigua Church

A 24-year-old man has been charged following an incident of alleged indecent exposure inside a church on North Main Street in Canandaigua, New York. According to police, the incident was reported on December 28, when the individual reportedly entered the church and exposed his genitals to another person. After an investigation, authorities served a criminal summons on January 6, charging the man with exposure of a person. He is scheduled to appear in City of Canandaigua Court at a later date in connection with the incident.

Read the full story

Louisiana Catholic Priest Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Allegations

A Roman Catholic priest has been arrested in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, after being accused of inappropriately touching a child over the course of approximately one year, according to an investigative report obtained through a public records request. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred at St. Edward Catholic Church in the community of Richard, Louisiana, where the priest served as pastor, and involved a juvenile under the age of 17. Authorities state the allegations include inappropriate physical contact that meets Louisiana’s legal definition of indecent behavior with a juvenile, a felony that can carry up to seven years in prison per count. The priest was jailed on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, later posting $15,000 bail for release while the case remains under investigation. The arrest comes amid ongoing legal and financial fallout related to clergy sexual abuse cases within the Lafayette Diocese, which has acknowledged significant potential liabilities tied to pending litigation.

Read the full story

Huntsville Church Daycare Administrators Placed on Leave Amid Child Sex Abuse Case

Two administrators at Trinity United Methodist Church Child Development Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have been placed on administrative leave following the arrest of a former daycare employee on multiple child sex abuse charges. Authorities report the arrest stemmed from allegations of inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 12, which were reported by daycare officials to the Madison County Department of Human Resources. Church leadership stated the administrators were placed on leave to allow for a thorough review of reporting procedures, documentation, and internal protocols to determine whether proper steps were followed. The church has arranged temporary oversight of the daycare while the review is conducted and emphasized its commitment to stability, transparency, and care for families. In addition to the criminal case, a civil lawsuit has been filed alleging abuse and negligence by the former employee, the daycare center, and the church.

Read the full story

Teacher With Prior Abuse Allegations Fired From Multiple Catholic Schools in Illinois

The Archdiocese of Chicago has terminated a male teacher with a documented history of child molestation allegations after he was recently employed as a substitute teacher at Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park, Illinois. According to a letter sent to Catholic school families, the teacher had also worked at several other Catholic schools in Chicago and the south suburbs over the past 16 months, including St. Walter–St. Benedict School and Pope John Paul II School, and additionally served as a private tutor for at least one family in the south suburbs. While the Archdiocese stated that none of the known allegations occurred at Chicago-area Catholic schools, officials confirmed that one family filed a police complaint related to alleged misconduct that occurred during in-home tutoring. The Archdiocese reported it is cooperating with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and two suburban police departments as the investigation continues.

Read the full story

Catholic Church Usher Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges in Virginia

An usher at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been arrested and charged in connection with child sexual abuse material, according to a statement from the church and local reporting. Church officials stated the individual volunteered as an usher at the parish, which is part of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, but emphasized they were not aware of any illegal activity occurring on parish property. The diocese encouraged anyone with knowledge of abuse or misconduct involving clergy, employees, or volunteers to immediately contact civil authorities and the diocesan victim assistance coordinator. Local law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case, and additional details had not yet been released at the time of reporting.

Read the full story

Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor Pleads Guilty to Abduction of Minor in Ohio

A pastor from the Canton Seventh-Day Adventist Church has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of abduction involving a 13-year-old girl, stemming from an incident that occurred at River Run Campground in Loudonville, Ohio. The crime took place in September 2025 at a campsite in Ashland County, where authorities say the minor was unlawfully taken. The case was prosecuted in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas after the pastor was arrested in February 2025 and originally faced multiple serious charges, including kidnapping, sexual offenses, and child endangerment. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5, and the case has drawn significant concern within the Canton community and among church members, while church leadership has stated they cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.

Read the full story

Arson/Fires

Fire Severely Damages Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Havana, Florida

A weekend fire caused significant damage to Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Havana, Florida, prompting a state-level investigation into the cause of the blaze. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning after flames were reported coming from the church building, and officials confirmed the fire was eventually brought under control. Authorities stated no one was inside the church at the time, and no injuries were reported. Due to the extent of the damage and the historic role of the church in the community, the Florida State Fire Marshal has assumed responsibility for the investigation, though officials have not confirmed whether the fire was intentionally set. Community members described the loss as deeply impactful, noting the church has served families in the area for generations.

Read the full story

Historic Church Destroyed by Three-Alarm Fire in Louisville Neighborhood

A three-alarm fire early Thursday morning destroyed the 118-year-old Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church in the St. Denis neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, leaving the historic church building largely reduced to rubble. Fire officials said the blaze began just after midnight at the church on Shanks Lane, with flames initially visible from the rear roof area before rapidly spreading. More than 50 firefighters and medical personnel responded, contending with icy conditions following a winter storm; one firefighter was injured after slipping on ice and was treated for minor injuries. No members of the congregation were reported injured, and authorities confirmed that Louisville Metro Arson is investigating the cause of the fire as the congregation faces the loss of its longtime place of worship.

Read the full story

Property Crime

Stolen Vehicle Taken From Church Crashes After Police Pursuit in Merced

A suspect was arrested in Merced, California, after stealing a vehicle from a church and later crashing it into a tree following a police pursuit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from a church, with the owner actively following the truck when officers were notified. Police located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the city. The incident ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree, and the suspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries as the investigation continued.

Read the full story

Former Church Treasurer Indicted for Alleged $2 Million Theft From Albuquerque Abbey

Federal prosecutors have indicted a former church treasurer, age 68, accused of stealing more than $2 million from Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey and the Norbertine Community of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he served as treasurer beginning in 2016. According to the federal indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between May 2022 and March 2023 and involved at least 31 transfers of church funds designated for foundation support, seminary and education, and retirement accounts into accounts he controlled. Authorities allege the money was used for personal investments, including the purchase of a home in Placitas, and that complex domestic and international wire, brokerage, and cryptocurrency transactions were used to conceal the source of the funds. The former treasurer is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and tax evasion, including allegedly filing a fraudulent 2022 federal tax return that significantly underreported income. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged scheme.

Read the full story

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Crashes Into Church Building in Carmichael, California

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a car left Marconi Avenue and slammed into the Sacramento Bible Church for the Deaf in Carmichael, California, on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the vehicle veered off the roadway for reasons still under investigation, traveled across a grass berm, and crashed into the church before overturning. Emergency crews responded shortly before 4 p.m., and the driver was able to exit the vehicle without assistance and sustained only minor injuries, declining hospital transport. Investigators stated that DUI does not appear to be a factor, and church officials confirmed the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, with no additional injuries reported as damage assessments continue.

Read the full story

International

Bandits Abduct Residents Near Church Community in Kaduna State, Nigeria

Armed bandits abducted six residents during a late-night attack in Maraban Kajuru, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria, in an incident that has heightened fear following a recent mass kidnapping of church worshippers in the same region. The assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday when gunmen reportedly stormed a residential area, broke into multiple homes, and forcibly took six individuals to an unknown location. The attack came barely a week after 177 Christian worshippers were abducted elsewhere in Kajuru, prompting renewed concern over security failures in populated areas. As the latest abduction unfolded, Christian leaders and families gathered at Tawaliu Baptist Church in Maraban Kajuru for a special prayer service seeking the safe return of the previously abducted worshippers, underscoring the ongoing threat facing church communities and nearby residents amid continued bandit violence.

Read the full story

Catholic Church Looted and Destroyed During Tribal Violence in Ethiopia

A Catholic church compound belonging to the Apostolic Vicariate of Gambella and Illubabor was violently attacked and looted in Itang, Ethiopia, amid clashes between the Anyuak and Nuer tribes in December 2025. According to reports, armed groups descended on the parish at dawn, occupying the church and presbytery before large numbers arrived with heavy weapons and dump trucks, looting the property at gunpoint. The attackers used pickaxes and metal bars to break into buildings, stealing mass kits, altar items, electrical equipment, school supplies, food intended for children, and religious statues, while also causing extensive structural damage, including bullet holes and a severely damaged roof. The assault left the mission devastated, with property destroyed, community members killed or displaced, and the parish effectively reduced to nothing, highlighting the growing instability and ethnic violence affecting churches and communities in the region.

Read the full story

