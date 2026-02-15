Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Mason's avatar
Michael Mason
10h

"When you see the Reaper you know the Harvest is near"!

Reply
Share
Zombie Code Monkey's avatar
Zombie Code Monkey
19h

John Lovell recently posted about using a public toilet while carrying. His solution was to remove the gun, holster and all, and stick it in the support rail. This keeps it easy to get to if needed while not having to worry about it falling out of the holster (should not happen with proper retention).

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture