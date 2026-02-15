Caitlyn and I are introducing a new section to the newsletter: “PROTESTS.” There has been an increase in protest activity at churches over the past month and we should be tracking this as a community.

Terror

U.S. Counterterrorism Officials Warn of Continued Threats to Houses of Worship

A recent United States counterterrorism publication issued by a federal intelligence office warns that faith-based institutions remain attractive targets for terrorist organizations due to their symbolic value and perceived lack of security. The report highlights a recent suicide bombing at a mosque overseas that resulted in mass casualties, underscoring the ongoing global threat environment facing houses of worship. Authorities also detailed multiple arrests in Europe involving individuals — including minors — accused of spreading extremist propaganda and attempting to incite violence through social media platforms, reflecting the accelerating role of online radicalization. Officials noted that terrorist groups increasingly rely on encrypted messaging applications, gaming platforms, and artificial intelligence-generated propaganda to recruit, coordinate, and inspire attacks, making early detection more challenging. The publication emphasizes that attacks may be inspired abroad but carried out locally and stresses the importance of proactive security planning, visible deterrence measures, suspicious activity reporting, and coordination between religious institutions and law enforcement to reduce vulnerability.

Source: Redacted

🛡️ My thoughts: The publication this came from is a publication put out by an agency in the US government that has responsibility over terror issues. What they are putting out is open source information and I don’t understand why they restrict citizens of this country from seeing it. It boggles my mind. Good men and women that are followers of Christ make it available so the information can make it to you. God bless them and the work they are doing. Pay attention to what is being said. It is repetitive, because it keeps happening over and over. Our warnings will have always been there.

Teen With Alleged Extremist Group Ties Investigated in Oklahoma City Church Arson

Authorities are investigating a 17-year-old in connection with a fire and vandalism attack targeting Windwood Freewill Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after a blaze damaged the sanctuary just hours before a scheduled Sunday service in early February 2026. The incident involved a break-in, a fire set inside the church, shattered glass, charred pews, and graffiti found in the surrounding area, with symbols and lettering allegedly linked to a violent extremist network appearing at multiple nearby scenes. Investigators believe the same individual may be connected to additional incidents, including a vehicle fire and racially motivated vandalism, and allege the church arson may have been livestreamed as part of extremist activity, though no arrest has been made. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze, no injuries were reported, and the case has been referred to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed under juvenile or adult court statutes.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This is the type of attacker we should all be worried about. The lone wolf attacker remains the largest risk for all of our churches.

Protest Activity

Protestors target Henderson, NV Church

Anti-ICE Agitators Disrupt Church Service in Henderson, Nevada

A church in Henderson, Nevada, was disrupted by two sisters displaying anti-ICE rhetoric who entered the property and breached the main entrance, making their way into the foyer area before being confronted. According to a subscriber report, the women attempted to enter the women’s restroom, then returned to the hallway and foyer where one of the sisters used aggressive language while disrupting churchgoers before both were escorted outside by two part-time Henderson Police officers who serve the church. The individuals never gained access to the sanctuary, but continued their disruptive behavior outside the building. No injuries were reported, and it is unclear whether the incident was covered by local media. The church’s security leadership has since conducted follow-up discussions within a local church safety coalition to review the incident and evaluate lessons learned. Source: Anonymous follower submission.

🛡️ My thoughts: We are seeing weekly anti-ICE protests at churches in the country. Not wide spread, but something you should be training and be ready for. Here, they seemed to have prepped in some way in the bathroom. This is a common tactic. We all know we have a little more privacy in the bathroom. Good job by this security team in denying them access to the sanctuary. Don’t forget to spread the Gospel to them. At least give them a chance to hear how Jesus can bring them the joy they so desperately need in their lives.

Worship Service Disrupted at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia

A worship service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, was disrupted on February 1 after an individual allegedly entered the sanctuary during services, began filming, and shouted condemnations toward the congregation. Church officials reported that the disruption caused alarm among worshippers and briefly interrupted the service before security intervened. Authorities in DeKalb County were contacted, and a complaint was filed following the incident. The individual was later described as having traveled from Alabama with the apparent intent to disturb the service, and county officials issued a no-trespass order barring him from returning to the church property. The incident has sparked broader discussion about protections for houses of worship from targeted disruptions.

Read the full story

DOJ Signals Broader Use of FACE Act Following Synagogue Disruption Case in New Jersey

The U.S. Department of Justice announced an expanded enforcement approach using the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to address disruptions at houses of worship, citing a civil lawsuit against protesters accused of interfering with services at a synagogue in West Orange, New Jersey, as a first-of-its-kind application of the law in that context. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon stated that the FACE Act, which makes it a federal offense to use force, threats, or physical obstruction to interfere with individuals exercising their right to religious worship, has been applied in response to protests that allegedly crossed into obstruction, intimidation, or trespass. Officials indicated that enforcement efforts have intensified amid a rise in antisemitic incidents following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, and warned that additional actions could follow in similar cases nationwide. The department emphasized that while peaceful protest remains protected under the First Amendment, blocking access to religious services or unlawfully disrupting worship services may result in federal civil rights enforcement.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Police Outside Church in Hickory, North Carolina

A man armed with a knife was shot and injured by police outside St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Hickory, North Carolina, on February 8, 2026, prompting an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Police said the incident began outside a nearby restaurant when the 35-year-old suspect allegedly approached officers aggressively while holding a knife, then fled on foot toward the church as congregants were arriving for a morning service. Officers deployed a K-9 during the pursuit, which was reportedly stabbed by the suspect, before the individual turned back toward officers near 16th Avenue NW and was shot. The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, no officers were injured, and two officers were placed on administrative leave as the SBI conducts a standard review of the officer-involved shooting.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch the video below for my breakdown of this incident.

Texas Woman Charged in Fatal Hammer Assault at Church

Authorities say a 32-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder, theft, and tampering with evidence after allegedly striking her 64-year-old boyfriend in the skull with the claw end of a hammer and leaving him critically injured at Old Path Baptist Church in China Grove, Texas, east of San Antonio. The victim was discovered on Jan. 18 unconscious, partially unclothed, and covered in dried blood inside a shed on church property that had been used as living quarters, and he later died from severe head injuries including a fractured skull and internal brain bleeding. Investigators allege the attack followed ongoing relationship disputes and that evidence was later concealed, including cleaning blood from a pickup truck, altering and selling the vehicle in Houston, and discarding the suspected murder weapon, which was later recovered and found to be consistent with the victim’s injuries.

Read the full story

Double Homicide Discovered Behind Refreshing Church in Roanoke, Virginia

A double homicide investigation is underway after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle parked behind Refreshing Church in northwest Roanoke, Virginia, on the morning of February 8, 2026. Police responded around 9 a.m. to the church’s back parking lot on the 2000 block of Carroll Avenue Northwest, where officers discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead at the scene. Church members arriving for Sunday worship encountered police tape and an active crime scene, underscoring the shock of violent crime occurring on church property. Authorities have not released details about suspects or a possible motive, and the investigation remains ongoing as police maintain a presence in the area and seek information from the public.

Read the full story

Man Stabbed Outside Mathewson Street Church in Providence

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night outside Mathewson Street Church in Providence, Rhode Island. Officers responded to reports of a man who had been chased and stabbed multiple times as he attempted to enter the church building for safety. Authorities said the victim was able to make it inside the church before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. No suspects are currently in custody, and investigators have not yet identified a motive for the attack.

Read the full story

Partial Human Remains Found Near St. Paul AME Church in Monroe County, Georgia

An investigation is underway after suspected partial human remains were discovered near St. Paul AME Church in Monroe County, Georgia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 2:30 p.m. on February 11 to a wooded area off Rumble Road, where the remains were found. Authorities have not released additional details regarding the identity of the remains or the circumstances surrounding the discovery. Monroe County investigators are actively processing the scene as the investigation continues.

Read the full story

Intruder Disrupts MLK Service at Brooklyn Church, Raising Security Concerns

An intruder disrupted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day church service at Antioch Baptist Church in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on January 18, 2026, after entering the building under the claim of being an Uber driver and roaming freely through the sanctuary. The individual eventually made his way onto the stage in front of the congregation before being removed, causing fear and alarm among attendees during the service. While no injuries were reported, the incident highlighted concerns about insufficient security at churches, with calls from faith leaders and officials for equal protection and proactive security measures for houses of worship, noting that the intruder’s intentions were unclear but his actions created a significant sense of danger during the service.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Your stage should be a no go zone for anyone. No good comes from anyone getting on your stage. Also, Caitlyn and I have seen an increase in church related crime in NYC, specifically in Brooklyn. Just a heads up.

Man Acting Erratically Removed from Woodbury Catholic Church

A man reportedly connected to a recent shelter-in-place incident at the University of St. Thomas was removed from St. Ambrose Catholic Community in Woodbury, Minnesota, on the morning of February 11, 2026. According to a message sent to church members, the individual was acting erratically during the 8 a.m. Mass, prompting church leadership to act out of an abundance of caution. The man was formally trespassed from the property, and Woodbury police responded to remove him from the area. St. Ambrose, which also operates a Catholic school serving grades 1–8, confirmed that safety protocols were followed and that security personnel are monitoring the campus. The individual, who had occasionally attended previous services, will not be permitted to remain on church or school property if he returns. The man is also reportedly connected to a February 10 lockdown at the University of St. Thomas campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul after authorities received a message from someone claiming to be on campus with a firearm and threatening self-harm. That lockdown was later lifted when it was determined the individual had left campus. Police stated that no charges were filed in connection with the Woodbury church incident.

Read the full story

Gun Left in School Restroom During Lighthouse Church Event in Bellevue

A firearm was discovered left inside a restroom at Phantom Lake Elementary School during a church event held by Lighthouse Church in Bellevue, Washington, according to the Bellevue School District. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 21, 2025, during a Christmas service that was part of a regularly scheduled facility rental over winter break. District officials stated that the event took place outside of normal school hours and that no students or staff were present or placed at risk. The situation was initially reported by KUOW and later confirmed by the district, which emphasized that the school was not in session at the time of the incident.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Our next class will be on tactical pooping. Seriously. Apparently people don’t know what to do with their gun when they poop. Please keep your gun on you at all times… even when pooping.

Sex Crimes

Louisiana Pastor Sentenced to Seven Years for Molesting Teen at First Pentecostal Church in Chalmette

A Louisiana Pentecostal pastor from First Pentecostal Church in Chalmette, Louisiana, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile involving a teenage girl approximately 15 years ago. The abuse occurred in the southeastern Louisiana community of Chalmette when the victim was between 15 and 17 years old. In December, a jury found the pastor guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile but acquitted him of felony carnal knowledge. On February 12, a state judge imposed the maximum seven-year sentence, citing the severity and recurring nature of the abuse. The pastor was arrested in March 2023 and is also required to register as a sex offender. Authorities indicated that additional allegations had been investigated, though the conviction pertained to one victim.

Read the full story

Arson/Fires

Fire Damages Independent Nazarene Church in Beech Grove, Indiana

Firefighters responded to a large late-night fire at Independent Nazarene Church in Beech Grove, Indiana, on February 7, 2026, after heavy smoke was reported coming from the roof of the building around 10:43 p.m. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department spent nearly five hours battling the blaze, which caused a partial roof collapse and forced firefighters to evacuate the structure and continue operations from outside. The fire was brought under control after approximately three hours and fully extinguished after two additional hours, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the incident resulted in significant damage to the church property, disrupting religious services and community activities.

Read the full story

Fire Destroys Sanctuary at Family Baptist Church in Tulare, California

A fire tore through Family Baptist Church in Tulare, California, early on February 9, 2026, causing extensive damage and leaving the church sanctuary a total loss, according to local fire officials. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames already burning through the roof, with thick fog hampering visibility and a partial roof collapse occurring shortly after crews reached the scene. While the front sanctuary was destroyed, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the rear of the building, salvaging musical instruments, electronics, and several Bibles, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and arson has not been ruled out, but church leadership stated the congregation will continue meeting and serving the community despite the damage.

Read the full story

Property Crime

Harlem Church Vandalized With Anti-Religious Graffiti, Hate Crime Task Force Investigating

The New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a vandalism incident at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 360 Lenox Ave. at the corner of 128th Street in Harlem, New York. According to police, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on February 4, a man drew “anti-religious” graffiti on the church’s front door before fleeing the scene, heading downtown on Lenox Avenue. No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities released an image of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a neon yellow jacket, dark-colored pants, and a black winter hat, and are asking the public for assistance in identifying him. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Read the full story

Catholic Cathedral Vandalized With Hate Symbols in El Cajon, California

A Catholic cathedral in El Cajon, California, was vandalized overnight after unknown individuals spray-painted swastikas, “white power,” “BLM,” upside-down crosses, pentagrams, and other symbols on the doors and exterior entryways of St. Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral. The vandalism, discovered in the morning hours, caused damage to the church’s main entrances and created alarm within the congregation, particularly given the conflicting and extremist nature of the symbols used. Church officials reported the incident publicly and urged prayer for both persecuted Christians abroad and for those responsible for the act, while the motive behind the vandalism remains unclear. The incident occurred amid a broader pattern of vandalism and attacks against Catholic churches across the United States, including arson, destruction of statues, and damage to church property.

Read the full story

Upcoming Bills

Idaho Bill Seeks to Protect Religious Services Under Disturbing the Peace Law

An Idaho lawmaker has introduced legislation that would amend Idaho Code 18-6409 to specifically include religious worship services under the state’s disturbing the peace statute, making it a misdemeanor to maliciously and willfully disrupt a church service. The proposal, introduced before the House Judiciary and Rules Committee in Boise, would allow law enforcement to cite or arrest individuals who intentionally interfere with religious gatherings, with penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Supporters say the measure is intended to provide clearer legal authority following incidents nationally and within Idaho where worship services have been disrupted, including a recent high-profile disturbance at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The bill does not criminalize specific speech, focusing instead on disruptive conduct, and it advanced unanimously out of committee with a full hearing date yet to be announced.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Idahoans, contact your legislator and encourage them to vote for this bill. Unbelievably, there are people against this passing.

Kansas Clergy Abuse-Reporting Bill Advances Amid Religious Debate

A Kansas bill that would require clergy to report abuse advanced unanimously out of committee on February 7, 2026, and now heads to the Kansas House floor, intensifying an ongoing debate between abuse survivors’ advocates and religious leaders. The legislation, House Bill 2352, would make clergy mandatory reporters of abuse while including an exception intended to protect private confession, a provision supporters argue adequately balances child safety and religious freedom. Opponents from various faith communities contend the bill infringes on religious liberty and does not address abuse prevention, while supporters maintain it is necessary to protect children from harm. The bill’s future remains uncertain amid political disagreement over whether it will receive a full House vote and whether it could face a gubernatorial veto.

Read the full story

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Vandalism Damages Crosses at New Heritage Church in Lexington County

Lexington County deputies are investigating a vandalism incident at New Heritage Church on Leaphart Road in Lexington County, South Carolina, after a vehicle was driven onto church property and caused significant damage. Authorities say the incident occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, when a vehicle drove across the church’s front lawn, leaving deep tire tracks, damaging landscaping, and knocking down two of the three wooden crosses displayed outside the church. The damage was discovered Thursday morning, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the case remains an active investigation as they seek information related to the incident.

Read the full story

International

Priest Abducted and Three Killed in Attack on Catholic Residence in Kaduna State, Nigeria

Gunmen killed three people and abducted a Catholic priest along with several others during an early morning attack on the priest’s residence in Kauru district, Kaduna state, Nigeria. The assault occurred around 3:20 a.m. at the home of the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku, according to the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, which reported that 10 individuals were abducted. Police confirmed the incident but stated that five people were kidnapped and that the three fatalities were two soldiers and one police officer who died during a gun battle with the attackers. The violence comes amid ongoing insecurity in northern Nigeria and follows the recent rescue of 166 worshippers abducted from two other churches in Kaduna. Amnesty International criticized the government’s response to escalating violence, citing ongoing attacks, abductions, and instability across several northern states.

Read the full story

Grace Mountain Church Set on Fire During Evening Prayers in Nairobi, Kenya

Authorities are investigating an arson incident that occurred at Grace Mountain Church in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 9 at approximately 6:40 p.m., when a woman was captured on CCTV entering the sanctuary during evening prayers, pouring a flammable liquid on the floor, and setting it on fire. Worshippers were gathered in prayer at the time and were forced to flee as flames spread across the sanctuary floor. No fatalities were reported, and the fire was extinguished, but the incident caused significant disruption and raised concerns about security at places of worship. Police are reviewing clear surveillance footage to identify the suspect, and her motive remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Read the full story

Two Pastors Beaten by Muslim Extremists in Pallisa, Uganda

Two pastors from New Life Church in Pallisa, eastern Uganda, were severely beaten by a group of Muslim extremists on January 30, 2026, in what sources describe as a faith-based attack. The assault occurred around 4 a.m. along the Pallisa-Mbale Highway near Osupa Swamp as the pastors were returning home from an all-night prayer meeting. Five masked men dressed in Islamic attire reportedly stopped them, accused them of blasphemy and attempting to convert Muslims, and attacked them with sticks and knives. One pastor sustained cuts near his mouth and injuries to his knee and hand after being struck and losing consciousness, while the assistant pastor suffered a fractured arm, lost two teeth, and endured heavy blows to his back. The attackers fled when an approaching vehicle interrupted the assault, allowing bystanders to transport the injured men to a clinic and later to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment. Both pastors were discharged on February 8 and continue recovering at home, with plans to report the incident to police. No arrests have been reported, and authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of publication. The attack has heightened concerns among church leaders and residents about religious tensions in eastern Uganda.

Read the full story

Catholic Priest Murdered Inside Church Rectory in Mexico State

Authorities are investigating the murder of a Catholic priest who was found bound and stabbed to death inside his room at the San Isidro Labrador parish in Mexico State, Mexico. The 71-year-old priest was discovered shortly after 8 p.m. after suspects allegedly broke into the church and rectory, drawing the attention of nearby residents who alerted church staff. Upon entering the room, staff found the priest with his hands and feet tied and multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, and the suspects fled before police arrived. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the killing remains unknown. The murder is part of a broader pattern of violence against clergy in Mexico, where numerous priests have been killed, assaulted, or kidnapped in recent years, raising ongoing concerns about security for churches and religious leaders.

Read the full story

Leave a comment