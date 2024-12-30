2024 was a year of significant challenges for church security ministries, as threats to Christian congregations and schools reached new heights. It was a time that tested our resolve, our preparation, and most importantly, our faith. Despite these trials, God has remained our refuge and strength, guiding us through moments of uncertainty and danger. From thwarted terror plots to quick responses that saved lives, this year demonstrated the value of diligent safety teams and the Lord's providence in protecting His people.

To every safety ministry volunteer, team leader, and security professional: your work is vital, and your faithfulness is seen. You stand as shepherds guarding the flock, providing safety so others can worship and draw closer to God. While the challenges can be overwhelming, remember the promise in Isaiah 41:10: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” This verse reminds us that while we prepare and respond with earthly tools, we ultimately rest in the knowledge that God is sovereign over all.

The following events from 2024 serve as a testament to both the threats we face and the resilience of those called to protect their congregations. Each incident carries lessons to help us prepare for the future while reinforcing the critical role of church safety ministries in today’s world.

5. The Threat Level Moves to "Severe"

The unprecedented decision to raise the Church Security Threat Level System (CSTL) to "Severe" marked a turning point in 2024. This highest threat designation reflected a dramatic escalation in risks faced by Christian churches, driven by geopolitical conflicts, domestic unrest, and heightened activity by extremist groups. It was a clear signal that churches were being targeted like never before, requiring vigilance and preparation from every safety ministry across the nation.

Why the Threat Level Rose

The shift to “Severe” was influenced by multiple factors:

Increased Extremist Activity: Intelligence reports linked terror cells, such as Hezbollah and ISIS sympathizers, to active plots targeting Christian institutions in the U.S.

Domestic Tensions: Political polarization and anti-Christian sentiment contributed to a rise in hate crimes against churches.

Global Instability: Escalating conflicts in the Middle East spurred radicalization efforts within the U.S., increasing the risk of homegrown attacks.

For more details on the decision to raise the CSTL system to "Severe," you can read the full alert here: Church Security Threat Level is Now "Severe".

Lessons for Churches

The rise to "Severe" was not just a warning; it was a call to action. Key takeaways from this heightened threat level include:

Preparedness Saves Lives: Churches that invested in training and drills reported greater confidence in their ability to handle emergencies.

Communication is Key: Establishing robust lines of communication with law enforcement and emergency responders is essential for mitigating threats.

Faith and Readiness Go Hand-in-Hand: While physical preparedness is critical, the spiritual component cannot be overlooked. Churches must encourage prayer and reliance on God’s guidance, ensuring their actions are rooted in faith rather than fear.

This historic move to "Severe" serves as a reminder that we live in a fallen world. Yet, through preparation, vigilance, and trust in the Lord, we can continue to safeguard our congregations while fulfilling our mission to be salt and light in our communities.

4. ISIS Follower Stopped from Attacking Churches in Idaho

In one of the most significant security successes of 2024, federal authorities thwarted a plot by an ISIS-inspired individual planning multiple active shooter attacks on churches in Idaho. This case highlighted the ever-present threat of homegrown terrorism and the critical role of law enforcement and church vigilance in preventing mass casualties.

What Happened

The suspect, an Idaho resident with allegiance to ISIS, had been radicalized online. His plans targeted several churches in the region, aiming to strike during services to inflict maximum harm. Authorities were alerted by suspicious social media activity and unusual firearm purchases, which led to a months-long investigation and the eventual arrest before he could act.

The operation involved federal and state counterterrorism units working in coordination with local law enforcement.

Evidence recovered during the investigation revealed detailed plans and reconnaissance efforts on specific churches.

For a full breakdown of the case, see this detailed report: ISIS Follower Stopped from Attacking Churches.

Lessons for Churches

This incident serves as a wake-up call to churches everywhere, particularly in smaller or rural areas where the risk may seem lower but the vigilance must remain high. Key takeaways include:

Monitor Your Surroundings: Encourage outdoor security patrols and have team members aware of reconnaissance activities, such as unfamiliar vehicles loitering near the property or drones surveilling the premises.

Build Relationships with Law Enforcement: Churches should maintain open communication with local and federal agencies, sharing concerns or observations that could indicate a potential threat.

Be Aware of Online Threats: Extremists often use social media to share plans or express their intentions. Monitoring online chatter about your church or religious events can provide early warnings of danger.

Spiritual Resilience

While this incident underscores the reality of evil in the world, it also serves as a reminder of the power of prayer and trust in God. Church leaders must encourage their congregations to remain steadfast, remembering Romans 12:21: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Our response to these threats is not just in preparation but in standing boldly as witnesses to Christ, even in the face of danger.

This thwarted attack demonstrates that vigilance works, collaboration saves lives, and God’s protection is always with us.

3. Lakewood Church Active Shooter Incident

The active shooter incident at Lakewood Church in Texas was a sobering reminder of the unique security challenges faced by large congregations. As one of the most prominent megachurches in the United States, Lakewood Church's extensive security measures were tested when a shooter attempted to carry out an attack during an evening service. While the situation was contained quickly, the incident highlighted vulnerabilities even in highly organized safety teams.

What Happened

The shooter gained access to the church grounds during service, blending in with attendees. Security footage later revealed gaps in security coordination and response protocols. Fortunately, the only person killed was the active shooter.

The shooter was apprehended with minimal injuries reported among congregants.

The incident was captured on CCTV, offering valuable insights into both successes and areas needing improvement.

For a more detailed analysis, you can view the report here: Lakewood Church CCTV Footage Debrief.

Lessons for Churches

This incident underscores the importance of not only having a security team but ensuring it is well-trained and cohesive. Key takeaways include:

Invest in Professional Training: Security failed miserably in taking on the shooter. This can be overcome by conducting realistic training that include stress inoculation.

Conduct Regular Drills: Emergency scenarios should be rehearsed regularly, ensuring that security teams and volunteers understand their roles and can respond without hesitation.

Avoid Distractions: A police officer working the door missed the suspect coming into the church while she was carrying an AR-15 because he was on his phone. Avoid distractions.

The Lakewood Church incident is a powerful reminder of God’s protection in the midst of human error. Despite the failures in security response, no congregants were killed—a testament to the Lord’s mercy and grace. However, faith must be paired with action. As James 2:26 reminds us, “Faith without works is dead.” Churches must take action to ensure their safety teams are equipped to meet these challenges, while continuing to trust in the Lord for ultimate protection and guidance.

2. Feather River Adventist School Active Shooter Incident

The body of the gunman laying on the playground of the school.

The active shooter incident at Feather River Adventist School in Palermo, California, on December 4, 2024, was a tragic reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by faith-based schools. A gunman, identified as 56-year-old Glenn Litton, posed as a prospective parent to gain access to the school, ultimately injuring two young students, aged 5 and 6, before taking his own life. This devastating event underscores the need for enhanced security measures, visitor protocols, and ongoing vigilance in protecting our schools and congregations.

What Happened

Litton arrived at the school under the guise of enrolling his child. After meeting with administrators, he proceeded to the playground, where he opened fire on students before turning the weapon on himself. His writings revealed that the attack was a misguided act of retaliation against U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.

Two kindergarten students were critically injured during the shooting.

The school’s playground, visible from a nearby highway and surrounded only by a chain-link fence, was an easy target.

The assailant’s ability to enter under false pretenses highlighted gaps in visitor screening processes.

For further details, you can read the full report here: Breaking News: Active Shooter at Christian School.

Lessons for Churches and Schools

This tragic event highlights several critical lessons for faith-based schools and churches seeking to improve their safety measures:

Enhance Physical Security Measures: Open and visible playgrounds, such as the one at Feather River, pose unnecessary risks. Solid fencing, visual barriers, and secure gates should be considered to deter potential attackers.

Implement Stringent Visitor Verification Protocols: Litton’s ability to gain entry by posing as a prospective parent underscores the need for robust identity verification and visitor management systems.

Conduct Regular Emergency Drills: Preparedness saved lives during this incident. Schools must practice lockdown and evacuation procedures to ensure staff and students can respond quickly in emergencies.

Collaborate with Law Enforcement: Maintaining relationships with local authorities facilitates faster response times and ensures coordinated efforts during a crisis. Joint training exercises can also enhance overall preparedness.

Standing Strong in Faith

The events at Feather River Adventist School remind us of the brokenness of the world we live in, but also of the hope and strength found in God. The courage of staff and students in the face of fear is a testament to their faith and resilience. As Psalm 46:1 reminds us, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” While we must take practical steps to protect our communities, we ultimately trust in the Lord to guide and sustain us through difficult times.

1. Abundant Life Christian School Shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

Abundant Life Christian School

The active shooter incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16, 2024, was a heartbreaking tragedy that claimed the lives of teacher Erin West, 42, and student Rubi Vergara, 14. The attack also left six others injured, some critically. The shooter, identified as 15-year-old student Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, took her own life after committing the heinous act. This devastating event serves as a solemn reminder of the need for vigilance, preparedness, and spiritual strength in the face of such evil.

What Happened

Rupnow, a student at Abundant Life Christian School, entered the school armed and opened fire, targeting teachers and students indiscriminately.

Erin West, a beloved teacher known for her dedication and service, and Rubi Vergara, a talented freshman with a deep love for Jesus, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others, including students and a teacher, were injured, with two remaining hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police engaged.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities indicated it may have been influenced by multiple factors. The tragedy has left the Madison community grieving but united in their resolve to support one another.

For further details, you can read the report here: Active Shooter at Christian School Alert.

Lessons for Churches and Schools

This tragedy underscores the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating the impact of such attacks. Key takeaways include:

Recognize Warning Signs: Early intervention is critical. Churches and schools must foster environments where students feel safe reporting concerning behavior.

Strengthen Communication Protocols: Clear and immediate communication during the incident was crucial in ensuring swift law enforcement response and reunification efforts.

Expand Safety Training: Staff and students must be trained not only in lockdown procedures but also in recognizing and responding to active shooter scenarios.

Prioritize Mental Health Support: Providing resources for students and staff struggling with emotional or behavioral challenges can help prevent future tragedies.

Standing Strong in Faith

The loss of Erin West and Rubi Vergara is profound, but their lives were marked by their love for Christ and service to others. As their community grieves, it can find hope and resilience in the promise of Romans 8:38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers… will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Their faith continues to inspire those left behind, and their memory serves as a call to action for churches and schools to protect their communities with both practical measures and unwavering trust in the Lord.

Moving Forward with Faith and Readiness

The church security incidents of 2024 remind us of the challenges we face in protecting our congregations and schools, but they also demonstrate the strength and resilience of God’s people in times of crisis. Each event highlighted the importance of preparation, vigilance, and reliance on the Lord. From preventing terror plots to responding decisively to active threats, the work of safety ministries is vital in creating sanctuaries where worship and community can flourish.

As we reflect on these tragedies, we must also commit to action. Churches and schools must:

Invest in Training and Resources: Properly equipped and trained teams save lives.

Foster Strong Partnerships: Collaboration with law enforcement and community organizations strengthens our ability to respond to threats.

Remain Spiritually Grounded: While we prepare with earthly tools, our ultimate confidence lies in God’s providence.

To every safety ministry leader, volunteer, and congregation member reading this: your work matters. Your vigilance and faithfulness make a difference. As we move forward, let us remember the promise of Psalm 121:7-8: “The Lord will keep you from all harm—he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”

Stay prepared, stay prayerful, and continue to stand strong in the Lord’s service. Together, we can protect and shepherd our communities while trusting in His unfailing guidance.

Leave a comment