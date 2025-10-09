Incident overview

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, MPD detained 41-year-old Louis Geri on the front steps of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle before the annual Red Mass. Officers found a tent containing vials of liquid and suspected pyrotechnics. MPD EOD and the Arson Task Force responded. Initial charges were unlawful entry, threats to kidnap or injure, and possession of a Molotov cocktail. Federal partners joined the investigation. MPDC

Subsequent reporting indicates the tent contained a large quantity of improvised devices, with multiple outlets citing about 200 handmade “grenades,” bottle rockets, and liquid vials consistent with nitromethane, plus writings hostile to the Catholic Church, Jewish people, ICE, and members of the Supreme Court. Several outlets also report a lighter on his person and a notebook styled as “negotiations” not to detonate. 3WJLA

What likely happened

Pre-event placement at a predictable target. Red Mass is a known, high-profile, scheduled event with national attention. That predictability draws ideologically motivated actors, grievance collectors, and persons in crisis.

Trespass history and refusal to leave. MPD states Geri had previously been barred from the property. Trespass letters and prior notices matter, because they establish clear authority to act quickly when a subject returns.

IED hazard indicators. Vials of liquid, fireworks components, fuel, glass, coupling with a lighter, and references to nitromethane align with common IED precursors that warrant EOD response and large standoff distances.

Indicators churches can spot early

Use these during pre-service sweeps and by greeters, ushers, and exterior patrols.

Person erecting a shelter, staging bulky bags, or “camping” on steps or near primary doors, especially before special services.

Visible glass or plastic vials, funnels, tubing, powders, or chemical odors. Multiple small containers packaged together.

Fireworks, hobby fuses, matches, lighters, or bottles with cloth wicks.

Known subjects who have been trespassed previously, or who fixate on clergy, judges, police, or specific ideologies tied to the service.

Threat outlook for churches

Short term. Expect copycat interest and increased hostile attention toward high-visibility Catholic and Protestant services that intersect with national politics or judiciary milestones. Predictable dates and locations will continue to attract threat actors. Maintain elevated posture for special events through the election and early term-start court calendar.

Modality. Simple improvised incendiaries and pyrotechnic-assisted devices remain accessible and attractive to lone offenders. Pre-staging outside entrances is a realistic tactic.

Motivation. Mixed grievance sets are common. The reporting here shows hostility to religious institutions and specific government entities, a pattern that aligns with ideologically tinged personal grievance rather than organized cell activity. Continue to assume rapid mobilization with minimal planning.

Priority Actions for Church Safety Ministries

Before Services

Conduct a 30-minute pre-event exterior sweep, including steps, alcoves, planters, and trash cans. If you find a tent, bag, or container that appears out of place, first determine if it’s related to a homeless individual or maintenance. Only contact law enforcement if the situation appears suspicious, such as chemical odors, visible vials, wiring, or behavior suggesting intent to harm.

Ensure every safety team member has clear written authority from the church to trespass individuals when necessary. A simple, documented policy prevents hesitation and protects the team legally.

Maintain an updated photo roster of individuals who have been trespassed or who have caused prior disturbances. Make sure team leaders, greeters, and rovers have access to it.

Establish clear standoff distances for suspicious packages or devices and know which areas inside provide the best cover from blast effects.

During Services

Assign exterior rovers to monitor parking lots, doors, and gathering areas for unusual behavior. If something suspicious is found that may involve an explosive or incendiary device, do not use radios or cell phones near the suspected item . Instead, move a safe distance away and relay the message in person to the team leader, who will contact 911 from a safe area.

Keep communication simple and calm. Avoid public announcements that could create panic. Have ushers guide congregants toward alternate exits or safer interior spaces as needed.

After Services or Special Events

Conduct a post-service walk-through before locking up. Look for newly placed items, bags, or signs of forced entry.

Document all suspicious contacts and unusual observations in an After Action Review (AAR) or team log. Share with your law enforcement liaison so patterns can be identified over time.

Ask your local police department or fire marshal to provide general guidance on bomb threat response and standoff distances. Join Keith Graves’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

Policy and Training Upgrades

Written Trespass Program – Every safety team member must be authorized by the church to issue trespass orders when appropriate. Keep documentation on file and refresh training annually. Pre-Event Sweep Checklist – Include steps, alcoves, electrical closets, parking islands, and landscaping areas. IED Awareness Mini-Block (15 Minutes) – Use photos of common bomb-making materials to train members to recognize indicators. Emphasize, do not touch, move away, and call 911. Communication Cards – Instead of radio traffic, provide cards reminding staff of how to report a potential device in person and from a safe distance. Entrance Hardening – Keep the first 25 feet around entrances clear of clutter or objects that could conceal hazardous items. Weekly Intelligence Review – Assign one team member to review open-source news or local police updates for threats to religious sites and report findings at team meetings.

Biblical Readiness

The Church has always been a target of the enemy, both spiritually and physically. God’s Word calls believers not to live in fear, but to walk in discernment and wisdom. In 1 John 4:1, we are told to “test the spirits, to see whether they are from God.” Proverbs 14:15-16 teaches that the wise “give thought to their steps” and “turn away from evil.”

Security in the house of God is not about paranoia. It is about prudence. Luke 12:48 reminds us that to whom much is given, much will be required. Those who serve on safety teams have been entrusted with a sacred responsibility to protect the flock.

When threats arise, our response should reflect Joshua 1:9, which calls us to be strong and courageous, not frightened or dismayed, because the Lord our God is with us wherever we go. Faith does not mean inaction. It means trusting God while acting wisely to guard His people.

Leave a comment