Date: 30 August 2025

Classification: For Church Safety and Security Teams

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF):

The Minneapolis Annunciation shooting highlights a dangerous evolution in lone-wolf attacker tactics against churches. The greatest concern moving forward is the increased likelihood of copycat attacks. Online rhetoric praising the attack has surged, with calls for further violence against Christians. Lone-wolf attackers remain the single highest threat to churches in the United States.

Tactics Observed

Target Selection: Shooter chose Annunciation because staff were unarmed and unlikely to resist.

Pre-Attack Planning: Produced crude maps/sketches of the Nave, doors, and exits; studied school and Mass schedules to maximize casualties.

Operational Security: Intentionally avoided behaviors that could draw attention; indicated planning had been ongoing for an extended period.

Method of Attack: Fired from outside through stained-glass windows after finding doors locked, using a rifle, shotgun, and pistol.

Online Environment

Severe Rhetoric: Thousands of accounts across Reddit, Discord, and fringe platforms have expressed support for the killer.

Glorification: Reports of merchandise (such as T-shirts) bearing the shooter’s image and slogans supporting the attack.

Incitement: Individuals posting encouragement for further shootings at Christian churches, including at least one man in Massachusetts.

Copycat Risk: The sheer number of supportive posts significantly increases the probability of copycat incidents, even if most are not actionable threats.

Implications for Churches

Perimeter Security is Primary: The first layer of defense must remain the exterior — parking lots, entrances, and outdoor spaces.

Counter-Surveillance: Expect attackers to mask intentions and blend in until the moment of attack.

Recognition of Pre-Attack Planning: Train staff to identify mapping, photographing, or repeated visits without clear purpose.

Scrub Online Information: Audit what your church posts publicly. Remove unnecessary details such as full school calendars, detailed building maps, or sensitive floorplans. Share only what is essential for members.

Preparedness for Lone Actors: Lone-wolf attackers are extremely difficult for law enforcement to stop ahead of time. Churches must assume police may not arrive in time and must be ready to act immediately.

Outlook

The Annunciation attack may serve as a blueprint for future lone-wolf attackers.

Online extremist communities are actively normalizing violence against Christians, which raises the risk level.

The threat of additional church attacks is assessed as Elevated – Likely, particularly against unarmed congregations with predictable schedules.

Biblical Lens on Persecution

Scripture reminds us that persecution is part of the Christian walk. Jesus said in John 15:18–19, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”

The attack on Annunciation is another reminder that the Church is under both physical and spiritual assault. We are called to remain faithful, to protect the flock, and to prepare wisely against the threats of this world.

Prepared by:

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

