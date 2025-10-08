For a long time, I’ve included the current church security threat level in my regular posts, but many of you have asked for a dedicated page that you can check at any time. That page is now active and will be updated as the situation changes. You can view it here:

👉 Current Church Security Threat Level

Where We Stand Right Now

The current Church Security Threat Level is High.

This means the risk of attack is very high, but not imminent. Based on ongoing intelligence, I expect we will remain at this level for the foreseeable future.

Why the Level Is Set at High

1. Global Jihadist Calls to Attack Christians

Both ISIS and Al-Qaeda have issued direct calls to their followers to attack Christians in the United States and Europe. These groups are focusing on lone wolf actors, individuals radicalized online who act independently. Several church attacks over the past two years have occurred after these public calls to violence, confirming that these messages are being heard.

2. Hezbollah’s Network Inside the United States

A Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) agent I previously interviewed estimated that there are up to 30,000 Hezbollah operatives currently inside the United States. Many are believed to be dormant, but could be activated if Iran and the United States enter direct conflict. Given the rising tensions in the Middle East, this remains a serious and active concern.

3. Federal and Private Intelligence Warnings

The FBI and multiple private intelligence firms continue to warn of sophisticated terrorist operations being planned inside the United States. Churches remain among the softest and most symbolic targets, and while law enforcement has disrupted several plots, they cannot intercept every threat.

4. Domestic Radicalization and Political Hostility

We have also seen a normalization of violence against Christians within certain circles of social media and pop culture. Some far-left commentators are openly calling for attacks on churches, and that rhetoric is influencing unstable individuals. With the nation entering a heated political season, the environment has become more hostile toward people of faith.

5. Enhanced Propaganda Campaigns

ISIS media has begun using AI-generated propaganda to make recruitment and incitement materials more believable and widespread. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that this technology is being leveraged to radicalize U.S.-based supporters faster than before. These tools lower the barrier for potential attackers to become inspired, organized, and violent.

A Prolonged Period of Elevated Risk

All these indicators point to a sustained period of high threat for churches. The mix of international terrorism, domestic radicalization, and social instability keeps this risk level from dropping anytime soon. That’s why I expect the High level to remain in place until there’s a clear, verifiable change in conditions.

A Word of Thanks

I want to take a moment to thank those of you in the Christian Warrior Training subscriber chat. You’ve been part of the ongoing discussions that led to this page being created. The chat has become a valuable space for sharing intelligence, encouraging one another, and helping refine the direction of this ministry.

If you’ve found value in this work and want to take part in those deeper conversations, the chat is available to paid subscribers. It helps support the mission while keeping all training and intelligence free for anyone who can’t afford it. Your support allows me to continue expanding these resources for everyone.

Final Thoughts

This new page will serve as a permanent location where you can always check the current threat level for churches in America. I’ll continue to provide detailed intelligence assessments in future bulletins, but this page will remain the quick reference point for your teams and leadership.

Stay ready, stay prayerful, and remember that we prepare not out of fear, but out of faith and obedience to God’s calling to protect His people.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training