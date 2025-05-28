When it comes to church security, there are plenty of misconceptions floating around. To get a sense of what the most common ones are, I went to social media and asked my followers what myths they’ve heard about church security. The responses came pouring in, and after reviewing them, I identified five of the most popular—and dangerous—misconceptions that many churches still believe.

These myths are not just misguided; they can lead to real-world consequences. Many churches have been caught unprepared because they relied on false assumptions rather than biblical wisdom and practical preparedness. In this article, I’ll break down these myths, provide biblical counterpoints, and show why security is a responsibility that every church must take seriously.

This man tried to shoot the pastor of a church, but his gun malfunctioned and didn’t fire.

1. "We Don’t Need Security—God Will Protect Us"

Biblical Counterpoint: Nehemiah 4:9 – "But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat."

Many churches fall into the trap of believing that security is unnecessary because God will protect them. While faith in God is essential, the Bible consistently shows that faith and preparedness go hand in hand. Nehemiah did not just pray for protection—he took action by posting guards. The same principle applies to church security today.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:

Ignoring security under the assumption that God will prevent harm is not faith; it’s negligence. Throughout scripture, God calls His people to be vigilant and prepared. Churches that fail to plan put their congregations at risk.

Real-Life Example:

There have been multiple incidents where churches that dismissed security concerns ended up facing real threats. One example is the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting in Texas. If it weren’t for a well-trained security team, the attack could have resulted in far greater loss of life. Security is not a lack of faith—it is stewardship and responsibility over those in our care.

2. "If Something Happens, It’ll Be a Stranger"

Biblical Counterpoint: Acts 20:29-30 – "I know that after my departure fierce wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves will arise men speaking twisted things, to draw away the disciples after them."

Many people assume that any threat to their church will come from an outsider—someone they have never seen before. However, scripture warns us that danger can come from within. Throughout history, some of the most devastating betrayals have come from those who were once trusted.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:

Statistics show that many violent incidents in churches are committed by individuals who are known to the congregation. Domestic disputes, disgruntled former members, and even staff can pose significant threats. Believing that all danger comes from the outside blinds churches to real risks.

Real-Life Example:

In 2021, a shooting occurred at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, where the suspect was a former member. This highlights the importance of being aware of all potential threats, not just strangers. Church security teams must remain vigilant and assess behavior rather than making assumptions about someone’s intent based solely on familiarity. Read more about the Nashville incident here.

3. "Security Is Just About Guns"

Biblical Counterpoint: Proverbs 21:31 – "The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord."

Many believe that having armed individuals in the congregation is enough to secure a church. While firearms are an important tool for security, they are just one part of a broader security strategy.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:

Security isn’t just about having weapons; it involves situational awareness, de-escalation, emergency medical training, and access control. Relying solely on guns without training in these areas leaves a church vulnerable.

Real-Life Example:

Many churches have faced situations where medical emergencies or de-escalation tactics have saved lives without the need for firearms. For example, in some cases, trained security teams have successfully diffused violent encounters using verbal tactics and intervention strategies, preventing potential attacks from escalating into deadly force situations. A well-rounded security approach includes training in multiple disciplines, not just firearms proficiency.

4. "That Could Never Happen Here"

Biblical Counterpoint: Matthew 24:43 – "But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into."

Many churches believe they are immune to crime or violence simply because they are in a small town, a quiet neighborhood, or have never experienced an incident before. This false sense of security leads to complacency.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:

Criminals don’t discriminate based on location. Churches of all sizes and in all areas have been targeted for theft, violence, and even mass shootings. Security is not about paranoia—it’s about preparedness.

Real-Life Example:

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, was a small rural church that likely never imagined they would be targeted. Yet, in 2017, an attacker entered the church and killed 26 people, making it one of the deadliest church shootings in U.S. history. The notion that "it can't happen here" is one of the most dangerous beliefs a church can hold.

5. "A Small Church Doesn’t Need Security"

Biblical Counterpoint: Proverbs 22:3 – "The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty."

Some churches assume that because they are small, they are not at risk. They believe security is only necessary for large congregations. However, smaller churches can be even more vulnerable because they often lack the resources or personnel to respond effectively to a threat.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:

Smaller churches can be seen as easier targets for criminals because they typically have fewer security measures in place. Additionally, they are not immune to the same threats that larger churches face, including domestic disputes, violent individuals, and theft.

Real-Life Example:

Numerous small churches across the country have experienced violent incidents, thefts, and even kidnappings. In some cases, criminals have specifically targeted smaller congregations because they assumed no one would be prepared to stop them. Security is not about size—it’s about readiness and responsibility.

Church security is not about fear—it’s about wisdom, responsibility, and stewardship. Every church, regardless of size or location, must take security seriously to protect its congregation and uphold its duty before God. A well-prepared church is a safer church.

Leave a comment