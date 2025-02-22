TERRORISM UPDATES

Turkey Arrests ISIS Terrorist Planning Attack on Synagogues and Schools

Turkish authorities have arrested an Uzbek national linked to ISIS who was plotting large-scale attacks on synagogues and Jewish schools in Istanbul. The suspect, who entered Turkey legally without a known terrorism record, was under surveillance after intelligence suggested he had been sent for a "sensational" attack. Police uncovered coded messages revealing his instructions from a high-ranking ISIS member. He was arrested in Istanbul’s Fatih district, and security has since been heightened at potential targets. Turkey continues its aggressive crackdown on ISIS, detaining hundreds of suspects and freezing assets linked to terrorism financing.

Expect this type of activity in the United States. This is the type of event that ISIS/Al Qaeda are planning for the U.S. Study these incidents by reading these articles and start thinking about how they would do this to your church/synagogue and plan appropriately.

70 Christians Beheaded in Brutal Church Attack in the DRC by ISIS

Seventy Christians were found beheaded inside a Protestant church in North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after being kidnapped by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists, an extremist group affiliated with ISIS. The attack took place in the village of Mayba, where militants abducted residents before executing them in a church in Kasanga. The U.S.-based International Christian Concern described the massacre as part of a decades-long religious genocide, with over 6 million people killed in the DRC’s ongoing conflict. Violence has forced churches, schools, and health centers in the region to shut down, displacing thousands of Christians. Calls for international intervention are growing as the security crisis worsens.

There is ISIS in the United States. You need to come to grips with that. Although I don’t think they could pull off a mass beheading like this in the United States, do expect that they will do a mass shooting/bombing here in the near future. Again, study these incidents and learn.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Milwaukee Pastor Targeted by Gunman Before Fatal Police Shooting

A Milwaukee pastor says he was targeted by a gunman the day before the suspect was fatally shot by police. Pastor Kenneth Lock of Evolve Church reported that 24-year-old Isaiah Stott waited outside the church for three hours last Tuesday, attempting to gain access while armed with an assault rifle and threatening to kill him and his staff. Church security called the police, but officers found no weapon at the time and released Stott. The following day, Stott was seen firing shots near 27th and Wisconsin Avenue, including at police officers, before being shot and killed by law enforcement. In response to the incident, Pastor Lock is increasing security but reassures the community that his church remains a safe space.

There is security at the church. I have reached out to the team lead, but have not heard back from him. I plan on doing a more in depth article on this incident. I think the church escaped a very bad incident and we can all learn from it.

Ohio Man Arrested for Threatening Church Members and Posting Obscene Videos

A man from Union Township, Ohio, has been arrested after allegedly posting obscene videos and making threats against members of Withamsville Church of Christ on the social media platform X. Investigators say the suspect, 29, tagged the church in posts containing explicit images and references to rape, targeting a mother and daughter from the congregation. Authorities discovered his phone, hidden in a wall by his father, containing explicit photos. He has been indicted on nine charges, including telecommunications harassment, stalking, pandering obscenity, and tampering with evidence. He remains in the Clermont County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If this is your church, you should actively seek a restraining order against this man from coming near the church or the specific congregants listed. Although it is just a piece of paper, it does make it easier for the police to make an arrest if there is a future incident and it does provide backing for your security team if he comes back to the church.

SEX CRIMES

Former Church Worker Arrested for Child Sexual Assault in Conroe

A former church worker in Conroe, Texas, has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child. The suspect, who previously worked at churches in the Tomball and Magnolia areas and may have volunteered in youth ministry, is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy in late 2024. Investigators believe there may be additional victims, with allegations dating back to 2006-2007. While multiple past reports of sexual assault involving the suspect exist, no charges have been filed in those cases. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Texas continues to appear each week in this section. I talked about that last week. Many people seemed to be in denial of a problem in the area in the comments. Don’t be in denial. Instead look within and stop defending/rationalizing why Texas DOESN’T have a problem. Acknowledge you do and start educating your staff. Think of it this way… if there was a shooting each week in a church in Texas, would you try to rationalize it or would you take steps to protect your flock? I wrote this article back in October. It’s not like this is new.

Charlotte Greek Church Leader Fired for Inappropriate Messages to Youth

A communications director at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fired after admitting to sending inappropriate electronic messages to a youth group member. The church received reports of the messages on December 28, 2024, and interviewed the staff member on December 30, during which he acknowledged the allegations were true. Church leaders stated that such conduct does not align with their values, leading to his immediate termination. While the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America addressed the firing, police determined there was no basis for a criminal investigation, and no charges were filed.

It concerns me that the police didn’t find a basis for a criminal investigation. The church did a great job by removing him and calling the police. But, most states have a misdemeanor charge for this type of behavior.

Former Church Youth Volunteer in Star, Idaho Faces Additional Child Sex Crime Charges

A former church youth group volunteer in Star, Idaho, faces new felony charges related to child sexual abuse, following his December 2024 arrest. The 34-year-old suspect was charged on January 13 with lewd conduct with a child and 16 counts of possessing sexually exploitative material involving children. These charges come after his initial arrest for sexual battery of a minor, injury to a child, aggravated assault, and use of a deadly weapon. Investigators believe there may be additional juvenile victims in the Treasure Valley area. The suspect remains in Ada County Jail on a $3.5 million bond, with court hearings scheduled for February 28 and March 4. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

ARSON/SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Milwaukee Church Vandalized and Set on Fire in Arson Attack

Good Samaritan Westside Community Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was vandalized and set on fire in an apparent arson attack on Tuesday night. Surveillance footage shows an individual smashing a stained glass window with a hammer before throwing a firecracker inside, igniting a fire that damaged part of the building. Church members have since worked to repair the damage and remain committed to their mission despite the attack. Milwaukee police are investigating, but no arrests have been made. The church is seeking volunteers and donations to help with repairs before Sunday’s service.

This is your weekly reminder that your church needs a burglar alarm/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Vandal Leaves Feces in Baptismal Font at New Jersey Church, Forcing Early Closure

The Church of the Holy Rosary in Edgewater, New Jersey, is now closing early after an act of vandalism in which someone left human feces in the baptismal font. The incident, which occurred on February 12, is being investigated as a bias crime by local police. In response, the church, a community fixture since 1906, will now lock its doors at 3 p.m. on weekdays. Church officials expressed sorrow over the act and prayed for the perpetrator. While some community members are shocked, others have suggested volunteering to monitor the church to keep it open longer. Police may already have leads on a suspect, but no official statement has been made by the Archdiocese of Newark.

Vandal Targets Santa Maria Church, Smashes Windows and Glass Door

An image from surveillance video of the vandal. Photo from Victory Outreach Church.

Victory Outreach Church in Santa Maria, California, was vandalized Tuesday morning when a suspect dressed in black and wearing a straw hat broke multiple windows and a glass door. Surveillance footage captured the individual throwing an object at the building before walking away. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the church on South Oakley Avenue. Santa Maria police are also investigating similar vandalism at a nearby market and business, where a window and a vehicle were damaged. The estimated cost of the church's damage is around $3,000.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Catholic Priest Stabbed to Death Inside Myanmar Church by Rebel Fighters

A Roman Catholic priest was murdered inside a church in Myanmar’s Sagaing region by members of the anti-junta People's Defence Force (PDF). Reverend Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, 44, was attacked and killed with a knife by around ten armed rebels on February 14 while serving his parish in Kangyitaw Village, under the Mandalay Archdiocese. The killing occurred just days before the fourth anniversary of the 2021 military coup, which sparked ongoing conflict between the military junta and resistance groups. Cardinal Charles Bo of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar condemned the brutal attack, highlighting the increasing violence in the war-torn nation.

