TERROR AGAINST CHRISTIANS

ISIS Newsletter Calls for Attacks on Christians and Jews

An issue of the Islamic State’s weekly newsletter, al‑Naba, contains translated passages that praise past massacres, prescribe specific attack methods (explosives, incendiaries, shootings, stabbings, vehicle rammings, etc.), and explicitly urges strikes on Jews and Christians—naming Western regions (including the United States and Europe) and calling out gatherings such as churches, synagogues, and public faith events as targets.

🛡️ My thoughts:

Christian Gatherings Targeted in Deadly Attacks in Africa

Islamic State affiliates launched two major assaults against Christian communities in Africa this month. In Ntoyo, Congo, at least 64 people were massacred during a wake service, where attackers used firearms, hammers, and arson to kill mourners. In Niger’s Tillaberi region, gunmen stormed the village of Takoubatt and killed 22 people, including 15 who were attending a baptism ceremony. Both incidents underscore the ongoing strategy of ISIS-linked groups to deliberately target Christian gatherings and religious ceremonies.

Source: Indago Technologies. (2025, September 22). Islamic State weekly update: Situation report (September 13–19, 2025). Indago Technologies.

🛡️ My thoughts:

This is a near daily event in Africa. ISIS is heading a genocide of Christians. Watch their tactics because you will see them used here in the US and Europe at some point in our future.

ISIS Operative Used E-Commerce to Buy Bomb Supplies in India

Authorities in Ranchi, India, arrested a suspected ISIS operative who had been radicalized online and was learning to manufacture explosives through digital tutorials. Investigators revealed he used e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, to purchase materials for powerful explosives such as PETN and TATP, often referred to as the “mother of Satan.” The suspect also used encrypted Signal groups with innocuous names like “Interns Interview” to recruit members, radicalize youth, and raise funds for planned terrorist activities. This case highlights how extremists are exploiting everyday online tools to support deadly plots.

🛡️ My thoughts: You will see this replicated in other parts of the world . It is just something to continue to monitor.

U.S. Counterterrorism Center Warns Churches of Ongoing al-Qaeda Threat

The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) has issued a warning about an enduring global threat from al-Qaeda, emphasizing the group’s continued intent to conduct attacks in the United States and against Western interests. The advisory specifically highlights concerns over attacks on symbolic and soft targets, including religious institutions such as churches. The NCTC recommends that churches and other places of worship implement heightened security measures, remain alert to suspicious activity, and maintain close communication with local law enforcement in light of this ongoing threat.

🛡️ My thoughts: They basically said what I and my friends at Survival Dispatch News

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Gunfire Exchanged Near Florida Church and Christian School

An exchange of gunfire occurred near a Christian school and church in Brevard County, Florida, after a suspect being sought by authorities opened fire at deputies in the area. The incident happened in close proximity to Eastern Florida State College and a nearby church-operated school, prompting a lockdown for safety. Law enforcement officials reported no injuries to deputies, and the suspect was later apprehended. Authorities have not indicated that the church or school were direct targets, but the proximity and violence raised significant concern for those on the campus.

Minnesota Man Charged with Threatening Church Music Directors Over Charlie Kirk’s Death

A 64-year-old man from Mora, Minnesota, has been charged with multiple counts of terroristic threats, stalking, and threats of violence after allegedly sending graphic and threatening emails to two church music directors—one in Maple Grove and another in White Bear Lake. The threats were reportedly in retaliation for the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whom the suspect called his “friend.” According to court records, the suspect sent disturbing messages referencing ethnic and political targets, blaming liberals and specific groups for Kirk’s death. One victim said he had known the suspect for years and had interacted with him days before the threats began, during a church concert. Authorities say the emails were highly detailed and politically charged, prompting serious safety concerns.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

I have seen an increase in threats to churches after the Charlie Kirk assassination. Mainly, it has been because pastors did not mention Kirk during their service the Sunday after his death. Please take all threats seriously. Document them and start the Matthew 18 process.

SEX CRIMES

Former Youth Pastor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges in Texas

A former youth pastor from Crossbridge Christian Church in northwest Harris County, Texas, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography just two weeks after stepping down from his position. The 50-year-old man had overseen ministry to students in grades six through twelve before his resignation. His arrest followed an investigation by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was launched after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators linked explicit materials involving minors—some as young as 3 years old—to a Yahoo account operated by the suspect. A prior search warrant had uncovered child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices. The suspect was released on a $50,000 bond and is awaiting a court appearance scheduled for Monday. The church has confirmed he no longer holds any role and expressed sadness over the allegations while stating they are monitoring the situation.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

What is your church doing to make sure this doesn’t happen on church property? Are you monitoring, or prohibiting access, to certain links or the dark web from your server? Besides background checks, we should be monitoring/restricting internet sites that could be accessed from the church.

Hot Springs Pastor Charged with Sexual Assault of Teen Church Member

A pastor from Living River Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested on Wednesday evening and charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The 54-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old female church member on more than one occasion. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation conducted by the Garland County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division in coordination with the 18th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Authorities issued an arrest warrant after filing a probable cause affidavit. The suspect was released later that evening on a $50,000 bond and is awaiting a court date. Law enforcement officials emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on such offenses, reaffirming their commitment to community safety.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

You 100% need a strong policy to stop child sex assault in your church. If you need a policy, including no adult alone with any child.

Former Tallahassee Church Youth Director Faces Additional Child Sex Crime Charges

A former youth ministry director at a church in Tallahassee, Florida, has been charged with eight new felony counts related to child sexual abuse, bringing the total to 11 charges stemming from multiple victims. Court documents reveal that the latest allegations involve abuse occurring between 2012 and 2015, including incidents that took place in the suspect’s home, car, and at the church where he worked. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the charges were filed following a continued investigation, and the suspect also held a position as an after-school employee at a local elementary school.

Nampa Pastor Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

The lead pastor of Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Nampa, Idaho, has been arrested on ten felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. According to authorities, the charges stem from an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which alleges the pastor was in possession of child pornography. The church has not released a public statement, and law enforcement has not disclosed further details about the investigation or whether the materials involved any local victims. The pastor was taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Jail pending legal proceedings.

ARSON/FIRES

Vehicle Crash Sparks Suspicious Fire at Alabama Church

A church in Citronelle, Alabama, was destroyed by fire after a burning vehicle reportedly crashed into the building, igniting the structure. Witnesses stated the car was already on fire before the collision, leading authorities to treat the incident as highly suspicious. Multiple agencies, including local police and fire marshals, responded to the scene and have launched an investigation into the cause and motive behind the crash and subsequent blaze. While no injuries were reported, the nature of the event raises serious concerns about vehicle-based attacks involving churches, a tactic that has seen increasing use in recent years.

Arson and Vandalism at Beth El Bible Church in El Paso, Texas

A woman in El Paso, Texas, has been accused of setting a fire and leaving a threatening, hate-filled message referencing political figure Charlie Kirk at Beth El Bible Church, located in the city’s East Side. The incident occurred early in the morning and involved property damage due to fire. Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the act, which is being treated as both arson and a possible hate crime. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: We are going to see continued hate and violence from Charlie’s death. Just be aware of it and if your church receives a threat, act on it immediately.

Florida Chabad Center Fire Investigated as Arson and Hate Crime

A fire at the Chabad Jewish Center in Punta Gorda, Florida, late Friday night is being investigated as a criminal act and potential hate crime. Authorities reported forced entry, use of accelerants, and anti-Jewish graffiti at the scene. The blaze caused damage to a classroom area just days before the Jewish High Holy Days. A suspect has been arrested and charged with federal arson and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Investigators continue to treat the incident as a targeted attack on the religious community.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm and a 4k video system.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Church Financial Misconduct Charge Leads to Arrest of Darlington School Employee

A Darlington County School District employee was arrested and charged with breach of trust greater than $10,000 for allegedly misusing funds from Pleasant Grove Church in Darlington County, South Carolina. The arrest took place on September 23, 2025, following a vote by church members in July to turn the matter over to authorities after internal efforts failed. During a bond hearing, the pastor of Pleasant Grove Church described the congregation as divided over the situation. The suspect, who has a minor criminal record from 2001, was released on a $25,000 bond with a no-contact order regarding church board members, though she is still permitted to attend services. Tensions among congregants flared outside the detention center following the hearing, requiring intervention by staff. A court date has been scheduled for later this year.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

Churches should never try to “handle it in-house” when theft or abuse is suspected. Always call the police immediately and let them do their job.

INTERNATIONAL

Catholic Priest Killed in Violent Attack in Nigeria

A Catholic priest was killed in a violent attack in the Diocese of Minna, Nigeria, in what church officials described as a “senseless act of violence.” The incident occurred when armed individuals entered the priest’s residence in the early morning hours, resulting in his death. This tragedy adds to the growing concern over violence targeting Christian clergy and worshippers in Nigeria, where attacks by extremist groups and criminal gangs are a persistent threat to Christians.

