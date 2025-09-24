The Islamic State has published a new issue of al-Naba, its weekly newsletter. This comes from the group’s central media arm. The issue contains explicit, operational language that praises massacres of Christians and Jews, prescribes multiple attack methods, and urges action in Western countries. That language is a call to violence, and every church safety team should treat it as a serious indicator to raise vigilance.

What the newsletter is telling readers, in plain English

Below are the translated passages from the issue that directly call for attacks and glorify violence. I am including them exactly as translated so team leaders can see the tone and content for themselves.

Direct translation — Excerpt A, call to diversify attack methods

“Perfect the plans and diversify the operations. Blow up with explosives, burn with incendiary bombs, shoot with lethal bullets, cut and slaughter with sharp knives, run over and crush with buses, and the sincere will not lack a trick to make the hearts of the Jews, Christians, and their allies bleed, and to heal the chests of believing people from them.”

(This paragraph lists specific attack methods and frames them as methods available to “the sincere.”)

Direct translation — Excerpt B, geographic targeting and justification

“O the zealous, lions of the caliphate, go forth and hunt your prey, the Jews, the Christians, and their allies, in the streets and roads of precious America, Europe, and the world. Break into their homes, kill them, punish them by any means you can. Remember, you are the hand of the Islamic State today, striking at the heart of the infidels, and avenging Muslims in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and all Muslim lands.”

(This passage explicitly names Western regions as targets and frames attacks as revenge for actions against Muslims in Gaza and other theatres.)

Direct translation — Excerpt C, exhortation toward gatherings

“Strike the gatherings of the Christians and the Jews, especially where they gather in churches, synagogues, and public events, and make their assemblies unsafe for them.”

(This is an exhortation to target communal worship and other gatherings.)

Plain explanation of what those excerpts mean

The newsletter moves from reporting to direction. It does more than recount attacks, it prescribes methods and frames violence as a religious duty. That changes intent from propaganda alone to operational encouragement. Massacres are celebrated and held up as models to emulate. The text explicitly encourages tactics used abroad, including incendiary attacks, vehicle rammings, stabbings, and bombings. Western countries are named outright as target zones. That increases the likelihood a sympathizer in the United States or Europe could see the newsletter and act locally, including as a lone actor. The specific call to make gatherings unsafe directly threatens churches, synagogues, schools, and public faith based events. That is the most immediate and actionable risk for houses of worship.

What this means for your church safety posture right now

Treat this newsletter as a credible indicator that raises your risk posture. The immediate concern is not a mass coordinated army attacking American churches, it is an inspired individual or small group attacking a soft target. That changes how you prepare, and it means the practical measures below are urgent for the next service or event.

The entire newsletter from ISIS

Immediate checklist for safety teams

Use this checklist for your next service or event, and share it with team leaders.

Increase visible security at all entrances, including main doors and secondary access points. Visibility deters many attackers. Post at least one trained team member in the parking area, and have them walk unpredictable routes that discourage surveillance and concealment. Avoid single person assignments in low visibility posts, pair volunteers where possible, or implement a simple check in system. Review and rehearse lockdown and evacuation procedures, confirm radio and phone roles, and run a short tabletop exercise this week. Train team members to spot pre attack indicators, including repeated surveillance, photographing entry points, concealment gestures, nervous pacing, or attempts to bypass credential checks. Check exterior lighting and CCTV coverage, focus on landscaping or blind spots that allow concealment, and clear access lanes to improve sight lines. Confirm who on your team will contact law enforcement, and provide them with a concise situational brief if you observe suspicious activity, including location, description, and immediate actions taken. Prepare a short, calm message for the congregation explaining that security measures are increased, and instruct them to report anything unusual to a safety team member or call 911. Keep the message reassuring and actionable. Review legal and insurance posture for any armed or unarmed defenders, and remind team members of the church policy on use of force and after action reporting.

Pastoral and scriptural guidance

I trust God’s protection, and I practice wise stewardship. Psalm 121 reminds believers the Lord watches over His people, and Luke 22:36 shows preparation can be necessary. Preparing the safety ministry is not a lack of faith, it is a way to love and protect the flock so worship can continue without fear.

Encourage prayer for the persecuted and for safety teams, reinforce the call to hospitality, and remind congregants that vigilance is a shared responsibility.

