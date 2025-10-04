FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND DON’T MISS A THING

TERRORISM

Two Killed, Three Injured in Attack Outside Manchester Synagogue on Yom Kippur

An attacker used a vehicle and knife outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, killing two people and seriously injuring three before being shot dead by police; authorities prevented entry into the synagogue, evacuated worshipers, and later determined a vest worn by the assailant was not a viable explosive device. The incident was formally designated an act of terrorism, with multiple arrests on suspicion of terrorism offenses as investigators continue to examine motive; officials increased security at Jewish religious and cultural sites across the United Kingdom following the attack, and police later stated that one of the deceased victims may have been struck by police gunfire during the response.

🔗 https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/10/02/world/manchester-synagogue-stabbing-uk

🛡️ My thoughts: The most important lesson here is that law-enforcement shot more than one person by accident. So you need to ask yourself, what have you done to prepare for an incident like this? Are you going to the range at least once a month if not twice a month and practicing for something like this? Or are you going to the range to just shoot rounds with no plan? This is a trained police officer on their SWAT team. It's embarrassing.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Follow-Up: Suspect in Grand Blanc Township LDS Church Attack Had Prior Incident at Michigan Church

Leaders at The River Church in Goodrich, Michigan, confirmed that Thomas Sanford, the man responsible for the deadly attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, had a tense encounter at their church just one week before the tragedy. According to staff, Sanford attended a September 21st gathering about his son’s baptism, where he became agitated before leaving without further incident. Church leaders also recalled that Sanford had previously used their facility for a fundraiser in 2015. Authorities have searched The River Church and surrounding areas as part of the ongoing investigation into the Grand Blanc Township attack, which left four dead and eight injured.

🔗 Read the full follow-up story here

🛡️ My thoughts: I have heard that the suspect may have been interested in attacking other churches in the area. Although he attacked an LDS ward, it could have been a neighboring church that was attacked. Learn the lessons I discussed over the past week and make adjustments to your security plan.

Four Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Midvale Church Parking Lot

Four individuals, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the September 18, 2025, fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a church near Jackson Street and La Salle Drive in Midvale, Utah. Police say the incident occurred during an attempted drug robbery in which the victim was shot once in the chest before his vehicle crashed into a fence; THC cartridges, cash, and a shell casing were recovered from the scene. Investigators linked the suspects, all alleged gang members, through surveillance video, witness statements, and social media evidence. Charges include murder, aggravated robbery, stalking, and harassment, with one adult suspect already facing additional probation violations. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine whether more individuals were involved.

🔗 Read the full story here

Bomb Threat Disrupts Liturgy at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Miami, Florida

During Sunday services at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Miami, Florida, a man clutching a backpack told a deacon the bag contained a bomb, prompting the deacon to set it aside while the liturgy continued; witnesses reported a ticking sound, followed by a loud alarm and an audible countdown later traced to the suspect’s phone, which he ultimately placed in the backpack before shouting a religious phrase and leaving at the conclusion of the service. Authorities arrested the man on Monday; the bomb squad determined the device was fake, and the suspect was booked on misdemeanor charges with bond set at $7,650, while officials noted it is not yet known whether federal terrorism charges will be filed.

🔗 https://x.com/hagindoege/status/1973924471795810413?s=46

🛡️ My thoughts: Whatever you do, end the service and evacuate the building. Keep in mind that there could be shooters outside, so send out security first to protect those coming outside. But, please, don’t continue with your service.



Douglas County Man Arrested for Bomb and Death Threats Against Colorado Church

A 27-year-old man from Parker, Colorado, was arrested and charged after allegedly making repeated bomb threats and death threats against Crossroads Community Church, which draws about 2,000 attendees each weekend. Authorities reported the threats occurred in August and September and included emails and comments on a church service livestream, with at least two false bomb threats leading to FBI and police sweeps of the building. Court documents also state the suspect made direct threats against the lead pastor and was later seen driving into the church parking lot, where he was issued a trespassing notice. He now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including stalking and harassment, with a court appearance scheduled in Douglas County in the coming weeks.

🔗 Read the full story here

Dispute Between Church Volunteers Leads to Assault Charge in North Carolina

A volunteer at XRC Church in Clayton, North Carolina, was charged with simple assault after a dispute with another volunteer escalated during Sunday service on September 21, 2025. According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly struck a 56-year-old man in the face following an argument over a shirt. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy providing security quickly intervened and deescalated the situation. Church leadership expressed sadness over the incident, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for worship, and called the matter an isolated event. The accused was released on a $1,000 bond pending a court appearance.

🔗 Read the full story here

Woman Charged with Arson and Threats Against Pastor at Georgia Church

Authorities in Austell, Georgia, charged a woman with arson, terroristic threats, and property damage after she allegedly set fire to Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries on Joe Jerkins Boulevard and sent threatening messages stating she would burn the church and kill the pastor. Church leaders reported receiving texts from the suspect, a former member, including one that read, “Your building is gone.” The fire caused an estimated $4 million in damage to the recently renovated building. Despite the destruction, church leaders said they plan to continue worship by holding services in the parking lot while repairs are arranged.

🔗 Read the full story here

False Shooter Report at Boise Jewish Center Investigated as Hate Crime

Boise police are investigating a false report of an active shooter at the Chabad Jewish Center on South Maple Grove Road in Boise, Idaho, after a call to dispatch on Sunday morning claimed shots had been fired. Officers quickly responded but found no evidence of gunfire or victims, later determining the incident to be a hoax. Authorities classified the case under Idaho’s malicious harassment statute, the state’s hate crime law, as the call targeted a religious institution. Officials are also considering whether the incident qualifies as a “swatting” attack, which involves falsely reporting emergencies to provoke a heavy law enforcement response. The caller has not yet been identified, but the rabbi of the center expressed gratitude for the rapid police response and the community’s support.

🔗 Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: These calls are getting more and more frequent as technology advances. When police show up, just make sure that you follow their instructions to the letter. They will figure it out quickly that it is a SWATTING incident, but they have to go through the procedures until evidence comes to light.

SEX CRIMES

Florida Church Youth Volunteer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A 28-year-old volunteer youth leader at VineLife Church in Brooksville, Florida, was arrested and charged with 35 counts of child pornography possession, along with possessing a child-like sex doll and unlawful use of a communication device. The arrest followed a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading Hernando County deputies to execute a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Spring Hill, Florida. The individual admitted to accessing illegal content via social media. VineLife Church confirmed the suspect was a volunteer, not an employee, and emphasized their existing safety protocols, including background checks and video surveillance. The church also released a statement calling the situation “heartbreaking” and committed to cooperating with law enforcement.

**🛡️ My thoughts: **

Good job on the church for putting out a statement about the incident and what they do to protect children. However, they emphasized the distinction between a volunteer and an employee. That doesn’t matter. Either can molest a child. Everyone gets treated the same when they deal with vulnerable people in your church. Remember the 2 person rule when dealing with children and include that in your policy.

Read full story here

ARSON/FIRES

12-Year-Old Accused of Setting Fires at Marblehead Church

Authorities in Marblehead, Massachusetts, announced that a 12-year-old girl is accused of intentionally setting two small fires inside Our Lady Star of the Sea Church on Atlantic Avenue during consecutive Sunday Masses. The most recent fire occurred during the 11 a.m. Mass on September 28, 2025, when parishioners smelled smoke from a bathroom and called 911; firefighters contained the incident without damage. A similar fire had been reported the prior Sunday. Investigators from local police, fire departments, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit determined the fires were deliberately set, though officials emphasized the incidents were isolated and there was no ongoing threat to the church or community.

🔗 Read the full story here

PROPERTY CRIMES

Georgia City Clerk Charged with Theft from Church

A 35-year-old city clerk in Dublin, Georgia, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of theft by deception after funds went missing from Cedar Grove Methodist Church, where she also served as treasurer. Authorities allege she misappropriated church funds by writing and cashing unauthorized checks from the church’s accounts. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation after church members reported the discrepancies. While the total amount of missing money has not been disclosed, the suspect was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center, and the case remains under active investigation before being forwarded to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

🔗 Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: Read my article below on how to secure your church funds. It is imperative that you are proactive about this.

