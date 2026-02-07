Terror

Hezbollah Signals Readiness Amid Rising U.S.–Iran Tensions

Iranian-backed Hezbollah has issued escalatory rhetoric indicating readiness for a broader conflict if the United States conducts military strikes against Iran, aligning itself with Tehran’s warning posture during a period of heightened regional tension. According to the Iran weekly update, this signaling reflects a familiar pattern in which Hezbollah positions itself publicly for potential action while amplifying deterrence messaging tied to U.S. and Israeli military pressure on Iran, even though no specific operational plans or imminent attack timelines were disclosed.

🛡️ My thoughts: I've been warning people for over 10 years that has Hezbollah may hit the United States if we go to war with Iran. We know this because we intercepted their fighters in the United States. If you remember, I brought on a terrorism investigator whose job was to investigate Hezbollah. Estimated there were at least 30,000 Hezbollah agents in the United States right now. Now they're telling us what they're gonna do if we go to war with Iran. You absolutely have to pay attention to this and what is happening with the potential war between Iran and the United States.

Youth Radicalized Through Online Gaming Platform

To show his support for ISIS, the 14-year-old boy created pro-ISIS videos using footage from his online gameplay on Roblox and Gorebox.

A 14-year-old boy in Singapore was issued a restriction order after authorities determined he had been radicalized by Islamic State propaganda through social media and the online gaming platform Roblox, where he recreated ISIS-style executions, produced extremist content, and role-played violent attacks. According to reporting, the minor was exposed to extremist material beginning around age 12, with online algorithms pushing him toward increasingly graphic propaganda that normalized violence and reinforced ideological commitment, highlighting how youth-focused digital platforms are being exploited for rapid self-radicalization without direct contact from terrorist operatives.

🛡️ My thoughts: many of you have children or grandchildren on Roblox. I would not allow my kid to be on this platform. There is so much crime happening there beyond recruitment by Isis. This also shows you how they are going to get people to attack our churches. They will just recruit them in online games to come get us.

Online Terror Plot Targeting Jewish Communities in the U.S. Disrupted Ahead of Passover

An Israeli nongovernmental organization reported uncovering an online terror plot by a white nationalist extremist cell aimed at targeting Jewish communities in the United States on the eve of Passover, April 1, 2026. The group identified online messages discussing plans to carry out violent attacks against Jewish families gathering for the holiday, explicitly referencing the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel as inspiration. The organization documented discussions involving weapons acquisition, calls for violence, and a countdown to the planned date, and compiled digital evidence identifying those involved. The intelligence was shared with federal authorities in the United States, as well as with the social media platform used by the group, leading to the removal of associated accounts. Law enforcement officials continue to assess the threat and investigate those connected to the online activity.

🛡️ My thoughts: I expect this to get worse as we move closer to Passover

Maryland Man Arrested for ISIS-Related Terror Plot Targeting Jews

Federal authorities announced that a 22-year-old man from Hanover, Maryland, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS after expressing plans to either travel abroad to join the terrorist organization or carry out attacks in the United States. According to court records, the suspect communicated with an undercover officer about joining ISIS as a fighter and described a “plan B” involving attacking Jewish individuals and people who support Israel in Maryland, including researching specific buildings and discussing using firearms. Investigators stated that the suspect took concrete steps toward violence, including purchasing ammunition, conducting firearms training, and attempting to buy an assault-style rifle, as well as arranging overseas travel before being arrested at Baltimore/Washington International Airport in October 2024. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release, with sentencing scheduled for July 2026.

Protest Activity

Protesters Gather Outside Harvest Christian Church Event in Riverside, California

Approximately 100 protesters gathered outside Harvest Christian Church in Riverside, California, in January 2026 to demonstrate against a national religious-political event held at the church as part of a touring revival-style campaign. The protest occurred during the launch of the tour at the Riverside church campus and included demonstrations related to federal immigration enforcement, the war in Gaza, and ongoing lawsuits involving the church and its leadership. Protesters used chants, signs, whistles, and street theater to voice opposition while attendees entered the church for the event. The demonstration remained focused outside the property, and no arrests or violence were reported, though tensions were visible as protesters confronted attendees and voiced broader social and political grievances tied to the event and the hosting church.

🛡️ My thoughts: I will be releasing, hopefully, a standard operating procedure for you to deal with protesters at your church next week. Please pray that we can make that happen. ICE protesters are continuing to target churches for their protest.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Florida Juvenile Arrested in Church Shooting Plot Investigation

On February 4, 2026, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in Wimauma, Florida, after investigators uncovered credible online discussions about carrying out a shooting at a local church, though no specific congregation was named. Authorities determined the threat was local and serious, prompting an investigation that revealed the juvenile’s involvement in online extremist forums promoting violence and satanic-themed ideology. A lawful search of the residence led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including a weapon accessible from a parent’s nightstand, and electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material, resulting in additional felony charges. Law enforcement emphasized that the case was disrupted before violence occurred due to early identification and intelligence sharing, highlighting the growing role of online radicalization and lone-actor threats in potential church-related violence.

🛡️ My thoughts: above I talked about how bad actors were recruiting children in Roblox to attack churches. This is a perfect example of how people are grooming our children to attack us. You will see more attacks start forming just like this.

Improvised Explosive Device Found in Church Donation Bin in Mount Vernon, Washington

Police in Mount Vernon, Washington, are investigating after an improvised explosive device was discovered in a donation bin at a church on East Evergreen Street on January 29, 2026. The device, described as a tennis ball bomb, was found by a church employee who alerted authorities around 5:15 p.m. A hazardous device unit later confirmed the object was an explosive and safely disposed of it without incident. Law enforcement officials stated the investigation is ongoing to determine who placed the device in the church donation bin and whether the incident was targeted or random.

Woman Found Dead on Steps of Philadelphia Church

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the steps of St. Irenaeus Church in Southwest Philadelphia on the morning of February 1, 2026. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman on the 7200 block of Grovers Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., and she was pronounced dead on the church steps less than an hour before Sunday Mass was scheduled to begin. Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or age, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. The Philadelphia Police Department and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

🛡️ My thoughts: although a 4K video system will not stop crime like this from happening, it helps document it, and it helps law-enforcement find perpetrators. It is one of the biggest investments you can make for safety at your church.

Bomb Threat Reported Near Church and City Square in Scottsville, Kentucky

A bomb threat targeting the Scottsville city square and an unspecified church prompted a large law enforcement response in Scottsville, Kentucky, after dispatch received a call reporting a potential explosive device in the area. The Scottsville Police Department, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and the FBI, conducted multiple searches of the city square, nearby churches, businesses, and courthouses, including follow-up sweeps with K-9 units and additional personnel. Authorities reported that no explosive devices were found, surveillance cameras showed no suspicious activity, and investigators ultimately determined there was no credible threat to public safety, though the investigation into the origin of the call remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: bomb threats have increased significantly in the past month and a half. Expect this to become a bigger problem.

Sex Crimes

Arlington Pastor Arrested on Child Indecency Charge Linked to 2008 Allegation

A pastor affiliated with True Grace Church in Arlington, Texas, was arrested in Irving and charged with indecency with a child involving sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. The allegation stems from an incident reported to have occurred in the summer of 2008 at an apartment in Irving, Texas, where the victim, a relative of the accused, stated she was 14 years old at the time. Investigators reported that the victim disclosed the incident to police in June 2025, and that the accused acknowledged living in Irving during the relevant time period and told police he did not remember the incident but did not deny it occurred. Based on the information gathered, authorities issued an arrest warrant, and the pastor was taken into custody on January 29, 2026, and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

🛡️ My thoughts: I'm gonna keep saying it! You have more of a chance of your pastor molesting a child than you do of having an active shooter at your church. Make sure that you train your people and how suspects groom children.

Arson/Fires

Vehicle Fire Reported at Church Property in Grants Pass, Oregon

A vehicle fire was reported at a church property in Grants Pass, Oregon, on February 2, 2026, prompting a response from local authorities. Reports indicate that an individual attempted to retrieve an item from the vehicle, and after failing to do so, fled the scene on foot, running across Redwood Avenue toward Redwood Highway. The incident raised concerns about possible criminal activity connected to the church property, though officials did not release details about the specific church involved or any suspects. The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Historic Alabama Church Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

A fire destroyed the 100-year-old Morning Star Baptist Church on Morning Star Road in Ragland, Alabama, early Sunday morning, according to local fire officials. Crews responded to the blaze around 8 a.m. and worked for approximately an hour to bring the fire under control, but the flames caused extensive damage and ultimately leveled the church. No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Community leaders expressed support for the congregation, noting the church’s long-standing role and significance in Ragland.

Property Crime

Catholic School Vandalized in Long Beach, California

Vandals caused extensive damage to Holy Innocents School, a Catholic school in Long Beach, California, after breaking into the campus overnight and desecrating religious property, according to school officials. The vandalism was discovered Monday morning and included destroyed or defaced statues of the Virgin Mary, damage to the sanctuary area, and an attempted break-in of the tabernacle, along with widespread destruction of equipment and storage areas throughout the school. Some of the damaged religious items were reported to be worth tens of thousands of dollars, while others were considered irreplaceable. Authorities are investigating the incident, and school leaders say they are seeking answers as to the motive behind the attack while focusing on restoring a sense of safety for students and staff.

Vandal Shatters Blessed Mother Statue at St. Gertrude’s Church in Far Rockaway, New York

An act of vandalism was reported at St. Gertrude’s Church in Far Rockaway, New York, after a statue of the Blessed Mother was found removed from its pedestal and severely damaged, with the back of the head smashed, at the church property on Beach 38th Street. According to the Diocese of Brooklyn and police, the incident is believed to have occurred in the early evening hours of January 27, 2026, and was discovered the following day, with no arrests made as the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are examining whether this incident is connected to a series of prior vandalism and criminal mischief cases involving multiple churches in the Far Rockaway area, including desecration of statues and anti-Christian graffiti, which are currently under review by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Upcoming Bills

Louisiana Bill Seeks to Criminalize Disruption of Church Services

Legislation introduced for the 2026 Louisiana Legislative Session would make it a criminal offense to intentionally disrupt religious services at churches and other places of worship across the state. House Bill 60 proposes expanding Louisiana’s existing disturbing-the-peace law to include substantial disruptions during worship services, such as aggressive behavior, loud or abusive actions that interrupt a service, or physically intimidating clergy or attendees. The bill outlines escalating penalties depending on circumstances, including prison sentences and fines, with harsher consequences if a weapon is involved, injuries occur, or multiple people act together. The proposal states it would not apply to constitutionally protected, peaceful expressive activity that does not substantially interfere with worship. Lawmakers say the bill is intended to protect religious gatherings from serious interference while preserving lawful free speech.

International

Church Burned and Villagers Kidnapped in Terror Attack in Niger State, Nigeria

Terrorists operating as bandits launched an early-morning attack on Agwara communities in Niger State, Nigeria, where they burned a police station and a church and kidnapped multiple residents, including a nursing mother and her four children. The church destroyed in the attack was identified as belonging to the United Missionary Church of Africa (UMCA). The assailants also killed an elderly woman in the nearby Kabe community and looted food supplies and valuables before fleeing toward another village. Local vigilante groups reportedly engaged the attackers during the incident, but several villagers were still abducted and taken to an unknown location. At the time of reporting, police authorities had not issued an official statement, and the incident reflects a continuing pattern of violent attacks targeting communities and churches in Niger State.

Pastor Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Kill Rival Church Leader in Bayelsa State, Nigeria

Police in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, have arrested a Delta State–based pastor and a suspected cult member in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate a rival church leader following a dispute over church membership and property. Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit acted on intelligence that led to the arrest of a 59-year-old pastor and a 21-year-old suspect believed to be affiliated with a cult group. Authorities allege the younger suspect was hired to carry out the attack and was apprehended at the intended victim’s residence, where he reportedly confessed to the plot. Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, and law enforcement officials have stated that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted according to the law.

