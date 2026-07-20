Report Suspicious Activity Here

This week: 7 reports across 6 states. Two same-day bicycle approaches on Sunday, July 12, in California and Pennsylvania, both involving young males wearing packs on the front of the body.

California

Orange County — Restroom Request Captured on Camera On Sunday, July 12, 2026, a safety team member watching the parking lot at a Bible church in Orange County was approached by an unknown man who parked, gave a first name, and asked to use the restroom. Permission was granted; the man used the restroom near the sanctuary and left in his vehicle. The driver was described as a male, possibly 30s, dark hair with a trimmed beard, wearing eyeglasses, possibly Middle Eastern or South Asian as observed by the reporter, driving a small dark gray four-door wagon or SUV with alloy wheels. The church’s new 4K camera system captured the car, the driver, and the plate, and the safety team confirmed the captures on review that afternoon.

🛡️ Takeaway: Log unusual access requests even when they are probably innocent. Here, it could be a person looking for a bathroom, or it could be someone trying to get a free look around to do something nefarious later on. Also, verify that your camera system actually captures faces and plates before you need them.

CWT case 20260712-91B252F2

Rural Northern California — Sanctuary Scout During Second Service On Sunday, July 12, 2026, as second service began at a small rural congregation in Northern California, a young male, roughly 16 to 25, slim build, olive skin with a dark tan, wrap-around sunglasses he never removed, black ball cap, and dress loafers inconsistent with cycling, rode up on a gray mountain bike, locked it opposite the entrance, and entered the darkened sanctuary carrying a large black backpack. He moved with apparent familiarity to a corner seat beside a side exit that gave him a view of roughly 90 percent of the sanctuary and clear egress, changed his shirt in the seat, wore a small black pouch on a neck cord in his lap, repeatedly checked a wrist watch and a device inside the pouch, dropped something small into the offering plate, and left promptly at the end of service, declining engagement from a team member on his way out. Multiple members flagged the behavior independently, and the safety-minded volunteers set up overlapping observation throughout.

🛡️ Takeaway: Seat selection covering sightlines and egress, repeated time checks, and refusal of contact are a scouting profile; document everything and brief your greeters. This congregation had no formal safety team in place.

CWT case 20260713-51504F25

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Hawaii

Island of Hawaii, Kona Side — Agitated Visitor Leaves Before Service On Sunday, July 12, 2026, a safety team member with 25 years of law enforcement experience at a congregation on the Kona side of the Island of Hawaii observed a first-time visitor enter with a focused, borderline aggressive demeanor, bypass the greeters, read the sanctuary bulletin boards, then seat himself in an empty section directly beside an unattended purse. The team member made contact while the purse owner quietly retrieved her bag, then assigned coverage on the man through worship. The subject was a male, 5’10” to 6’0”, 180 to 200 pounds, with gray shaggy hair, driving a gray Toyota Tundra with the Ten Commandments and the phrase “sinners will be punished” posted on the tailgate. Just before service he asked whether the church has female pastors, objected on scriptural grounds when told it does, and abruptly left the building.

🛡️ Takeaway: Ideologically agitated visitors deserve assigned, low-profile coverage from first contact, and a distinctive vehicle is often your most durable identifier for a return visit.

CWT case 20260713-D2AF695B

Massachusetts

Brighton (Boston) — Attempted Entry and Elicitation at a Synagogue, Subject at Large On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, per a public alert from the CJP Communal Security Initiative, a man knocked on the door of a small Chabad synagogue in Brighton and tried to gain entry, asking whether the building was a synagogue, requesting a tour, and asking inappropriate questions of a congregation member. He is described as approximately 6’0”, 180 pounds, with a close-cropped Mohawk-style haircut and stubbly beard, both changeable, and video shows he walks with a pronounced limp. Boston police are actively looking for him and have increased patrols in the area; the public is advised to dial 911 if he is observed. Law enforcement partners report no specific, imminent credible threat to the region’s Jewish or interfaith community at this time.

🛡️ Takeaway: Probing questions about the building paired with an entry attempt are classic elicitation; train your door team to politely deny access, get a description, and call it in, and remember that hair and beard change while a limp does not.

CWT case 20260714-CJPCSI01 · Source: CJP Communal Security Initiative

Nebraska

Omaha Metro — Late-Night Vehicle in Church Lot On Thursday, July 16, 2026, at about 10:30 PM, a security team member at a church in the Omaha metro area observed a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot with three occupants: one young male and two unidentified back-seat passengers. The vehicle was a small silver car, partial plate YSR. The report reached CWT second-hand from a fellow team member; no ongoing threat was reported and law enforcement was not notified.

🛡️ Takeaway: An occupied vehicle sitting in your lot at 10:30 PM is worth a plate note and a call to the non-emergency line every time; late-night loitering is a common pre-operational indicator.

CWT case 20260717-1E9BC6C6

Pennsylvania

Eastern Pittsburgh Suburbs — Cyclist Pass-Through with Chest Pack On Sunday, July 12, 2026, at about 10:00 AM, ushers at a church in the eastern Pittsburgh suburbs watched a young male on a bicycle, dressed entirely in black and wearing a pack on his chest rather than the usual rear hydration position, ride through the parking lot and carport as members were arriving, then U-turn onto a side street and continue into town. The church sits well back from the road, so the pass-through required a deliberate detour.

🛡️ Takeaway: A deliberate ride-through of arriving worshippers with no stop and no business on the property reads as a look, not a shortcut; log it with time and description and compare notes if it repeats.

CWT case 20260713-17679CD5

Washington

Vancouver, Washington Area — Follow-Up: Surveillance Subject Identified as “Auditor” In a follow-up to a report published here previously, local law enforcement identified the individual who had been surveilling a Messianic congregation in the Vancouver, Washington area from across the street. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department advised he is affiliated with “I.A.M. Free,” also known as Inland Auditing Media, a YouTube “First Amendment audit” group that targets churches, police stations, and other institutions, attempting to provoke a reaction it can record, post, and use as grounds for a rights-violation lawsuit. The congregation was instructed not to engage in any way and agrees with that guidance.

🛡️ Takeaway: If a camera-carrying stranger seems to want a confrontation, do not give them one; verify with local law enforcement whether known audit crews are working your area, and let a no-engagement policy protect both your people and your legal position. More than likely, you’ll need to protect the auditors from your congregation.

CWT case 20260713-C9A82EA3

Patterns This Week

Three of this week’s seven reports came from Sunday morning services on July 12, and two of those, in Northern California and the eastern Pittsburgh suburbs, involved young males on bicycles carrying bags worn on the front of the body making deliberate entries or pass-throughs during arrival and worship. That is either coincidence or a behavior worth watching for; either way, brief your lot and door teams on it. Separately, two incidents this week, the Brighton synagogue entry attempt and the Orange County restroom request, were access tests of one kind or another, and both underline the same lesson: control entry politely, document faces and vehicles, and let cameras do the remembering.

How to Submit

If you observed suspicious activity at your church this week, report it at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. Reports are reviewed by CWT, logged, and where appropriate, anonymized and published here so other safety teams can pattern-match in their own areas.

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