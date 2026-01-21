Christian Warrior Training

Joseph L. Roberts
1h

Stop being a pasifist soft target. Lock the doors with inside push bar exits. Start a security force of those armed with lethal weapons, and those armed with less lethal weapons I.E. impact and chemical weapons. Do not hesitate to forcefully oppose those entering to disrupt your service. They are jackals who only respect force. If they infiltrate quietly, have a cadre ready to physically escort them out, using the least amount of force necessary. No matter how you respond, they WILL SUE YOU. They think churches have deep pockets, and more importantly to them, you are interfering with their cosplaying "social justice warrior" fun. They rule by intimidation and threats of violence, but when confronted with a united force willing to use equal violence, they melt away.

Troy Furman
2h

Yes, less lethal.

Sharpen the pepper spray devices.

My first question is, where’s the security/safety team?

