Dear friends,

Mark your calendars now—May 31, 2025, I’ll be back at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills for a full-day training on church security. This is the most comprehensive training I offer, and I want you there. For those that attended my last appearance there, this is a totally different course with much more information.

Registration is not open yet, and I know many of you will ask for the link—but we’re still finalizing logistics. As soon as it’s ready, I’ll send it out. For now, the most important thing is this: Save the date and keep that day open.

This 8-hour course is designed for:

Church security team members

Team leaders and shift supervisors

Greeters, ushers, and welcome team volunteers

Church administrators and those overseeing safety teams

Pastors, ministers, and priests responsible for church security

You’ll walk away with biblical, legal, and tactical tools to build or strengthen your church’s safety ministry. Expect real-world training rooted in Scripture and law enforcement experience—everything from de-escalation and use of force to behavioral threat recognition and active shooter response.

🎯 This event is 100% free to attend, thanks to generous support from our sponsors.

Special thanks to our Platinum Sponsor, Right To Bear, a legal defense organization dedicated to self-defense protection.

Also grateful for the support of Tango Tango Communications.

Sponsor Opportunities

If your company or organization wants to support this mission, I’m still accepting sponsors. Contact me directly, and I’ll get you on the path to becoming a part of what we’re doing to protect the Church.

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Also, quick question—have I been emailing too much lately? I’ve had a lot of urgent info to get out, but I want to respect your inbox. Let me know what you think.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.