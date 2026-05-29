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This Week: No Video, Just the Roll Call

I am taking some vacation time with my family this week, so there is no video. The Weekly Roll Call Briefing still goes out on schedule, and this week’s issue is attached to this post.

Video will be back in about three weeks. Until then the Roll Call will keep arriving every week, same as always. Pull it down, brief your team before service, and dismiss to your posts.

This week’s briefing holds the condition at Yellow. Inside you will find intelligence on the ISIS-directed plot disrupted in Florence, the historic church burned by Islamic State in Mozambique, and the cartel drone attacks in Guerrero, along with three incidents at U.S. churches. The Christ First word is built on Matthew 16:18, and the training focus this week is drones over your church.

Download it, read it with your own campus in mind, and put it to work.

If you have a question about anything in this week’s briefing, drop it in the comments and I will get to it when I am back. Watch and pray. I will see you back on video soon.

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Download the Roll Call Sheet 👇

Cwt Rollcall 060526 410KB ∙ PDF file Download Download



