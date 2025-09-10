Charlie Kirk has passed after being shot while speaking in Utah. Like many of you, I am deeply saddened and angered by this tragedy. It is natural to feel grief and outrage when someone who boldly stood for truth and Christian values is taken from us in such a violent way.

But we must also remember what Scripture tells us. Jesus said in John 15:18, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.” The Bible reminds us that those who follow Christ will face hatred and persecution. We cannot be surprised by these times, and we cannot allow our emotions to lead us into sin.

Instead, we are called to keep calm heads, to lean on God’s Word, and to remain faithful in our witness. Romans 12:19 tells us, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”

Let us grieve with hope, stand firm in faith, and pray for Charlie’s family, his ministry, and our nation. Above all, let us hold fast to Christ, who alone gives peace in the midst of storms.

In the next 24 hours, I will share some thoughts on the lessons we can learn from this tragedy and how we can better protect our pastors and Christian leaders when they speak in public. For now, let us remain prayerful, faithful, and grounded in God’s Word.

