Richard Mock's avatar
Richard Mock
17h

With respect.

We need to stop calling an event like this a tragedy. It is not; it is an atrocity.

A tragedy is morally neutral...a tree fell on a house and killed someone.

Atrocities always have a moral component. Someone deliberately chooses to do evil.

Todd's avatar
Todd
17h

Thank you. Thank you for the grounding before I spin out of control. I don't know whether to scream or cry or throw up. I only know that I am desperately sad. Having walked the road his wife now walks. I pray fervently for her heart.

