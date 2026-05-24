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Report Suspicious Activity Here

Alaska

Anchorage Area — Anonymous Cross-Country Letter in Arabic On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, a non-denominational church in the Anchorage area received an unusual piece of mail: a handwritten copy of two full chapters of the Gospel of John, transcribed in Arabic and postmarked from Southern California. The envelope carried no return identification, and the letter itself contained no threat or message. The reporter, a safety team member, judged it strange enough to act on, filed an online tip with the FBI, and noted the church had no way to know whether other congregations had received similar mail.

🛡️ Takeaway: Anonymous mail that carries no overt threat can still be a probe or low-grade intimidation, so log it, photograph the contents and the envelope, keep the originals, and report it so investigators can connect a possible multi-church mailing pattern.

CWT case 20260519-15F9EEA1

California

San Diego Area — Visitor Maps Exits, Breaks Off When Shadowed On Sunday, May 17, 2026, a guest fluent in Arabic alerted the safety team at a non-denominational church in the San Diego area to a man walking the property while talking on his phone in Arabic and appearing to note every exit. The man stepped into the lobby, saw the posted safety team member, and immediately walked back out; the team located him in an adjoining parking lot, still on the phone, and shadowed him as he studied the church’s key entrances and exits. Within about 60 seconds of being followed, he broke off and walked away into the surrounding industrial park. The team issued a description to all safety, usher, and parking volunteers: a man of about 40, roughly 5’10”, of darker complexion with a medium-length black beard, in a grey ball cap and green puffer jacket, carrying a green backpack and walking a black electric scooter.

🛡️ Takeaway: A visitor who maps exits, reverses course the moment he sees security, and disengages within a minute of being shadowed may be conducting pre-operational surveillance, so get the description to the whole team fast and file a police report even when the person leaves on his own.

CWT case 20260519-70ECA01B

Illinois

McHenry County — Veiled Threat From an Aggressive Visitor Over the weekend of May 17, 2026, according to a county sheriff’s advisory relayed to a church safety team, a man entered a church in McHenry County, in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs, and stated that he associates with Black Hebrew Israelites ideology. His tone and demeanor were aggressive throughout the conversation, and he made vague statements to one of the church’s elders about “looking forward to the news that was going to be coming this weekend,” repeating the comment more than once. A sheriff’s detective circulated the advisory so nearby congregations would stay alert.

🛡️ Takeaway: Treat repeated, vague references to future “news,” paired with an aggressive demeanor and an ideological declaration, as veiled pre-attack signaling, so record the exact words and make sure that language reaches every team member before the next service.

CWT case 20260521-68823EBC

How to Submit

If you observed suspicious activity at your church this week, report it at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. Reports are reviewed by CWT, logged, and where appropriate, anonymized and published here so other safety teams can pattern-match in their own areas.

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