Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Douglas Angelle's avatar
Douglas Angelle
3h

Thank you Keith for keeping us updated and informed about the child predators.

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Sandra Capri's avatar
Sandra Capri
2h

Mission creep - I immediately knew what you meant. In engineering (and probably lots of other industries), we talk about "creeping featurism" (marketing/mgmt wants to keep adding feature after feature well after product definition, and even when we are done/almost done). I coined the term "galloping featurism" for some of those marketing folks....

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