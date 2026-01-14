Christian Warrior Training

Joshua O'Brien
3h

Nice evaluation Mr. Graves. I was a bit surprised though that the CMMG Banshee didn't make the list, particularly the 10mm Auto version.

Not only does the Banshee itself seems to be an ergonomic, reliable platform, but the 10mm Auto chambering is especially intriguing because of two prominent factors: A) ballistic performance; B) ammo and magazine (loadout) interchangability possibility.

----------------------------

(A). The 10mm can be loaded to achieve very similar terminal performance to 7.62×39 or 300 AAC out of the length of barrels requisite for a concealable (yet quickly deployable) PDW, but without excess muzzle blast and wasted propellant. Out of barrels in that conformation (i.e. around 7" to 8"), the cartridge actually has considerably more knockdown than 5.56 NATO, and yet isn't wasting propellant or breech pressure, with a large muzzle blast. Perhaps it's needless to say, but the 10mm also has much greater power and superior ballistic trajectory to 9×19 Parabellum out to the 100 yard consideration.

(B.) The 10mm Auto, unlike 300 AAC or other intermediate cartridges, can be and is chambered in fighting pistols. It's a very practical, eminently viable pistol cartridge, in addition to qualifying as an intermediate cartridge (loaded adequately) when fired from PDW length barrels. This affords team members the ability to have both the pistol and the PDW/longarm in the same chambering, which is a huge operational and tactical advantage. In the case of the Banshee, if people are utilizing the excellent Glock20 handgun, the same magazines are even interchangeable, which is another excellent operational and tactical advantage.

In short here, utilizing 9×19 or 45 ACP to achieve the same uniformity in ammo carriage and interchangability of the loadout means sacrificing significant (arguably even substantive) power and ballistic performance out of the PDW, while utlizing 300 AAC, 5.56, 7.62×39 or similar to any of these means giving up shared ammo loadout and interchangability.

----------------------------

Leaving aside the idea of 10mm Auto not being in the evaluation as an intermediate cartridge, I would be most curious to hear why the Banshee (in any chambering) did not make the list. Was it considered? If so, did you discern issues with it? Would be awesome to get a follow up reply.

Regards.

Sandra Capri
36m

Hopefully this isn't a dumb question - if the goal is a weapon that fits into a backpack, wouldn't I be better off with a FoldAR Concealed Carry Rifle? Then I'd have a full AR15 with a 16" barrel in the backpack (chambered in 5.56x45).

The folded length is 18" (which seems like it should fit in a pack like Eberlestock's Fade Transport 21" pack). So what is the reason a PDW would be preferred over this? Is the AR just too heavy for this purpose? Or is it that the when the AR is folded, it's just too thick? Or is this a situation where you need something shorter than a full-length AR?

