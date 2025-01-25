VIOLENT CRIME

Pastor Assaulted and Car Stolen During Church Renovations in Statesville

Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of a pastor in Statesville, North Carolina, during church renovations on January 1. According to police, the suspects, ages 36 and 20, were working with the pastor when the attack occurred. The pastor was assaulted, robbed, and had his vehicle stolen, which was later abandoned. Authorities believe a third suspect may also have been involved. One suspect faces felony charges, including robbery, larceny, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, as well as misdemeanor charges for resisting a public officer. The name of the pastor and the church involved have not been disclosed.

Police Search for Woman Accused of Slashing Man’s Face in Queens Church

Police are investigating an unprovoked attack at Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church in Astoria, Queens, New York, where a woman reportedly slashed a 44-year-old man on the cheek with a sharp object. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene immediately afterward. Described as being between 65 and 70 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, and 130 pounds, the woman was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black skull cap. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Man Charged with Assault for Allegedly Striking Victim with Truck in Church Parking Lot

A 45-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly using his truck to intentionally strike a victim in the parking lot of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and School in Toledo, Ohio. The incident occurred on January 22 around 3 p.m. and reportedly stemmed from a road rage dispute. Police quickly located the suspect's Ram truck, and the man was arrested and held on a $100,000 bail following his court appearance. The case has been continued for further proceedings.

Here is another story where someone came to a church to find sanctuary when they felt threatened. Just know that people may come to your church when they are being chased by an adversary. Just maintain good situational awareness while on campus.

Gateway Church Evacuated After Individual Threatens with Knife

Gateway Church in West Haven, Connecticut, was evacuated on Sunday morning, January 19, 2025, after an individual called 911 claiming to be upset and in possession of a knife. Police arrived promptly, evacuated the congregation, and seized the knife. Multiple attempts were needed to de-escalate the situation before the individual was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The incident led to a temporary closure of Bull Hill Lane, which was reopened after about an hour and a half.

Ledyard Police Release Sketch of Suspect in Church Assault and Robbery

Ledyard police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a female employee and stealing her property at Ledyard Congregational Church in Ledyard, Connecticut, on January 13, 2025. The suspect, described as a 5-foot-9-inch Hispanic or Middle Eastern male with short, dark hair and sparse facial hair, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white Nike sneakers at the time of the incident. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening facial injury and was treated at Backus Hospital. Despite a search of the area, police were unable to locate the suspect, and a computer-generated sketch has been released to assist in identifying him.

SEX CRIMES

Oklahoma Pastor Arrested for Sexual Battery and Kidnapping

The pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God Oasis of Love Parish in Midwest City, Oklahoma, was arrested for alleged sexual battery and kidnapping, just one day after delivering a sermon on forgiveness. According to court records, the pastor, who also runs a cleaning business, is accused of groping multiple employees, with one incident involving the victim being trapped in a bathroom. Several employees reportedly quit the cleaning company due to his alleged behavior. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping, released on a $75,000 bond, and has been under scrutiny since accusations surfaced in November 2024.

ARSON

New Mexico Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to California Church and Preschool

A New Mexico man has pled guilty to a federal charge of damaging religious property after setting fire to a church and preschool in San Bernardino County, California, in April 2024. The man poured gasoline on the door and ignited it while staff and children were inside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred after he violated probation from a separate case in New Mexico, where he set fire to a gas pump and led police on a chase. He now faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for March 31, 2025.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Copper Theft Causes $200,000 in Damage at Two Tulsa Churches

Thieves targeted Sanctuary Church and Central Community Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stealing copper from air conditioning units and causing an estimated $200,000 in damage. Surveillance footage captured two suspects vandalizing the properties, including disabling cameras and damaging equipment. Sanctuary Church alone faced $80,000 in damages for copper worth only about $400. Police believe the suspects sold the stolen copper to local scrap yards, despite regulations under the Sgt. Craig Johnson Oklahoma Scrap Metal Dealers Act, which requires sellers to prove ownership of scrap materials. Both churches are working with law enforcement, and Sanctuary Church reports being insured to cover the damage.

This is your weekly reminder that your church needs a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Historic Black Church Vandalized with Racial Graffiti in Seminole County

The St. James A.M.E. Church and Gabriella Colored School, a historic Black church and one-room schoolhouse in Seminole County, Florida, was vandalized with a racial epithet over the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The nearly century-old structure, which is under renovation, sustained damages estimated between $300 and $15,000. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office has launched a felony criminal mischief investigation and is working leads while deputies painted over the graffiti. The church, owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Diocese, had received $228,500 in state funding in 2022 for renovations. The FBI has been notified, and the community is urged to report any information related to the incident.

INTERNATIONAL

Boko Haram Kills Two Christian Youths and Burns Church in Chibok, Nigeria

On January 12, 2025, Boko Haram carried out an attack in Bazir village, located in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria, killing two Christian youths and injuring a woman. The Islamist terrorist group burned a church, homes, and shops during the assault. This followed a series of attacks in the area earlier in January, including raids on Njiland and Shikarkir communities, where additional churches and homes were destroyed. Residents in the region report living in fear as Boko Haram continues its violent campaign, which has contributed to the deaths of at least 45,000 Christians in Nigeria over the past 15 years.

