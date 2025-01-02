Undated photo of Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve are tragic reminders of the world we live in today. Since October 3rd, I’ve warned that the church security threat level remains at Severe (Red). These warnings weren’t hypothetical—events like these confirm the indicators we’ve been watching closely. The threats are real, and preparation is vital.

In New Orleans, a terrorist drove a truck into a crowd, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more, leaving behind IEDs and an ISIS flag. Hours later, in Las Vegas, a vehicle exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, injuring bystanders and raising questions about coordinated attacks. These events highlight the evolving tactics of terrorism and why vigilance is necessary.

But we must not let vigilance turn into fear. Our mission as the Church is to remain open, welcoming, and focused on bringing people to Christ. While we protect our congregations, we must also guard against becoming so inwardly focused that we lose sight of our ultimate purpose. Preparation doesn’t mean creating fortresses—it means ensuring that everyone, from long-time members to first-time visitors, can worship safely and freely.

What Happened: A Look at New Year’s Eve Attacks

The events of New Year’s Eve served as a chilling reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in the United States. Two separate attacks, one in New Orleans and another in Las Vegas, claimed lives and left communities reeling.

New Orleans, Louisiana

In the heart of New Orleans, a terrorist drove a Ford F-150 Lightning through a crowded area near Bourbon and Canal Streets. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, killed 15 people and injured at least 30 others before exiting the vehicle to engage in a gunfight with police. Officers neutralized the threat, but the damage was already done.

Authorities uncovered an ISIS flag and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Jabbar had rented an Airbnb in New Orleans to manufacture the devices. On the day of the attack, the property caught fire, potentially destroying further evidence. The FBI has executed search warrants in multiple states, including Texas, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Just hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The explosion killed the driver, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty soldier on leave from Germany, and injured seven bystanders. Authorities are investigating whether this incident is connected to the New Orleans attack or if it was independently motivated.

While details remain under investigation, these events demonstrate the unpredictable nature of terrorism and the growing diversity of tactics employed by extremists.

What These Attacks Mean for Church Security

The New Year’s Eve attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas provide critical lessons for church safety teams. These incidents highlight the evolving nature of terrorism and reinforce the need for vigilance and preparedness in protecting places of worship.

Evolving Tactics of Terrorism

In New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division, carried out a vehicle ramming attack, killing 15 people and injuring dozens. Jabbar was an ISIS sympathizer, and evidence found at the scene, including an ISIS flag and IEDs, confirmed his extremist motivations. His actions demonstrate the continued threat posed by radicalized individuals who align themselves with terrorist organizations.

The Las Vegas attack, involving an exploding Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel, is still under investigation. While authorities have not confirmed a connection to ISIS or any specific group, the incident underscores the unpredictable nature of terrorism and the importance of monitoring emerging threats.

Learning from the Indicators

The New Orleans attack provides a wealth of indicators that church safety teams can study. For example:

Renting properties like Airbnbs for suspicious activities.

Sudden changes in behavior, particularly among individuals with military experience who might be vulnerable to radicalization.

The use of vehicles as weapons and homemade explosives, both of which are accessible methods for extremists.

While the Las Vegas incident is still evolving, it reinforces the need for situational awareness, especially regarding unusual or erratic behavior around public gatherings.

Reinforcing Preparedness

Studying these events equips safety teams with practical knowledge to deter or disrupt potential attacks. Regular training and the development of proactive measures are essential in mitigating risks. By learning from real-world incidents, church security teams can enhance their ability to protect congregations without compromising the church's openness.

Balancing Security with Mission

Churches are places of refuge and hope, not fear and intimidation. While we must remain vigilant, we cannot let fear turn our churches into unwelcoming fortresses. Effective security measures create a safe environment where worshippers can gather, and newcomers can find Christ, fulfilling the church’s mission without compromise.

Action Steps for Church Safety Teams

The lessons from New Orleans and Las Vegas are clear: preparation and vigilance are non-negotiable in today’s world. While we pray for God’s protection, we are also called to take practical steps to safeguard our congregations. Here are key actions your safety team can take to ensure your church remains both secure and welcoming.

1. Review and Update Security Plans

Reassess your church’s security protocols in light of the tactics used in these attacks. Incorporate measures to mitigate threats such as vehicle ramming, IEDs, and other common methods employed by extremists.

Conduct a vulnerability assessment of your church property, paying special attention to areas that could be exploited, such as parking lots, main entrances, and gathering spaces.

2. Train for Real-World Scenarios

Regular training is essential for preparing your team to respond to various threats. Incorporate drills that simulate real-world scenarios, such as a suspicious vehicle approaching the property or an active shooter situation.

Include training on recognizing pre-attack indicators, such as erratic behavior, unusual activity near the church, or surveillance of the property.

3. Strengthen Surveillance and Communication

Invest in security cameras to monitor key areas and ensure your team has access to live feeds during services and events.

Establish clear communication protocols for reporting and responding to suspicious activity. Ensure all team members know how to quickly alert law enforcement when necessary.

4. Foster Community Awareness

Educate your congregation on the importance of vigilance without creating fear. Share general safety tips, such as being aware of surroundings and reporting suspicious behavior.

Encourage members to take ownership of their personal safety and to support the safety ministry through prayer and active involvement.

5. Build Relationships with Law Enforcement

Maintain regular communication with local police and emergency services. These relationships are invaluable when responding to potential threats.

Participate in community training sessions or invite law enforcement to conduct threat assessments and provide feedback on your church’s security plan.

Staying Faithful While Staying Vigilant

The New Year’s Eve attacks are a sobering reminder of the world we live in, but they also reaffirm the importance of the work we do as church safety teams. God calls us to trust Him while also taking practical steps to protect His flock. By studying these events, staying prepared, and remaining vigilant, we honor both our faith and our responsibility.

While we must guard against threats, we must also guard against fear. Our churches are meant to be places where people encounter Christ—a refuge of hope and love. If we allow fear to dictate our actions, we risk closing the doors to those who need Him most. Instead, let our preparation give us confidence to fulfill the mission of the Church: to welcome the lost and lead them to Christ.

I urge you to take these lessons seriously. Review your training, study the indicators, and stay connected with your teams and law enforcement. Most importantly, stay grounded in prayer, trusting that God will guide and protect us as we serve His purpose.

We are still at an elevated alert level, and vigilance is more critical now than ever. Let us remain faithful and prepared, ready to meet whatever challenges come our way while keeping our focus on Christ.

