Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauline Zellner's avatar
Pauline Zellner
24m

Dear Keith, I am so sorry that I cannot provide financial help for you. keep building your website and the awareness of the criticalness for church protection. but I am praying for you everyday before the Lord.

My daughter, Sandy and her husband, Matt Robinson, owner of Robison Tactical Faith Family firearms loves your ministry. They stay extremely busy teaching Church Protection. My son, Michael Link watches you a lot too.

May the Lord continue to bless and increase your ministry, provide for you, give you thousands of more sincere earnest supporters and give you your deepest hearts desire that are his will for your life in Jesus name. amen. So be it.

Most Sincerely,

Pauline Zellner

FB & X

paulinezellner@aol.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Thomas's avatar
Kevin Thomas
1h

Thanks Keith!! God bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture