A Gift to Help Protect Your Flock

I created a straightforward PowerPoint presentation to address a common hurdle many churches face: convincing elders, pastors, and leadership that a dedicated safety ministry is essential. Titled "The Importance of a Church Security Team: Protecting the Flock with Wisdom and Preparedness," this resource lays out the realities of threats to houses of worship without exaggeration or alarmism.

Download the Presentation Here

This free guide will help you:

Understand the biblical justification for a security ministry, rooted in passages from Nehemiah, Luke, and Proverbs.

Address common misconceptions, such as the idea that having security sends a message of fear rather than confidence.

Recognize that a security ministry is not just about protection—it is an act of service.

Work towards giving your flock the freedom to worship God without fear.

This is not about living in fear, but about acting in faith and wisdom. Protecting the innocent is an act of love and obedience. My hope is that this presentation serves as a valuable first step for your church.

Be watchful, be ready, and be faithful.

You can download the free presentation here:

Download the Presentation Here

