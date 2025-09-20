Watch My Video From TP USA Headquarters Today

Federal intelligence and security agencies have officially declared the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service in Glendale, Arizona, a Special Event Assessment Rating (SERE) Level 1 event. This classification places the gathering in the same tier as national-level events that require extensive interagency coordination and the highest degree of security readiness.

What the New Intelligence Says

The most recent joint threat assessment, issued just days before the memorial, states that while no verified, credible threats have been identified, authorities are actively monitoring threats of unknown credibility against attendees. High-profile individuals expected to be present include President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Charlie Kirk’s family, and other government officials.

The assessment notes several areas of concern:

Lone actors remain the most likely threat, given their ability to mobilize with little to no warning and use simple weapons such as firearms, knives, or vehicles.

Drone activity (UAS) could disrupt security operations or pose direct risks if misused.

Vehicle ramming continues to be a tactic encouraged by extremist groups worldwide.

Spillover from the Israel–HAMAS conflict could inspire individuals sympathetic to foreign terrorist organizations.

Smaller, less-secured events surrounding the main service are considered higher-risk targets than the stadium itself.

Why SERE Level 1?

A SERE Level 1 designation signals that the event is of national and international importance and demands full federal security support. This includes coordination between the FBI, DHS, Secret Service, ATF, and Arizona state authorities. Such a classification underscores both the symbolic nature of the memorial and the potential risks posed by hostile actors.

Implications for Churches and Ministries

Although this assessment is specific to the memorial, the highlighted threats mirror the realities that churches and faith-based gatherings face today. Lone actors, crowded venues, and vulnerable perimeter areas continue to be the most common risks. The warning signs outlined by federal agencies—such as unusual surveillance, suspicious vehicles, and drone activity—are all points that church security teams should be trained to recognize.

Staying Vigilant

The declaration of the Charlie Kirk Memorial as a SERE Level 1 event shows how seriously federal agencies are taking both the honor of the occasion and the security of the public. For those leading safety ministries, this serves as another reminder: remain watchful, prepare for the unexpected, and continue building teams rooted in both vigilance and faith.

