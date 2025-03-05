🔹 Now Available! I’m excited to announce the release of my newest free training course: Fentanyl Awareness & Safety for Church Ministries. This course is designed specifically for church staff, safety teams, and volunteers who minister to the homeless and those struggling with addiction.

🛑 Why This Matters

Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs on the streets today, and churches are often on the front lines of outreach. Whether you're serving meals, providing shelter, or engaging in ministry, you need to know how to recognize fentanyl risks and protect yourself.

✅ What You’ll Learn:

📌 What fentanyl is and why it’s so deadly

📌 How exposure can happen and how to protect yourself

📌 Why fentanyl is so common in homeless communities

📌 How overdoses occur and the signs to look for

📌 How law enforcement handles fentanyl (so you understand why it should never be touched)

📌 Best practices for staying safe in outreach settings

This course is completely free because of the generosity of our CWT supporters. If you’ve ever contributed to Christian Warrior Training, you made this possible! Your support ensures that church leaders and volunteers have access to life-saving knowledge without financial barriers.

I encourage you to sign up, take the course, and share it with others in your ministry. Together, we can serve wisely while keeping our churches and teams safe.

