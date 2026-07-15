Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Dennis Herkstroeter's avatar
Dennis Herkstroeter
12h

excellent course recommending to whole church staff

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S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
12h

I look forward to taking this course, on going education. In lieu of a certificate while insurance details are hammered out, perhaps a receipt of attendance or course completion acknowledgement? We live in such a litigious society.

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1 reply by Keith Graves
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