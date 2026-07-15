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For years I’ve taught church security teams how to prepare for violence.

But one of the greatest responsibilities a church has isn’t responding to an active shooter.

It’s protecting the children God has entrusted to our care.

I’m excited to announce that our new Protecting Children course is now available completely free through Christian Warrior Training.

This training was built for pastors, church security teams, children’s ministry leaders, volunteers, elders, deacons, and anyone who serves around children in the local church.

Inside the course you’ll learn practical ways to reduce opportunities for abuse before they ever occur. We cover policies, supervision, screening, reporting concerns, recognizing warning signs, and building a culture where children are protected without turning your church into a fortress.

This is practical training based on decades of law enforcement experience, real investigations, and years of working with churches across the country.

My goal is simple.

Help churches become places where children are genuinely safe while still reflecting the love of Christ.

What’s Included

✅ Self paced online lessons

✅ Downloadable resources

✅ Practical church policies you can implement immediately

✅ Real world examples and lessons learned

✅ Completely free access

A Quick Note About Certificates

Many of you have taken previous Christian Warrior Training courses that included certificates of completion.

Unfortunately, because of an ongoing insurance dispute, I have temporarily suspended issuing certificates for all online courses. The training itself remains completely available and completely free.

As soon as this issue is resolved, I’ll let everyone know.

In the meantime, I didn’t want to delay getting this material into the hands of churches that need it.

If your church has children, this training is worth your time.

Please consider sharing it with your pastor, children’s ministry director, and church safety team.

Together we can make our churches safer places for the next generation.

👉 Start the free course here:

Take the Course

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