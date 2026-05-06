Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Kim mooney's avatar
Kim mooney
9h

I need a credit for the last charge. I didn’t want. Who do I get ahold of

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
12h

Excellent call on using FRS and GMRS radios. They are the same as the old telephone party lines. So-called privacy codes aren’t private. All they really do is prevent you from hearing other traffic on that channel. A dedicated person or group can de-code your codes fairly easily.

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