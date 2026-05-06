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TAKE THE COURSE

Most church security teams are running their radios wrong. Not because they are careless, and not because they lack commitment. They are running them wrong because nobody ever taught them the right way. They grabbed a pair of bubble-pack walkie-talkies from the sporting goods store, figured out how to key up, and called it covered. The radio became a prop instead of a tool.

Radio Communications for Church Security Teams fixes that.

This course covers everything your team needs to know to operate a radio system correctly, legally, and effectively. Not at a hobbyist level. At a trained operator level. Because the people sitting in your sanctuary on Sunday deserve a team that actually knows what it is doing.

What the course covers:

The course runs about 65 minutes and is organized into seven modules plus a Biblical foundations section. Here is what you will walk away knowing:

🛡️ How VHF, UHF, and Push-to-Talk over Cellular systems actually work and which one belongs in your building

🛡️ Why FRS and GMRS are not appropriate for church security teams, legally or operationally, and what FCC Part 90 licensing means in plain language and how to get it

🛡️ What encrypted communications actually are, why a privacy code is not encryption, and what your two practical options are for securing your channel

🛡️ The transmission format every call should follow and the incident report structure that gives Dispatch everything they need in a single pass

🛡️ When to key up and when to observe first

🛡️ What to do when law enforcement arrives on scene and what not to do

🛡️ How to run a dispatch position for a larger team

🛡️ How to run a pre-service radio check that takes 45 seconds and catches a dead battery before it becomes an operational failure

The Student Reference Guide:

Every participant receives a comprehensive Student Reference Guide. This is not a handout. It is a reference document designed to be kept. Eight sections covering every topic in the course in full detail, a laminate-ready quick reference card for the radio, a licensing comparison appendix, and a notes section for team-specific protocols. A team member who picks it up six months from now should be able to refresh themselves on any piece of the course without needing to rewatch the video.

The Biblical foundation:

This course does not treat Scripture as a decorative addition. Ezekiel 33 describes the watchman’s responsibility in terms that apply directly to the operator on the other end of your radio channel. Nehemiah 4 describes a communication system built and verified before the attack came. First Corinthians 14 describes exactly what happens when a trained communicator transmits an indistinct signal. These passages are not stretched to fit the subject matter. They are the subject matter. The Biblical foundations section of this course makes that case in plain terms.

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them away, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.” — Ezekiel 33:6, ESV

Your radio is the trumpet. This course teaches you to use it.

Who this is for

This course is for any church security team that is currently running radios or planning to. It is for the team leader who needs to get their people trained and documented. It is for the volunteer who got handed a radio on their first Sunday and was told to figure it out. It is for the pastor or administrator who is responsible for standing up a security program and needs to know what proper communications look like before they spend money on hardware.

If your team is running FRS or GMRS radios right now, this course will show you specifically why that is a problem and exactly what to do instead. If your team is already on a commercial system, this course will sharpen the discipline and doctrine around how you use it.

Get the course

The video course and the Student Reference Guide are available now. The guide is included. Share this with your team leader, your pastor, or anyone responsible for standing up or improving your church security program.

The congregation behind you is counting on the person holding that radio. Train accordingly.