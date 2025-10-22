The JTAC put out a bulletin to law enforcement and government entities about a threat to synagogues around the US. We were never notified. I obtained this information originally from a FOUO document. Why was this never widely distributed to churches and synagogues?

CWT Threat Intelligence Bulletin

Subject: Violent Extremist Threats to Jewish and Christian Institutions in the United States

Source: National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Counterterrorism Digest (9–15 October 2025)

Classification: Open Source / Unclassified

Date: 22 October 2025

Key Judgments

The NCTC’s Counterterrorism Digest included a Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team (JCAT) advisory warning that violent extremists continue to target and encourage attacks against religiously affiliated facilities, events, and people.

The advisory identified Jewish and Christian institutions as attractive targets because of their symbolism, accessibility, and perceived lack of security.

The warning followed an ISIS-inspired plot in the United Kingdom targeting the Jewish community but explicitly referenced threats to U.S. religious institutions.

Despite the clear implications for American churches and synagogues, this information was not shared directly with Christian leaders or congregations. The lack of outreach represents a failure in notification from federal agencies to the Christian community.

Background

On 8 October 2025, a trial began in the United Kingdom for two men accused of planning an ISIS-inspired armed attack on Jewish targets in Greater Manchester. In response, the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team issued an advisory about ongoing threats to religiously affiliated facilities worldwide, including those in the United States.

The advisory emphasized the symbolic value of churches and synagogues to violent extremists. It also urged leaders to build stronger relationships with law enforcement, report suspicious activity, and train volunteers to recognize pre-attack indicators.

Although this advisory was included in the NCTC’s Counterterrorism Digest, it was not distributed to Christian ministries or Jewish congregations in the U.S., despite its clear relevance. That gap underscores a continuing lack of communication between federal intelligence agencies and the Christian community.

Analysis

The omission of this advisory from direct distribution channels highlights a persistent intelligence gap. Government agencies regularly share situational updates with law enforcement and critical infrastructure sectors, but Christian and Jewish institutions are often excluded.

This gap leaves churches to rely on open-source intelligence and independent reporting for situational awareness. Violent extremist propaganda continues to glorify past attacks on religious gatherings and encourages copycat actions. Without formal alerts, Christian security teams must operate as their own first line of defense in identifying and preparing for these threats.

Assessment

CWT assesses with moderate confidence that:

Extremist rhetoric targeting Jewish and Christian institutions will persist through the remainder of 2025, particularly around religious holidays, political events, and Middle East-related developments. The absence of proactive federal communication to Christian congregations increases the likelihood of tactical surprise in future incidents. Christian security ministries should not assume they will receive warnings in time. They must continue building independent networks for intelligence, communication, and rapid response.

Recommendations

Maintain Vigilance: Review church security posture for services, youth programs, and community events.

Strengthen Liaison: Establish direct contact with local law enforcement or fusion centers to ensure mutual information sharing.

Information Sharing: Use trusted communication groups among churches and ministries to relay real-time threat information.

Review Public Resources: Study the ODNI “First Responder Toolbox” titled Threats Against Houses of Worship Highlight the Importance of Religious Community Outreach for additional background.

Train and Prepare: Reinforce training on identifying suspicious behaviors such as photography, loitering, and probing of security teams.

CWT Comment

This bulletin from the NCTC is one of the few government-produced products acknowledging current extremist threats toward religious gatherings in the United States. Yet, it was never sent to churches or synagogues.

That silence speaks volumes. The government recognizes the danger but fails to inform the Christian community directly. Christian Warrior Training will continue to bridge that gap by providing timely intelligence, situational awareness, and training resources to keep our churches prepared and our congregations safe.

