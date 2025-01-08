Preparing for 2025: Predictions for Church Safety

As we approach 2025, churches face a challenging landscape that demands vigilance and preparation. The year ahead brings increased risks in several key areas, including sexual abuse by clergy and volunteers, politically driven vandalism, active shooter incidents, and terror-related threats. These challenges require a balanced approach grounded in faith and practical action to protect our congregations while fulfilling God’s mission.

My predictions for 2025 are based on a careful analysis of last year’s crime trends and insights gathered from FBI agents, criminal intelligence analysts, clergy, safety team members, and other experts in church safety. The outlook is concerning: 2025 is likely to see an increase in incidents of sexual abuse, a rise in vandalism, and, most alarmingly, an uptick in active shooter and terror-related events targeting churches.

Terrorism and active shooter events will creep up during 2025. What are you doing to pre

Key Predictions for 2025

Sexual Abuse by Clergy and Volunteers

Reports of sexual abuse within churches continue to rise, with many incidents involving individuals in positions of trust and authority. This ongoing issue erodes the spiritual foundation of churches and endangers vulnerable populations. To combat this, churches must adopt stricter hiring practices, conduct thorough background checks, and establish clear policies to safeguard against abuse.

Recommended Actions:

Implement comprehensive background checks for all staff and volunteers.

Enforce the "two-adult rule," ensuring no adult is left alone with a child or vulnerable individual.

Provide mandatory training on recognizing and reporting abuse.

Establish confidential reporting channels to support victims and encourage transparency.

Politically-Driven Vandalism

Domestic and international political tensions—including conflicts in the Middle East—are likely to spark an increase in vandalism against churches. These acts may be ideologically motivated, targeting Christian symbols and property to make political or social statements. Churches must prepare to deter these attacks and respond effectively when they occur.

Recommended Actions:

Install outdoor lighting and surveillance systems to deter vandals.

Engage local law enforcement to monitor potential threats.

Remove combustible materials from church property to reduce arson risks.

Encourage community awareness, fostering a protective network among neighboring churches.

Increase in Active Shooter Incidents

Active shooter events remain a growing concern for churches, as recent history demonstrates. Churches are particularly vulnerable due to their open-door policies and lack of dedicated security personnel. Preparing for these scenarios is crucial to safeguarding congregations.

Recommended Actions:

Train safety teams in situational awareness, lockdown procedures, and evacuation planning.

Conduct regular active shooter drills tailored to your church’s layout.

Develop an emergency communication system to alert staff and volunteers quickly.

Partner with law enforcement to conduct security assessments and refine response plans. Take this course for free and prepare for 2025. Click here to go to the course.

Terror-Related Threats

Geopolitical instability and domestic extremism are fueling an increased risk of terrorism against Christian institutions. Churches may face threats ranging from lone-wolf attackers to coordinated plots. While these scenarios are daunting, proactive measures can significantly reduce vulnerability.

Recommended Actions:

Monitor for unusual activity, including drone reconnaissance or suspicious individuals.

Train security teams to identify pre-attack behaviors, such as repeated loitering or photographing church property.

Establish inter-church communication networks to share intelligence and resources.

Strengthen relationships with local law enforcement to stay informed of evolving threats.

A Balanced Approach: Faith and Preparedness

The Bible calls us to protect God’s flock while trusting in His sovereignty. Nehemiah 4:13-14 illustrates how God’s people prepared for defense while remaining steadfast in faith. Similarly, Jesus’ words in Luke 22:36 acknowledge the need for practical preparation in the face of danger. By combining faith with action, churches can create a secure environment that honors both God and His people.

Proverbs 22:3 reminds us, “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” This wisdom compels us to be proactive in addressing risks, stewarding the tools and resources God has provided to ensure the safety of our congregations.

Practical Measures Rooted in Scripture

Prayerful Vigilance: Regular prayer for guidance fosters unity and strength among church members.

Community Training: Equip your congregation to recognize and report potential threats while maintaining a welcoming environment.

Collaborative Networks: Partner with other churches and organizations to share best practices and enhance security efforts.

Strengthening Churches for 2025

The challenges of 2025 require a proactive and unified response. By addressing the threats of sexual abuse, politically driven vandalism, active shooter incidents, and terrorism, churches can safeguard their congregations while staying true to their mission of glorifying God. Combining practical preparation with unwavering faith ensures that churches remain sanctuaries of hope, resilience, and love in an increasingly turbulent world.

As we navigate these uncertain times, let us draw strength from scripture and the community of believers. Together, we can face the coming year with confidence, trusting in God’s provision while taking prudent steps to protect His people.

