Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Burson's avatar
Josh Burson
16h

Kieth, I appreciate the time and effort you put into this. It would be nice to have a ranking on the plans 1-11, and have your pros/cons for each... I know you are a very busy guy, and I am not trying to be "that guys" lol. Thank you for all you do!

Josh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith Graves and others
Mark's avatar
Mark
16h

Where's the research that I can read?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Graves
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture