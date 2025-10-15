Watch the Video that Goes with this Article

The Need for Protection Beyond the Fight

When something happens during a service or outreach event, you don’t get time to second-guess. You act to protect the congregation, then deal with the fallout. And unfortunately, even if you do everything right, that fallout can include prosecution.

A while back, I was involved in advising a church safety team in Post Falls, Idaho. One of their volunteers had intervened in a situation that called for immediate action. No excessive force, no escalation. They did exactly what they were trained to do. Yet the Kootenai County Prosecutor still pursued criminal charges for assault.

They were looking at jail time and thousands in legal fees for simply stepping in to protect others in a church setting.

This is the world we live in now. You can be right and still be charged. You can be justified and still sued. It doesn’t matter if you’re a volunteer or a trained officer. It doesn’t matter if you’re carrying a gun, OC spray, or just stepping between a threat and the pulpit. Once a report is filed, you’ll need to defend yourself in court, not just in the moment.

This is why I started researching legal protection plans. Not for theory, but for real people like the volunteers I train every day. I wanted to know which programs actually protect church security team members, and which ones just market to them.

How I Did the Research

Before I get into the comparisons, I want to be transparent. Every major legal defense company in this space offers an affiliate code. That’s expected. But some companies go beyond that and offer large sums of money, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars, to influencers willing to promote their plan. If you’re wondering why so many YouTubers seem to promote the same company, this is likely why.

I’ve been offered those kinds of payments by more than one company. I didn’t take them. Right To Bear did not offer me a back-end payout. I do have an affiliate code with them, and it helps me keep Christian Warrior Training running. But if I had accepted the other offers, I’d be pointing you toward plans I don’t believe in. That’s not something I’m willing to do.

When I set out to research these programs, I treated it like an investigation. I traveled to the headquarters of a major provider and spoke with the leadership teams from USCCA, Right To Bear, and Attorneys on Retainer. I asked direct questions about how their plans work and whether volunteer church security members are clearly covered, or left in a gray area.

Then I dug into the publicly available member agreements, fine print, and exclusions for all eleven major programs in the country. I focused on what matters: who pays legal fees and when, what caps exist on civil damages, whether you can pick your own attorney, and whether the language protects people serving on church teams, or quietly excludes them.

I didn’t care about marketing. I cared about facts. I wanted to know who’s actually protecting church teams, not just cashing in on fear.

And here’s something else to keep in mind. Whenever I publish an article like this, sales teams from some of these companies create fake accounts and flood the comment section. They’ll say I’m wrong. They’ll claim their plan is better. Some of them even pretend to be pastors or church volunteers to make their argument sound more convincing. Just know that’s part of the game. Don’t let it distract you from the facts.

What I Was Looking For

I approached this like a church security team leader, not a product reviewer. I wasn’t looking for flashy add-ons or free giveaways. I wanted to know which company would actually stand by a volunteer in the worst-case scenario.

The top priority was clear and unambiguous coverage for church security volunteers. Some plans exclude anyone acting “on behalf of an organization.” That may sound minor, but in practice, it’s the kind of language that could leave a team member hung out to dry. If the policy doesn’t explicitly cover volunteers serving their church, I consider that a risk.

I also looked at how and when legal fees are paid. A program that says “we’ll reimburse you later” after an arrest or criminal charge is not helpful. Most people don’t have ten or twenty thousand dollars to pay a lawyer upfront. Coverage that kicks in immediately makes all the difference.

Civil defense coverage was next on the list. I looked for strong protection against lawsuits, including high caps and language that doesn’t carve out vague exceptions. Some plans promote a high dollar amount, but once you dig in, you find caps that don’t match the sales pitch.

Bail coverage matters too. Church incidents can escalate fast, and I wanted to know what kind of real help a team member could expect in those first few critical hours. The best plans offer generous bail coverage without gimmicks.

I also checked whether the plan covered non-firearm self-defense, including OC spray, baton use, and empty-hand control. Church safety team members often carry more than a firearm. Any plan that fails to cover those tools falls short of meeting our real-world needs.

Finally, I wanted to see if they offered multi-state or 50-state coverage, since many church volunteers travel or move between jurisdictions. And I flagged anything that looked like a red flag… discretionary coverage, vague exclusions, or anything that could be used to deny protection when it’s needed most.

Why Right To Bear Stood Out

After comparing all eleven major programs, one stood out above the rest for church security teams and concealed carriers alike: Right To Bear.

Their coverage was not only clear, it was church-friendly. Right To Bear was the only company that offered 50-state coverage with civil defense, criminal defense, and high bail limits for $180 a year, as long as you go through the Christian Warrior Training link. That price isn’t available to the general public. It’s only offered to church safety ministries that partner with us.

There’s no penalty for being part of a church team. Whether you’re a volunteer, a pastor, a law enforcement officer serving on your day off, or just someone carrying a concealed weapon, the price and coverage are the same. That’s not the case with every provider. Some of the other companies either quietly exclude church team volunteers, or charge significantly more if they decide you fall into a “professional security” category.

Right To Bear also lets you choose your own attorney, which most plans don’t. That alone can make the difference between feeling supported and being stuck with someone who doesn’t understand use-of-force law or church environments.

Other plans scored well in certain categories, but none offered the same level of clarity, affordability, and flexibility for church security ministries across the country.

A Message to the Industry

To every company providing self-defense legal protection, I hope you take this message as guidance from someone who works closely with the Christian community. Christians represent a large and growing part of your customer base. We’re not a small segment of the market. We’re a committed group of responsible citizens who train, prepare, and serve others through our churches and ministries.

Church safety team members are not your average concealed carriers. They train regularly, hold themselves to a higher standard, and are less likely to be involved in negligent incidents than the general public. Yet many plans still classify them in ways that lead to higher premiums or limit their options. I believe that can be improved.

Right To Bear has shown that a single, fair rate can work well for everyone. Their model proves that it’s possible to treat church volunteers, pastors, law enforcement, and civilian carriers with equal respect. I believe there’s room across the industry to adopt some of those same principles.

A Few Recommendations for the Industry

Recognize the Christian Community.

Christians make up a significant and loyal customer base. Building policies and communication that reflect their values is not just good business—it’s the right thing to do. Acknowledge the Role of Volunteers.

Most church security personnel are unpaid volunteers serving out of faith and duty. Clear language that includes and protects them would remove unnecessary uncertainty. Keep Plans Simple and Transparent.

The simpler and clearer the language, the stronger the trust. Christians value honesty, and plain-language agreements go a long way in earning it. Include Non-Firearm Coverage by Default.

Many incidents in churches don’t involve a firearm. They involve hands-on restraint or use of less-lethal tools. Coverage should reflect the reality of ministry-based defense work. Consider Group or Church-Based Plans.

A structured team plan that covers all volunteers under one agreement would serve churches well and simplify administration. Partner with Trainers, Not Just Promoters.

Work with those who are actively training and equipping the Christian community. Education reduces misuse and creates responsible carriers. Be Fair With Pricing.

Transparent, consistent pricing shows integrity. A single, equitable rate communicates that you trust your customers and value their service. Respect the Faith Element.

Many Christians see readiness as part of their calling. Recognize that serving on a safety team is ministry work. Supporting those who defend the church means supporting freedom of worship.

A Biblical Perspective on Integrity and Protection

As I worked through this comparison, I kept coming back to two biblical principles: honesty in leadership and wise preparation.

Proverbs 11:1 says,

“A false balance is an abomination to the Lord, but a just weight is his delight.”

In other words, God hates rigged systems. Whether it’s misleading marketing or burying exclusions in the fine print, Christians are called to stand against deception, even when it comes from respected institutions. I’ve done my best to weigh each plan fairly, using honest measures.

1 Timothy 6:10 reminds us that,

“The love of money is a root of all kinds of evils.”

It’s tempting to follow the money, especially when large payouts are offered just to recommend a product. But I can’t in good conscience point my brothers and sisters in Christ toward a plan that I don’t believe is the best, just to earn a few extra dollars (or a whole lot of dollars in one case).

Exodus 22:2 says,

“If a thief is found breaking in and is struck so that he dies, there shall be no bloodguilt for him.”

The Bible affirms the right to defend ourselves, our families, and our congregations. We live in a broken world, and that means churches must be prepared, not just with training, but with legal protection when something goes wrong. A good legal defense plan isn’t about fear. It’s about stewardship. It ensures you can protect others without sacrificing your freedom or bankrupting your family.

As Christians, we are called to walk in both truth and wisdom. That’s what this article is about. I’m not here to push fear or hype. I’m here to help you make sound decisions, rooted in reality and aligned with Scripture.

