Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damaj's avatar
damaj
4m

He looks as if he has shaved his body hair which may indicate he was prepared for martyrdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture