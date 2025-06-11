Christian Warrior Training

James Scott Anderson
9h

I live in Cali. I did a CA on a registered sex offender trying to grab a 12yo girl at church. He tried to stab me. I disarmed him, with the help of the Holy Spirit and held him down for over 50 minutes while waiting for the Sheriff to respond. The Deputy refused to arrest him because, "he was drunk". So I arrested him. He was booked and released. He was associated with a gang and within a week our house was burglarized while we were at work. They took everything except the furniture and our clothes. He was never charged for attempted kid napping, assault with a deadly weapon or anything else appropriate. He was given a light sentence for not showing up for his original arraignment. During this whole process, approximately 4-5 months, I had to come home early from work to clear my house before my pregnant wife got home, because of the repeated break- ins. I was under an extreme amount of stress and received no support from my church at the time. I would do it all again because it was the right thing to do. The Lord protected me even though I didn't get support from my church or local Law Enforcement.

Keith I love what you are doing, thank you so much. Can you discuss the Churches responsibilities towards those that are serving in a Safety Ministry and what is the Churches role in ministering to the participants and survivors that find themselves wrapped up in the aftermath of an incident.

Thanks Brother.

Jim Strasma
8h

One recent surprise to me was who is allowed to ask an intruder on church property to leave. At our church, it's only an elder or a staff member.

