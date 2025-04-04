On April 3, 2025, Fr. Raj “Arul” Balaswamy Carasala was shot and killed outside the rectory at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, Kansas. The suspect, 66-year-old Gary Hermesch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on scene and booked into the Nemaha County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. As of this writing, formal charges have not yet been filed.

Fr. Carasala, described by parishioners and law enforcement alike as a kind and faithful servant, died at the hospital later that day. He was 57 years old and had served as the resident priest of the parish. The shooting occurred on a Thursday afternoon, around 2:50 p.m., not during a church service, but while Fr. Carasala was at his residence.

Law enforcement officers told me that Hermesch has a long history of mental health issues. According to my source, he comes from a well-regarded family and had struggled for decades. It is not yet known whether he had any specific connection to the church or to Fr. Carasala.

A Pattern of Anti-Christian Activity

This incident does not appear in isolation. Law enforcement officers in the region have noted a disturbing uptick in activity targeting Christian institutions—particularly Catholic churches—across Kansas.

Just two weeks before the Seneca murder, a large cathedral was broken into and vandalized. Graffiti with hate-filled messages was spray-painted throughout the building, and the damage was severe enough that services had to be canceled.

One week prior, a “black satanic mass” was held at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka. The man who led it was arrested following the event.

In Wichita, churches responded to these incidents by gathering for mass and prayer, demonstrating spiritual unity in the face of rising hostility.

While it’s too early to say whether the murder of Fr. Carasala is directly linked to these incidents, the timing raises questions. Investigators are reportedly exploring all possible connections.

Church Security Starts With Situational Awareness

The first and most important step in church safety is situational awareness. Cameras, firearms, and communication tools mean little if no one recognizes the threat before it’s too late.

Churches must train their teams to observe behavior—not just appearance. Recognizing someone who may be armed, who is acting in a predatory or agitated manner, or who simply doesn’t belong in a particular space at a particular time is a skill that can be developed.

I offer a free class on how to spot an armed individual at ChristianWarriorTraining.com. If your team doesn’t know what to look for, they are behind the curve.

Protecting Clergy and Staff During the Week

One of the most overlooked vulnerabilities in church security is weekday activity. Many assume threats are limited to Sunday mornings. They are not.

Clergy live and work in church facilities. Offices are open. Doors are unlocked. A weekday attack can be just as deadly—and often less expected.

Churches should review the following immediately:

Ensure rectories and office doors are always locked when staff are present.

Install peepholes or camera systems for all clergy residences.

Use silent alarm systems or emergency alert tools for isolated staff.

Schedule random drive-bys or walk-throughs during weekdays if your church has a safety team or volunteers with flexible hours. Join Keith Graves’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

Recognizing the Broader Threat

When satanic rituals are being held in government buildings and churches are being vandalized in broad daylight, it is a sign that spiritual and cultural hostility is escalating. If you think this is only happening in big cities or liberal states, you're wrong. Seneca is a quiet town in rural Kansas. The enemy doesn’t need a big city to move—he just needs complacency.

The events leading up to Fr. Carasala’s death show the importance of both spiritual vigilance and tactical readiness. As Christians, we are called to be watchmen on the wall—not spectators. Security ministry isn’t optional in today’s environment. It’s part of protecting the flock.

Building Partnerships With Law Enforcement

Most agencies are willing to partner with churches—they just need to be asked. Church leaders should:

Establish regular communication with local law enforcement.

Ask for increased patrols after controversial events or incidents in the region.

Offer your facility for community meetings to build relationships.

Share any suspicious activity or contacts you observe.

Many times, law enforcement sees patterns that churches do not. Likewise, churches often see early warning signs that never make it into a police report. This kind of information-sharing is vital in a hostile climate.

Final Thoughts

This wasn’t a shooting in a major metro area. It wasn’t an attack during a large public service. It happened at a rectory in a small town. That’s exactly the kind of environment where people assume it can’t happen. That assumption cost a good man his life.

Fr. Carasala served faithfully and peacefully in his role, and his murder should serve as a wake-up call for every church across America. If your safety ministry isn’t training, equipping, and preparing—now is the time to start.

If you don’t know how to begin, I’ll help you. That’s why I created Christian Warrior Training.

Stay alert. Stay faithful. Be ready to protect the flock.

Leave a comment