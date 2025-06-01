I just went live with information and video on an incident where a pro Israel group was fire bombed by a lone wolf actor.

The worst part, I’ll play a video where a woman says, “I wish I had my gun with me, I’d do it.” Seriously. Please, Please, Please! Remember your ABC’s, always be carrying .

I will do a full debrief in the next week as more information comes out. But for now, here is some basic info and advice.

Leave a comment