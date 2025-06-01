I just went live with information and video on an incident where a pro Israel group was fire bombed by a lone wolf actor.
The worst part, I’ll play a video where a woman says, “I wish I had my gun with me, I’d do it.” Seriously. Please, Please, Please! Remember your ABC’s, always be carrying .
I will do a full debrief in the next week as more information comes out. But for now, here is some basic info and advice.
Thank you for being the watchdog! As the Chief of Security (not a safety team; we’re in uniform and open carry with terrific training) for a Messianic Jewish Congregation, I am painfully aware that we are hated for being both Jewish and believers in Messiah. These articles and videos give us so much better situational awareness than we would have on our own. You’re a true brother, Keith!
I live in Colorado. Those with ccw are discouraged from carrying in Boulder. Some of the most liberal communists in our nation. Unfortunately that means the softest of the soft target.