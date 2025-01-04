I’m sorry for my absence over the past few weeks. My health has not been the best, but I am returning to normal slowly. I will try and catch up with the massive amount of activity over the past few weeks. Just know that we are at SEVERE on the Church Security Threat Level System for a reason and will maintain that posture until at least January 21. In this edition of Church Crime News, I will only be covering Crimes Against Persons (violent/potentially violent crime) due to the backlog of reporting.

Man Arrested for November Shooting at Missouri Church Parking Lot

Police in Columbia, Missouri, have arrested a 44-year-old man following a November 2 assault in the parking lot of Forum Boulevard Christian Church. The suspect is accused of striking a man in the head with a gun during an altercation stemming from comments made after a basketball game at the church. According to police, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim’s life before the gun discharged, causing damage to a nearby vehicle. He faces multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and illegal gun possession. The suspect is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

I repeatedly say that all problems start in the parking lot. Maybe not EVERY incident, but a majority of the crimes start there. From a suspect entering the church with visible firearms to incidents like this one. It affirms our stance that you need to have people stationed in the parking lot. In this case, you would see tensions rising. You can use the course below to help you defuse and deescalate the situation before it turns violent.

Read the full story here.

Take our course on deescalation for FREE by clicking this link.

Wenatchee Man Charged for Threats Against Grace City Church

A 35-year-old Wenatchee, Washington, man is facing charges for allegedly making threats to harm Grace City Church (GCC) and children in a social media video posted on December 29. The video included alarming statements about violence, arson, and assault, prompting church members to alert police. GCC leadership took the threat seriously, particularly as it coincided with a planned church event that evening. The church's security team, led by a former law enforcement officer, implemented measures to protect attendees. The suspect, who was already in custody for an unrelated assault and shoplifting incident, will face charges for threats to bomb or injure church property and harm individuals.

ALWAYS take threats seriously. Humans tend to minimize threats for various reasons. This is not OK. If someone says they will harm you, take their word for it and act appropriately. Here, this church obviously had a robust security team to protect the congregation. Kudos to them.

Read the full story here.

New Year’s Eve Worship Service Disrupted by Gunfire in Missouri

Move Church in Jennings, Missouri, experienced a harrowing start to 2025 when celebratory gunfire outside disrupted a New Year’s Eve worship service. As parishioners gathered in prayer, bullets struck the church building and a neighboring structure, narrowly missing a worshipper. The church's pastor highlighted the dangers of such reckless gunfire and called for greater community responsibility. Local police reported handling over 130 calls related to celebratory gunfire during the New Year’s celebrations. Despite the frightening incident, church members expressed gratitude for their safety and continued faith.

At midnight on New Years Eve, you will find most police officers huddled under an overpass or in a parking garage. We try not to get caught out in the open when the clock strikes 12. The reason is obvious. There isn’t much you can do to avoid someone else’s negligence, but take a cue from the cops and find cover for about a half hour.

Read the full story here.

Officer-Involved Shooting Near Macedonia Baptist Church Leaves Three Injured

On December 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, a robbery outside Macedonia Baptist Church escalated into an officer-involved shooting (OIS). A 54-year-old suspect approached two victims near the church with an AK-style rifle, demanding their property. The victims resisted, leading to a physical struggle. Officers patrolling the area intervened after hearing cries about the suspect’s gun. Despite multiple commands to disarm, the suspect re-armed himself, prompting officers to fire. Both the suspect and the two victims sustained gunshot injuries and were hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect was arrested for armed robbery, and the weapon was recovered. No officers or bystanders were harmed.

This occurred in a high crime area. If your church is in a high crime area, you need to be at a higher alert level than other churches. This includes constantly monitoring the front of your church for danger.

Read the full story here.

Homeless Man Charged for Christmas Eve Threat Against Lakewood Church

On December 24, 2024, Houston police arrested a 33-year-old man for threatening to release sarin gas at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church during a Christmas Eve service attended by over 5,000 people. The suspect, who was homeless and unemployed, made the threat via a 911 call. Authorities evacuated and searched duffel bags he left near the entrance but found no explosives or chemical weapons. The suspect was tracked using security footage and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, with bond set at $15,000. While the threat was deemed a hoax, it follows a February incident at Lakewood Church involving a fatal shooting by an armed woman.

Again, take all threats seriously, no matter how outlandish.

Read the full story here.

Maryland Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Church Disturbances

A 56-year-old man from Avenue, Maryland, was arrested for causing disruptions at two churches on Christmas Eve in St. Mary's County. At Holy Angels Catholic Church, the man dropped an onion in the aisle during a Mass and assaulted a parishioner with tangerines. Hours later, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, he poured whiskey into the holy water, made threats to harm attendees, and attempted to strike people with a whiskey bottle. Parishioners detained him until law enforcement arrived. The suspect faces multiple charges, including assault, defacing religious property, and making threats of mass violence. He remains in custody, awaiting a court hearing.

Read the full story here.

Woman Fatally Shot by Police Outside Arkansas Church on Christmas Eve

On December 24, 2024, a Hughes police officer fatally shot a 26-year-old woman outside Hughes Church of God on Main Street in Hughes, Arkansas. Police and the Saint Francis County Sheriff’s Office were responding to reports of a woman armed with a gun near the church when the shooting occurred. The woman, later identified as Allie Kundert, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further examination. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the officer's actions.

When people are distraught or fleeing problems, they often go to a church. Whether going into the church or just staying in the parking lot, even non believers find solace and comfort at a church. Unfortunately, sometimes they can’t shed their problems at the church so they bring the issue with them to you. Just know your church is a magnet for the troubled and the resolution may not work out the way we want it to.

Read the full story here.

Missing New Mexico Teen Found, Charged with Threats Against Church Members

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico located a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing over the weekend and arrested him for making shooting threats against members of a local church. The teen, who reportedly left home with a stolen gun, ammunition, and cash, was tracked down and taken into custody. Two adults, aged 18 and 19, were also arrested as accomplices in his plans. All three face criminal charges related to the threats.

Read the full story here.

Leave a comment