Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Threads | TikTok

SOFT LAUNCH OF CHRISTIAN WARRIOR SAR!

Head over to alert.christianwarriortraining.com and check out our new Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) portal. SAR’s are an intelligence function of reporting suspicious activity. This is only for churches. We are not an investigative agency and will not follow up. However, we will look for trends and report significant info back to the CWT community. There will be a hard launch next week, but I wanted to give you all a chance to check it out. We are able to pay for this and make this happen because of our paid subscribers. Image what we could do if only 10% of our subscribers chose the paid option! To those that are choosing a paid option, thank you! You made this possible.

TERRORISM/INTELLIGENCE

Teens, Iran-Linked Cells, and Lone Actors Converging on Jewish Targets - Multiple Countries

A clear pattern emerged this week of plots and attacks against Jewish communities across the West. On April 22, an Ottawa teenager was found guilty on four terrorism charges after admitting an ISIS-inspired plot to bomb Jewish people in the city; he had been coached over Telegram on building a pressure cooker device. Two days later, France indicted a 15-year-old for plotting attacks against Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities. On April 21, Berlin charged a 23-year-old Syrian national who allegedly bought a knife and explosive material for a suicide belt to attack Jewish people. On April 29, the pro-Iran group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin Islamia (HAYI) claimed a stabbing of two Jewish men in London, the group’s first claimed stabbing, which UK Counter Terrorism Policing declared a terrorist incident. Three threads run through these cases. Online radicalization through encrypted platforms is producing operational plots in weeks instead of years, and minors are increasingly the operators. Iran-aligned proxy cells are now conducting attacks on Western soil under their own banner. The target set stays consistent: Jewish institutions and the people in them. Synagogues sit at the front of this threat in the United States, and Christian congregations historically follow when these networks broaden their aim.

Source: Internal US federal bulletin

🛡️ My thoughts: Here we are again with the federal government warning each other, but not you. Although this intersection of youth and Iran/ISIS has been happening overseas, it will clearly start happening here. Prepare for it. If your church supports Israel or is pro Jew, you will be a target. You are a target no matter what under ISIS’s eyes. Prepare accordingly and train accordingly.

ISIS-K English-Language Magazine Continues to Reach Western Readers - Online

ISIS-Khorasan released the 48th edition of its English-language magazine Voice of Khurasan on April 21. The magazine has been published continuously since January 2022 and is the group’s primary tool for reaching English-speaking supporters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Beginning with Issue 21, it has directly called on Western readers to conduct violence at home, and later issues have featured contributors purporting to write from Europe and North America. The publication accepts cryptocurrency donations and circulates through encrypted platforms and mainstream social media. The April 21 issue includes content on the United States, the Taliban, ISIS-K activity in Syria, and the December 2025 Bondi Beach attack in Sydney. The takeaway for church security teams: foreign terrorist propaganda aimed at radicalizing English-speaking supporters in the homeland is active, polished, and easy to access. The Minneapolis case sentenced this week, in which a 23-year-old US citizen received eight and a half years for downloading ISIS material and planning to travel overseas to fight, shows how short the path can be from consuming this content to operational intent.

Source: Internal US federal bulletin

🛡️ My thoughts: American youth are reading this. This is anecdotal, but I have noticed that when they publish a piece that says, “Attack American churches” someone does it. There wasn’t an explicit call this time, but be ready. Train and plan accordingly.

ISIS Claims Coordinated Attacks on Christian Villages in Northern Nigeria - Adamawa and Borno States, Nigeria

ISIS West Africa Province has claimed responsibility this week for a series of raids on Christian villages in northern Nigeria, killing 13 Christians and burning two churches and 32 Christian homes between April 22 and April 28. The group reported the attacks in its weekly Arabic newsletter. In Kobaku village, Adamawa State, fighters killed 12 Christians and burned a church and two homes. In Lihu village, Borno State, they killed one Christian and burned a church along with 10 homes. In Botoka village, Adamawa State, they burned 10 Christian homes and seized motorcycles. A separate raid on Timawa village destroyed roughly 10 more Christian homes. The same week, ISIS Mozambique Province claimed three additional Christians killed in raids on villages in the Macomia district of Cabo Delgado.

Source: ISIS Al Naba Issue 544

ISIS West Africa Signals Intent to Strike Nigerian Capital - Internal Propaganda Threat

In the same publication, ISIS leadership ran an editorial framed as a complaint that the global Muslim community ignores attacks on Nigerian Muslims because the cause has not “trended” online. The editorial concluded with a direct signaling line stating that the world will turn its attention to Nigeria only when the sound of explosions begins shaking Abuja and other major cities. To this point, ISIS West Africa attacks have stayed concentrated in the rural northeast of Nigeria. The group is now publicly framing strikes against Abuja as the goal. Whether the group is operationally capable of an Abuja attack today is a separate question. What matters for situational awareness is that leadership has shifted its public posture from regional insurgency to attempted urban escalation, in parallel with ISIS-K’s continued effort to push English-language propaganda at Western audiences.

Source: ISIS Al Naba Issue 544

🛡️ My thoughts

ISIS Mozambique Province Continues Targeted Killings of Christians - Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique

ISIS Mozambique Province has claimed responsibility for the killings of three Christians in two separate raids on villages in the Macomia district of Cabo Delgado, in northeastern Mozambique. On Friday, April 17, fighters raided Nkuy village, killed one Christian, and seized property before withdrawing. On Monday, April 20, fighters used automatic weapons to kill two more Christians in the village of Njwida. The attacks fit a sustained campaign by the group against Christian civilians in the region, and Mozambique remains an area to watch as ISIS-affiliated activity in the south continues to expand.

Source: ISIS Al Naba Issue 544`

🛡️ My thoughts: this one is important. I have been noticing an uptick in ISIS and Jihadist activity in Mozambique and I know many of you are running missions there. You MUST prepare your people for the growing Jihadi threat in Mozambique if you are going to be in that AO.

ISIS Central Africa Province Claims Mass Extortion of Christian Captives - Ituri Province, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

ISIS Central Africa Province has claimed responsibility for the abduction of roughly 200 Christian civilians during a series of raids on villages in the Ituri Province of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The villages targeted were Bingasule, Lumalisa, Mambasa, and Babungoy. The group denied claims by Ugandan and Congolese forces that the captives were rescued in a military operation, and instead claimed the captives were released only after most of them paid jizya, the historical Islamic poll tax imposed on non-Muslims under Islamic rule. The group published a photograph of the captives prior to their release. Whether the extortion claim is accurate or propaganda framing, the mass abduction of Christian civilians in the region is confirmed and fits a pattern of escalating ISIS activity across central Africa.

Source: ISIS Al Naba Issue 544

🛡️ My thoughts: The governments in this area are very untrustworthy and corrupt. I do believe ISIS’s account. Just something to consider when you read about the plight of Christians in this area.

VIOLENT CRIME

Torrance Church Posts Security at Services After Member’s Son Charged in WHCA Attack — Torrance, California

Grace United Reformed Church in Torrance, California posted security guards at the sanctuary for Sunday, April 26 worship services after the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner the night before. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was arrested Saturday night trying to rush a security checkpoint at the dinner armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol, and knives. Allen’s father, Thomas Allen, is listed as an elder at the congregation, and Allen’s manifesto thanked his family, both personal and church. Security guards on Sunday escorted parishioners to the door and kept media at bay during services. Allen was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate the president.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Grace URC made the right call posting security at the sanctuary that Sunday. The moment a name from your congregation hits a national wire, media shows up at the property and so do the unhinged on either side of the underlying attack. Your team needs an access control plan for a high-profile Sunday already on paper before it lands on you. Limit public statements to pastors and elders, work the doors and the lot, and stay close to the affected family. And know your local watch commander before you need him, because that relationship is what gets extra patrols around the property when you call Sunday morning.

Bowling Green Man Charged After Choking Victim and Pulling a Firearm Inside Church - Bowling Green, Kentucky

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a church on Louisville Road for a disturbance complaint on Tuesday evening. The victim told deputies that 43-year-old Darryll Childs of Bowling Green grabbed them by the throat and possessed a firearm, and that Childs threatened to shoot them. Childs allegedly ran up a staircase with his hand in the front waistband of his pants, continued into a common room, and dropped a firearm. Deputies pursued him outside the church, where he was taken into custody. Childs is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, and third-degree terroristic threatening. WNKY + 3

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: This is still fairly fresh and there isn’t a lot of info on it. There’s two plausibilities that you should keep in mind when looking at this incident: First, domestic violence is one of the ranking reasons we have active shooters at churches in the US. Second, people fleeing harm (like someone trying to kill or harm them) flee to churches to find sanctuary. You must maintain situational awareness at all times when you are at church. You are a focal point for the devil.

Murder Charges Filed in LDS Church Parking Lot Shooting — Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake County prosecutors charged a California man with murder Tuesday, April 28, in connection with a January shooting outside the Rose Park 5th Ward meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Two people were killed and others injured in the parking lot during a funeral. Police arrested the suspect after tracking him to California, and Utah is now seeking extradition. Salt Lake City police previously said they do not believe the violence was connected to animus toward a particular faith. All victims were adults.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts

Knife Attack in Church Parking Lot — Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware police responded to a disturbance at a church parking lot in the 300 block of East Main Street at approximately 2:57 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Officers found a man with serious knife wounds, including a slash to the neck. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. Suspect Eric Pitts was tracked down and charged with assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. The disturbance and stabbing both took place on church property.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Remember that most violent attacks happen outside of church service and in our parking lot. We don’t have the specifics here, but people that are fleeing danger often flee to a nearby church for help.

Felony Threats Against True North Church — Fargo, North Dakota

Amber Joy Lingle was arrested Friday, April 24 in Fargo, North Dakota on felony charges following alleged threats made against True North Church and several local businesses. The church confirmed it was named in the threats and said the safety of its congregation remains a priority. Specific details of the threats have not been released. Lingle is facing felony charges, with the case under continuing investigation. The arrest was reported by Valley News Live and WDAY Radio.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Take all threats seriously. If someone says they are going to harm you, you should have no doubt as the veracity of those comments. You should act appropriately, which includes banning them from your church.

Swatting Call Evacuates Gateway Church — Prosper, Texas

Gateway Church in Prosper, Texas was evacuated around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 after a caller made threatening statements tied to the church. Prosper Police responded with a major law enforcement presence, evacuated the campus, and searched the building. The department later confirmed the call was a swatting incident, a false report intended to trigger a major emergency response. No injuries were reported and no devices were found. The all-clear was given after the search concluded.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: I received quite a few calls from followers about this incident. Thank you for bringing this to my attention. There has been an increase in SWATting calls as the software and hardware needed for anonymity is quite easy to obtain now.

Bomb Threat Clears Vineyard Church During Sunday Service — South Hackensack, New Jersey

A North Jersey Vineyard Church in South Hackensack was cleared during Sunday services on April 26 following a bomb threat. The Spanish-speaking congregation was conducting its 1 p.m. service when the threat came in. The pastor ordered everyone out of the building and law enforcement responded to the scene. Church members reported it was the first such incident in the church’s history. The investigation is ongoing.

Source

SEXUAL ASSAULT

GBI Arrests Georgia Military College Teacher for Child Molestation at Church — Milledgeville, Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 24-year-old Michael Talton Lee Barnes of Haddock, Georgia on Friday, April 24 in connection with the alleged molestation of a child at a Milledgeville church. Barnes was a teacher at Georgia Military College Prep School at the time of the alleged offense. He was charged with four counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. The arrest followed a GBI investigation. Barnes was booked into the Baldwin County jail.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Pedophiles will often seek positions of authority over children to try and groom them. You need to understand they will come to your church to do the same. This is why you must have a strong policy to stop them dead in their tracks.

Former Youth Pastor Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges — Jacksonville, Florida

Former Jacksonville youth pastor Joshua Trent was arrested on sexual battery charges by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Special Assault Unit. Detectives allege Trent groomed a female victim, with the abuse beginning when she was a minor. Trent was previously terminated from a ministry software company in 2021. JSO announced the arrest in late April 2026 and has not released the names of any victims. The case remains under investigation.

Source

ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Belleville Man Charged in Historic AME Church Fire — Kirkwood, Missouri

A Belleville, Illinois man was arrested over the weekend of April 25-26 in connection with a fire set inside Olive Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kirkwood, Missouri earlier this month. He was charged with burglary and knowingly burning a building. The historic AME church sustained interior fire damage. Kirkwood police have not classified the case as a hate crime. The Belleville News-Democrat and KMOV reported the charges on April 29.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm and a fire alarm at your church. They are the two most basic things you can do for church security.

Toledo Man Charged with Arson in Community House Church Fire — Toledo, Ohio

A Toledo, Ohio man was charged with arson on Monday, April 27 in connection with the April 20 fire at Community House Church in Toledo. Three people were hospitalized as a result of the fire. Police and fire crews responded to the church on the morning of the blaze. The arson charges followed an investigation determining the fire had been intentionally set. Court proceedings are pending.

Source

INTERNATIONAL

Gunmen Storm Christ Apostolic Church, Kill Pastor and Abduct Worshippers — Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Nigeria

Gunmen attacked Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria during a crusade, killing the presiding pastor and abducting several worshippers. The Ekiti State Police Command confirmed the attack and said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. The exact number of worshippers abducted has not yet been confirmed. The attack took place on the outskirts of the community. The incident was reported April 28 by Premium Times, Punch, and other Nigerian outlets.

Source

Gunmen Kill Pastor and Family — Plateau State, Nigeria

Gunmen killed a pastor and members of his family in an attack in Plateau State, Nigeria at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, according to International Christian Concern. A community member who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons reported the attack. Plateau State has seen a sustained pattern of attacks on rural Christian communities. ICC published its account on April 27. No suspects were identified in the initial reporting.

Source

Azerbaijani Government Demolishes Armenian Cathedral

The government of Azerbaijan demolished an Armenian cathedral, drawing condemnation from the Armenian Apostolic Church. Church officials called the action state-level vandalism and said it confirms an ongoing anti-Armenian policy. The demolition continues a broader pattern of destruction of Armenian cultural and religious sites in territory under Azerbaijani control. Catholic Culture reported the demolition on April 28, 2026. The cathedral is one of multiple Armenian Christian sites lost in recent years.

Source

Extremists Kill 30 Hazara, Including 10 Christian Converts, in Herat Attack - Herat, Afghanistan

During the April 16 attack in the Afghan city of Herat, extremists killed 30 people from the Hazara community, including 10 converts to Christianity who were directly connected to an underground ministry network shepherded by an Afghan pastor identified only by his first name for security reasons. The attack is the second major strike on Afghan Christian converts in 2026; in late January near Bamiyan, Muslim extremists killed around 24 Christian converts from the Hazara ethnic community at a house church and burned the building down. In the January attack, the assailants slit the throat of one young man around 20 years old, and abducted two sisters approximately 18 and 21 from the church while killing their parents and three younger siblings. Since the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban and other extremist groups have sought to punish those who leave Islam. The Hazara community has faced longstanding systematic persecution from the Taliban and from Islamic State Khorasan Province. Christianity Today + 3

Source

Leave a comment