Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Dave Swihart's avatar
Dave Swihart
5h

Lord Jesus, please protect our brothers and sisters in Nigeria!!

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Steve Murphy's avatar
Steve Murphy
2h

Stop blaming the Feds for not notifying everyone about terrorist activities. I work terrorism for 15 years with the JTTF. We very rarely alerted churches or other business unless we could prove they was a confirmed threat to them. There thousands of religious places in the USA and the Feds can’t let everyone know. We also didn’t always let cops know what we were doing in their areas.

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