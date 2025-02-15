VIOLENT CRIME

Knife-Wielding Suspect Attacks Priest During Church Service

A 50-year-old man attempted to attack a priest with a knife during a Sunday service at Holy Ghost Church, a Polish Catholic parish in Winnipeg, Canada. The suspect rushed the 38-year-old pastor on stage but failed to make contact before stabbing the knife into the church altar. Church members and an off-duty Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived. The attacker, who was not a regular attendee of the church, now faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and disturbing a meeting. Authorities believe the incident was not a targeted attack but described it as a rare and unsettling event. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No good comes from someone coming on stage. Think of it as a no go zone for anyone except staff. If someone hits those stairs, you need to get on them ASAP. The priest’s situational awareness was lacking as well. The minute he saw the suspect coming on stage, he should keep the table between him and the bad guy. I’ll do a debrief of this incident when I get a chance, but that is my 2 cents for now.

Intruder Found Sleeping Inside Hope Christian Church in Illinois

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to Hope Christian Church in Columbia, Illinois, on Thursday morning after reports of an individual found sleeping inside the building, which also houses Monroe County Christian School. Authorities determined the man had fled from a residence in St. Clair County and was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis while under the influence of drugs. Concerned he may have been armed, law enforcement requested additional assistance, including canine units. As a precaution, the church’s on-site school was placed on temporary lockdown, but no firearm was found during a search. Surveillance footage later revealed the man had entered the church the previous evening by forcing open a locked door. He was detained, taken to a hospital for evaluation, and then transported to Monroe County Jail, where he is being held pending further investigation. The case remains under review by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

Body Found Behind Church in Mobile, Alabama

The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered Thursday morning behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Ziegler Boulevard in Mobile, Alabama. Authorities found the body around 10 a.m. and have launched a death investigation, though it remains unclear whether foul play was involved. Officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Elderly Church Member Attacked, Robbed Outside Atlanta Church

A 79-year-old church member was attacked and robbed while sweeping outside River of Life Christian Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta, Georgia. The incident occurred before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Adamsville neighborhood and was captured on surveillance video. The suspect approached the victim, demanded his wallet, pushed him to the ground, and forcibly took it. The attack left the victim with multiple cuts and bruises. Despite several passing cars, only one driver stopped to call the police. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Florida Man Arrested for Assault Over Church Handicap Parking Spot

A 65-year-old man in Orlando, Florida, has been charged with multiple offenses after allegedly assaulting a woman over a handicap parking space at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. The incident, which occurred in September, escalated when the man blocked the victim's vehicle with his truck and confronted her about using the spot. Surveillance footage captured him shoving the car door at her before punching her in the face. He now faces charges including aggravated battery, abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, and false imprisonment. His bail has been set at $200,000 as the case proceeds.

Teen Kidnapped from New York Church Camp, Found in Michigan

A 16-year-old boy was kidnapped from Camp Covenanter, a Presbyterian church camp in White Lake, New York, and taken to Michigan, according to state troopers. The boy was reported missing on September 20 after failing to appear for dinner, and camp staff later discovered his belongings were gone. Authorities located him the next day in Canton, Michigan, with his non-custodial parent, who admitted to taking him. The suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree custodial interference and second-degree kidnapping. After being held in Michigan on unrelated charges, he was extradited to Sullivan County, New York, on February 5, where he remains in custody on $125,000 bail.

Student Attacked with Hammer Outside Louisiana Church

A Nicholls State University student was violently attacked with a hammer while sitting outside St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The unprovoked attack occurred as the student was preparing for a church retreat when a man, later identified as a contract worker repairing the church roof, approached and assaulted her. Church staff and a priest intervened, chasing the attacker away. Campus police, already nearby for a student event, apprehended the suspect within 20 minutes. The attacker was identified as a 32-year-old man and charged with attempted second-degree murder, with bond set at $500,000. Authorities confirmed the student is recovering.

SEX CRIMES

Church Youth Pastor Arrested in School Child Abuse Investigation

A former youth pastor at Oasis Community Worship Center in Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested as part of a child abuse investigation at Newman International Academy in Arlington. The 55-year-old, who also worked as a teacher’s aide, was charged with having an improper relationship with a student. He was fired from both his school and church positions following the arrest. The investigation also led to the arrest of a girls' varsity basketball coach for child grooming and the school's principal for attempting to cover up the allegations. Additional school employees have been placed on administrative leave, and authorities are investigating the possibility of more victims. Oasis Community Worship Center stated they had no prior knowledge of the allegations and assured their commitment to transparency and student safety.

TEXAS: You have had a significant increase in crime, especially sexual assaults upon our children. You are having more than any other state and it has been this way for the past year. It could be because victims are coming forward as more stories hit the press and they feel comfortable speaking out. It could be that you have a very serious problem. I feel it is the latter. You church security teams need to brief your staff on how to spot child grooming and how to recognize predators in your church staff. They work at churches because of our forgiving nature and our trust in all. Texas…. you have a lot of work ahead of you. Ask yourself what is your team doing. If the answer is ‘nothing’ then get to work and fix it.

North Carolina Pastor Had Child Porn on Church Computer

A former pastor in Caldwell County, North Carolina, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following an investigation into inappropriate material found on his church computer. Authorities were alerted in April 2023 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to a search of his home and church office. Investigators recovered digital files and determined the pastor had accessed and distributed the material over several years. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 and was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release, along with mandatory registration as a sex offender.

ARSON/SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Massive Fire Destroys First Baptist Church in Elmira, New York

Firefighters respond to a blaze that destroyed the First Baptist Church in Elmira. (Courtesy of Elmire Firefighters Local 709)

A devastating fire destroyed the historic First Baptist Church in Elmira, New York, late Thursday night. An Elmira police officer spotted the blaze at the 130-year-old church and alerted emergency responders around 10:13 p.m. Fire crews from multiple departments battled heavy flames on the second and third floors, but the structure was declared a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities, including the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, are investigating the cause of the fire. Demolition of hazardous portions of the church was set to begin Friday afternoon to ensure public safety.

PROPERTY CRIME

Catoosa County Deputy Arrested for Theft from Church Security Job

A former lieutenant with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has been arrested for theft by deception, criminal attempt to commit theft by deception, and violation of oath by a public officer. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that the deputy submitted fraudulent invoices for off-duty security work at a local church, collecting payments for shifts he never worked and attempting to obtain additional funds for unperformed services. He was terminated from his position on February 13 and is currently booked in the Catoosa County Jail. The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the district attorney for prosecution.

I’ve mentioned to readers before that you should have a say in which police officer works a side job at your church. You never know what you’ll get. If I have a choice between a School Resource Officer and a SWAT Team member, I’ll still interview both to determine who is the best tactically, spiritually and morally. You’re paying for them, you should have a say in who comes to work for you. Just like we have failed pastors, failed doctors, failed teachers…. we have failed cops too. Don’t take their status as an officer as validation of their abilities. I certainly don’t do it for pastors (just read the sex crimes section each week 😢).

San Diego Man Charged with Vandalizing Churches and Synagogue

A 47-year-old San Diego man has pleaded not guilty to charges of vandalizing two churches, a synagogue, and a religious altar at a private residence. The places of worship targeted include University Christian Church in Hillcrest, St. Paul’s Cathedral in Bankers Hill, and Ohr Shalom Synagogue in Bankers Hill, all defaced with profane graffiti in January and February. Prosecutors also allege that in December, the suspect attempted to set fire to a religious altar outside a private home and later vandalized religious statues at the same location. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including interference with civil rights and arson, carrying a potential 13-year prison sentence. The suspect remains in county jail on $200,000 bail as the investigation continues.

INTERNATIONAL

Boko Haram Kills Pastor and Two Christians in Northeast Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram militants attacked a church in Gombe State, Nigeria, on February 9, killing Rev. Bala Galadima of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo. The assailants, dressed in black robes, broke into his residence on the church premises and fatally shot him while he was in bed. In nearby Borno State, Boko Haram also attacked villages in Chibok County throughout January, killing at least two more Christians, burning five churches, and destroying dozens of homes. Despite ongoing violence, the Nigerian government recently released 5,000 former Boko Haram members, claiming they had been de-radicalized. Christian communities continue to face severe persecution, with Nigeria ranking among the most dangerous places in the world for Christians.

