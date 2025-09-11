Christian Warrior Training

User's avatar
jeff charvat's avatar
jeff charvat
2h

It's enough talking about protecting ourselves it's time to fight back Jesus sent the disciples out with a sword to defend themselves not to be treated like a bunch of punks. If us Christians don't start fighting back there will be none of us left for the rapture. I was okay with Live and let live but obviously the left is not. So I believe it's time for an eye for an eye what about the Golden rule, obviously if they keep shooting at us then they want us to shoot back right because it says to do on to others as you want them to do unto you. So obviously if they're hurting us and shooting at us then they want us to do that back at them so why don't we start.

5 replies
Art Hernandez's avatar
Art Hernandez
2h

Well written. Thank you for your quick assessment and debrief. Alpha Romeo Tango

