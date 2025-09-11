WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEOS APPEAR IN THIS POST. DO NOT CLICK ON THEM IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO PREPARE FOR. I’M SHOWING THESE VIDEOS SO WE CAN LEARN FROM THIS, NOT FOR THE GLORIFICATION OF VIOLENCE.

What Happened in Utah

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator, Christian, and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The event was part of his American Comeback Tour and drew a large crowd of students and community members. Witnesses reported that the gunman fired from a nearby building, striking Kirk in the neck. Video footage shows him clutching his wound as his protective team rushed to his side.

The immediate response of his security detail was noteworthy. They quickly applied trauma care, working to control severe bleeding from what appeared to be a carotid artery injury. Within moments, Kirk was being prepared for transport. Law enforcement detained at least one individual in connection with the shooting, though details on the suspect remain limited. Kirk was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition.

This incident emphasizes the growing risk faced by public figures in today’s climate of political and ideological violence. For churches, this attack highlights the need to consider how pastors and staff are protected when they speak publicly. Because Kirk is also a Christian who comments on issues of faith, the lessons here extend directly to clergy and church leaders who may face similar risks. Security planning must go beyond politics and ensure that Christian leaders are safeguarded while fulfilling their calling.

Why Pastors and Church Leaders Are at Risk

Pastors and Christian leaders do not only stand behind a pulpit on Sundays. Many speak at community events, conferences, and public gatherings where they proclaim biblical truth. In today’s hostile climate, those messages often clash with cultural, political, or ideological beliefs that stir anger and resentment. This means that, like political figures, pastors can become targets simply because of what they represent.

The Bible makes it clear that the world will hate those who follow Christ. That hatred increasingly translates into acts of violence. Churches must accept this reality when planning events that place their leaders in public view. Whether the threat comes from an armed attacker, a protester trying to disrupt a service, or a group attempting to rush the stage, the risks are real and growing. Recognizing this risk is the first step toward building a protective strategy that safeguards both the messenger and the message.

Conducting a Red Team Advance

One of the most important lessons from both Charlie Kirk’s shooting and the attempted assassination of President Trump is the need to red team the venue in advance. Red teaming means looking at the location from the attacker’s perspective. Where would you go if you wanted to take a shot at the speaker? Which areas provide cover, concealment, or an elevated vantage point? Those are the same areas that must be secured or monitored by the protective team.

In Trump’s case, the rooftop position where the shooter was located should have been identified as a high-risk spot and covered by security. In Kirk’s case, the shots reportedly came from a nearby building. That type of risk is foreseeable and can be mitigated through a proper advance. A thorough site survey should include:

Identifying high ground or windows that overlook the event.

Checking parking structures, rooftops, and accessible buildings.

Establishing perimeters that keep the public at safe distances.

Positioning security so that threats can be detected and stopped before a shot is fired.

Red teaming forces security planners to think like an adversary. It is better to uncover weaknesses during planning than during an attack. Churches sending pastors or staff into public forums must adopt this mindset to reduce the chance of tragedy.

Protective Team Responsibilities

Having a protective team in place is more than assigning a few armed volunteers to stand nearby. Protection requires planning, discipline, and clearly defined roles. The first responsibility is prevention. Security must be positioned so that if an attacker does appear, they can be stopped quickly and decisively, ideally before the principal is struck.

Protective coverage must also address other likely threats. Protesters may attempt to disrupt an event. Individuals may try to rush the stage. Both situations demand immediate intervention. Security team members should be trained not only in the use of force but also in physical control techniques, crowd management, and rapid decision-making under stress.

The team must be unified in its mission: protect the pastor or leader without creating unnecessary alarm for the congregation or audience. This balance comes from rehearsals and training that prepare them to move as a cohesive unit. Effective protection means anticipating the threat, intervening before it escalates, and keeping the focus on the ministry taking place.

Trauma Care and Extraction

The shooting of Charlie Kirk also highlights the importance of trauma care and rapid extraction. His security team responded immediately with lifesaving measures, applying pressure and working to control massive bleeding. Every protective team supporting a pastor or church leader should be trained in trauma medicine and equipped with tourniquets, pressure dressings, and chest seals.

Equally important is the plan for extraction. A designated vehicle should be staged nearby to evacuate the principal if they are injured. This vehicle becomes the platform for continued trauma care while en route to a hospital. Protective teams should pre-map the nearest trauma centers, identifying the fastest routes and alternate paths in case of traffic or roadblocks. Sometimes it will be faster to scoop and run than to wait for an ambulance. Those decisions must be made quickly and confidently in the moment.

The goal is not only to prevent an attack but to preserve life if one occurs. Trauma care training, equipment, and extraction planning can mean the difference between life and death. Churches must take this element of protection as seriously as they do physical security.

Custody of a Suspect

Another lesson from the aftermath of this incident is how to handle a suspect once they are taken into custody. Video from the event shows an individual being detained while the crowd pressed in on law enforcement. This created a volatile situation that came close to what is historically called a lynching, when a prisoner is taken from custody by force.

If your team apprehends an attacker, you must control both the suspect and the crowd. The suspect remains your responsibility until law enforcement takes formal custody. Keep the crowd at a distance to prevent them from interfering. The safest practice is to have a patrol car or law enforcement unit drive directly to your position so the suspect can be secured without being walked through an angry crowd.

Protective teams must be trained to maintain discipline in these high-stress moments. Losing control of a suspect not only undermines justice but also risks further violence. By controlling the situation until authorities arrive, your team ensures both the safety of the crowd and the integrity of the legal process.

A Biblical Perspective on Watchmen

Scripture provides a clear picture of the role of watchmen. In Ezekiel 33:6, the Lord warns that if a watchman sees danger coming and does not sound the alarm, the blood of those harmed is on his hands. This principle applies directly to church security. If we recognize the threats facing our pastors and fail to act, we are neglecting the responsibility God has placed on us.

Nehemiah organized the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls with both builders and guards working side by side, swords in hand (Nehemiah 4:17-18). Their vigilance allowed the work of God to continue despite constant threats. Likewise, our calling is to ensure that the ministry of the church can move forward without being paralyzed by fear.

Jesus himself recognized the need for preparation and protection when he told his disciples in Luke 22:36 that those without a sword should sell their cloak and buy one. This was not a call to aggression but a recognition that the world is hostile and that his followers would face real dangers.

For church security teams, the message is clear. We are watchmen. Our duty is to protect the flock, to guard the shepherd, and to ensure that the gospel is proclaimed without hindrance. Failure to act faithfully in this role carries both spiritual and earthly consequences. By taking security seriously, we not only honor our leaders but also fulfill the responsibility God has given us as protectors of his people.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

The shooting of Charlie Kirk provides important lessons that churches must not ignore. Pastors and church leaders represent the truth of God’s Word, and that alone makes them potential targets in a culture increasingly hostile toward Christianity. Protecting them requires preparation, not assumptions.

Church security teams must:

Recognize that leaders can be targeted for their faith and their message.

Conduct thorough advances and red team assessments before events.

Train in protective principles, trauma medicine, and crowd management.

Stage extraction vehicles and plan routes to trauma centers.

Maintain custody of suspects safely until law enforcement assumes control.

These steps transform a group of volunteers into a disciplined ministry of protection. Security is not about fear or intimidation but about stewardship. By protecting the shepherds, you protect the flock and preserve the mission of the church. The times demand vigilance, and the example of what happened in Utah should move churches to strengthen their security efforts before tragedy strikes again.

