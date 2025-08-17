Mission President Shot in Mexico City Home Invasion

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, at approximately 2 a.m. local time, President R. Tyler Wallis, serving with his wife Sister Elizabeth Wallis as leaders of the Mexico City West Mission, was shot during a break-in at his residence in Mexico City.

An intruder entered the home, and during the attempted robbery, President Wallis was struck once in the torso. Reports indicate the bullet did not penetrate deeply enough to strike vital organs. He is currently listed in stable condition and recovering in an intermediate care unit. Sister Wallis was unharmed, and all missionaries serving under their leadership have been reported safe.

What the Reports Are Saying

KSL (Salt Lake City) confirmed the shooting and provided updates on his recovery.

Deseret News reported that the wound was described as “miraculous” due to the limited depth of penetration.

Church News noted that the Mexico Area Presidency is assisting the Wallis family and missionaries.

Social Media (Facebook LDS group) shared details that bullets entered just below the sternum but only traveled about two inches, which is highly unusual.

Violence in Mexico: A Broader Context

The shooting highlights the growing instability in Mexico. Cartels continue to dominate many regions, and kidnappings for ransom are at unprecedented levels. U.S. designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations have increased tensions further, with American military assets reportedly engaging in operations against cartel elements.

This makes for an unpredictable and volatile environment. Missionaries and religious workers are increasingly at risk, not necessarily because of their faith but because they represent vulnerable, high-value targets. The attack on President Wallis serves as a stark reminder of these realities.

Safety Guidance for Missionaries in Mexico

For those serving in Mexico—or supporting loved ones who are—several practical measures should be emphasized:

Vary travel routines and avoid predictability.

Travel in groups when possible and limit activity after dark.

Maintain strict communication protocols , with regular check-ins.

Understand the kidnapping threat —cartels view foreigners as potential ransom sources.

Stay situationally aware —watch for surveillance, suspicious vehicles, and potential setups.

Train for emergencies—basic first aid, crisis communication, and evacuation planning are essential.

Remembering Past Violence

This is not the first tragedy involving Latter-day Saint families in Mexico. In 2019, the LeBarón and Langford families—dual U.S. and Mexican citizens—were ambushed near La Mora, Sonora. Nine people, including women and children, were brutally murdered by cartel gunmen. That massacre highlighted the vulnerability of religious communities in cartel-controlled areas and remains a painful reminder of the dangers that persist.

A Biblical Lens on Compassion and Vigilance

While many of my readers hold differing views on LDS doctrine, moments like this call us to respond with compassion and prayer for those who are suffering. Scripture reminds us to “weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15). We can pray for President Wallis’s recovery, for his wife, and for the missionaries under their care—while also staying vigilant and discerning about the increasing dangers in Mexico.

As church leaders and safety teams, we must be wise as serpents and innocent as doves (Matthew 10:16). Violence is spreading, and it is our responsibility to remain alert, prepared, and prayerful in these uncertain times.

