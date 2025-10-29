Read and Then Watch for More Information

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has doubled down on its ban against weapons in their churches, publicly declaring that only law enforcement officers are allowed to carry. They have advertised that decision online for every potential attacker to see. This policy isn’t new. It started with their 2019 security update and was reinforced again after the recent attack in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Posting that rule online tells everyone the same thing. If someone wants an unarmed target, the church has effectively advertised where to find one. The church can choose its policy. I think they picked the wrong tradeoff between spiritual calm and physical safety. Let’s look at why, what Scripture says about being prepared, and what can be done to protect congregations before the next tragedy happens

What the Policy Says

The 2019 letter from the Presiding Bishopric was clear. Firearms and other lethal weapons are prohibited on Church property, with the exception of current law enforcement officers. Members are told to rely on police for emergencies and to report incidents to Church Security.

The same message was restated publicly this year. Even after four people were killed in a church-related attack, the LDS Church doubled down on its no-gun policy instead of reconsidering it. The language sounds compassionate, but it creates a predictable security gap that anyone intent on doing harm can exploit.

Inadequacy and Iniquity in the LDS Security Plan

The LDS Church’s security video is more than just ineffective (you can watch it above, but get your coffee… you’ll need some caffeine). It is embarrassing. The presentation is monotone and scripted, offering little more than vague reassurance and spiritual slogans. Members are told to follow the promptings of the Spirit and to be prepared, not afraid, but they are given no real instruction on how to protect themselves when violence strikes. It is all theory and no action.

For a church that claims billions in assets and maintains armed guards for its leaders and Temple Square, this level of training for ordinary members is inexcusable. The gap between leadership protection and member vulnerability reveals both inadequacy and iniquity. It pretends to value life while refusing to defend it.

This approach shows a misunderstanding of God’s will. The message seems to be that safety is something to pray for, not prepare for. Faith becomes a substitute for responsibility. That is not trust in God. It is neglect disguised as devotion. Scripture never tells believers to sit idle and hope danger passes. It calls them to act with wisdom and courage.

Noah built before the flood. Joseph stored before the famine. Nehemiah guarded while he worked. Each trusted God enough to act. Faith and preparation belong together. When a church abandons preparation in the name of faith, it stops following the biblical model and starts relying on wishful thinking.

True faith is not standing unarmed while hoping evil passes you by. It is trusting God while doing everything in your power to protect the people He has entrusted to your care.

What This Means in Practice

If you’re looking for a soft target, the LDS Church has told you exactly where to go. They have been advertising since 2019 that firearms are not permitted in their buildings. Most members follow the rule. That means the odds of an armed person being inside when an attacker shows up are very low.

For years, I’ve told churches to remove any information online that could be used against them. Maps, security details, or anything that telegraphs their vulnerabilities. Start times should stay public so visitors can attend, but a policy declaring your people are unarmed should not. Yet the LDS Church continues to announce that policy openly.

The Biblical Case for Being Armed

Nehemiah’s workers rebuilt Jerusalem’s wall with a sword at their side. They prayed, worked, and stood guard at the same time. They trusted God and took practical measures.

In Luke 22:36, Jesus said, “If you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” He was preparing His followers for coming danger. He didn’t tell them to act recklessly, but to be ready.

Faith and preparation are not opposites. The Bible doesn’t command believers to be victims. It calls them to protect the innocent and stand ready against evil. A security policy that forbids that kind of preparation isn’t a mark of holiness. It’s misplaced trust.

Run, Hide, Fight Isn’t Enough

The LDS policy tells members to follow the FBI’s “Run, Hide, Fight” model during an active shooter incident. That advice is outdated. It came from an era when most civilians had no defensive training and law enforcement response times were shorter.

“Run and hide” only works when there’s somewhere safe to go. Most church shootings happen in small sanctuaries where exits are limited. Waiting for police means waiting for more casualties.

If you ban weapons but tell people to fight as a last resort, that’s a contradiction. A desperate, unarmed fight against an armed attacker is not a security plan. It’s surrender.

Unequal Protection

There’s another inconsistency. Temple Square in Salt Lake City has armed guards. They’re visible because there have been shootings there in the past. The Church president and the Twelve Apostles also travel with armed security, and rightly so. They face specific threats.

But if leadership deserves that protection, why don’t the local congregations? Violence doesn’t skip the smaller meetinghouses. If security with firearms is acceptable for those at the top, it’s hypocrisy to deny it to ordinary members at the ward level.

Why This Discussion Matters Beyond the LDS Church

Some might ask why Christian Warrior Training is addressing an LDS policy. The answer is simple: what happens there should warn every Bible-believing church.

I respect members of the LDS Church and care deeply for them. We are all created in God’s image, and I don’t want to see harm come to anyone. But I don’t share their doctrine about God. The LDS Church teaches that God was once a man who became exalted and that humans can also become gods one day. In contrast, I believe in the eternal, uncreated God of the Bible, who alone is worthy of worship.

But when any large religious group publicizes that its members are unarmed, it influences how criminals and extremists view churches in general. Evil doesn’t care about denominational labels. When one church becomes a soft target, others follow if they don’t prepare.

A Call to Shepherds and Leaders

In Ezekiel 34, God rebuked the shepherds of Israel for feeding themselves instead of protecting the flock. The sheep were scattered and vulnerable because those entrusted with their care refused to stand guard. That same failure is seen today when leaders surround themselves with protection but leave their people defenseless.

Haggai warned Israel’s leaders about living in cedar-lined houses while God’s house lay in neglect. It was a message against misplaced priorities. Security for leadership while ordinary members are told to run and hide reflects the same imbalance.

Scripture never calls believers to be defenseless. It calls them to be wise, ready, and faithful. Church leaders who truly shepherd their people will take responsibility for their safety. Either provide trained, armed protection for every congregation or allow capable members to do so under proper oversight. Faith and preparedness belong together.

I invite readers to share their thoughts below. Please keep the discussion civil and biblically based. We may not agree with LDS theology, but we can all recognize a security lesson worth learning.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

