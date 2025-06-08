TERROR UPDATE

ISIS Editorial Urges Increased Violence During Islamic Holy Month

In Issue 497 of the Al-Naba newsletter, a featured editorial titled “O Soldiers of Allah, Rise!” urges Islamic State fighters to escalate violent activities during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, a sacred period in the Islamic calendar. The article elevates jihad above all other religious obligations, including fasting and pilgrimage, and uses both militant rhetoric and religious references to incite attacks. Key directives include launching martyrdom operations, suicide bombings, and rocket attacks, with Dhul-Hijjah portrayed as an opportune time for such actions. The editorial also vilifies Arab rulers—particularly those overseeing the Islamic holy sites—as apostates and agents of Western powers, calling for their rejection and targeting. The piece reinforces the group’s ideological narrative that violence is a sacred duty during holy times and promotes direct action against perceived enemies without hesitation.

I assess this will more than likely only affect areas in the Middle East. However, you cannot discount a lone wolf (much like what we saw in Boulder, CO this week) from seeing this message and taking action based off of their call to action.

Source: Al-Naba Newsletter, Issue 497 (dark web document)

DHS Bulletin Warns of Elevated Threat to Jewish and Israeli Institutions

A recent DHS Joint Intelligence Bulletin (DHS-IA-JIB-2025-17692) warns of a heightened threat to Jewish and Israeli institutions and their perceived supporters within the United States, stemming from the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict. In the past two months, three violent attacks have occurred: an Egyptian national allegedly used improvised incendiary devices at a pro-Israel march in Boulder, Colorado, injuring at least nine; a U.S. citizen fatally shot two Israeli embassy staff members at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.; and another U.S. person committed arson at the Pennsylvania Governor’s residence, citing support for Palestinians. Authorities believe these actions were influenced by grievances tied to U.S. foreign policy and antisemitic rhetoric, with concern that online extremist messaging could incite further violence.

This is a typcial “For Official Use Only” bulletin put out by the FBI/DHS. It is a day late and a dollar short. You are getting more actionable intelligence from sources like Christian Warrior and others than you are from our own government.

Source: DHS Joint Intelligence Bulletin, 4 June 2025 – DHS-IA-JIB-2025-17692

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

11 People Injured in Stabbing at Oregon Faith-Based Shelter

A violent attack at the Union Gospel Mission, a Christian homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, left twelve men injured on the evening of June 1, 2025. Authorities say a 42-year-old man entered the shelter’s lobby with a knife and began attacking individuals inside before moving outside and injuring others nearby. Eleven victims, including two staff members, were taken to the hospital, with five remaining in serious condition as of Monday. The suspect was apprehended across the street shortly after the attack. While the motive remains unclear, police have stated the act did not appear to target individuals based on homelessness. The shelter’s leadership is now focusing on recovery efforts and plans to review its safety procedures in the aftermath of the attack.

Armed Man Arrested During Worship Service at Bellaire Baptist Church

On June 1, 2025, an armed man was arrested during a worship service at Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. The individual entered the sanctuary during the 10:15 a.m. service, climbed onto the media platform, and was quietly reported by a sound technician. Church security detained the man, who was found carrying a firearm and a backpack filled with ammunition, before Bossier City Police arrived on the scene. The man faces multiple charges including illegal carrying of a weapon, simple battery, and terrorism. Church officials credited their security team and local law enforcement for preventing a potentially deadly situation.

Parishioner Escorted from Mass After Confrontation Over Pornography Allegation at Our Lady of the Visitation

On May 31, 2025, a parishioner was escorted by Green Township police from a 4 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Green Township, Ohio, after publicly demanding answers regarding allegations that a priest had viewed pornography on a parish computer. The confrontation occurred moments after the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s chancellor read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey stating no wrongdoing had been substantiated. The parishioner claimed to have seen the images in question and challenged church leadership’s denial. Another parishioner also addressed the congregation the following day, alleging he had submitted evidence of explicit material found on a parish office laptop used by the accused priest. While the archdiocese denied that the priest was issued a parish-owned computer and asserted the claim was false, a review of the complaint remained open as of May 31. A separate 2023 police investigation involving a nearby archdiocese-owned home uncovered a sextortion case but was not linked to the priest. The incident has sparked a petition from over 700 community members demanding greater transparency and accountability within the Divine Mercy Family of Parishes.

Morgan County Man Wanted for Alleged Threat Against Churchgoer

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that Kwade A. Sanderson is wanted for arrest and faces a charge of First-Degree Making a Terrorist Threat. (Photo - Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Morgan County, Missouri, are searching for a man facing a charge of First-Degree Making a Terrorist Threat following violent statements allegedly made online. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the individual posted threats on Facebook on May 18th indicating an intent to stab someone at a local church. Witnesses reported that church members had previously tried to assist the man but ceased efforts due to his lack of cooperation. Following this, he reportedly began issuing threats, including to specific individuals and to himself. A witness, who had planned to take him to church, told deputies the suspect also threatened to kill them the previous day. The man has not been located near the church or his last known residence. Records show he has a prior 2015 conviction for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon in Oklahoma.

SEX CRIMES

Burlington Church Member Charged in Ongoing Child Sex Abuse Investigation

A 44-year-old man from Mount Holly, New Jersey, identified as an active member of the Burlington Seventh Day Adventist Church, has been charged in connection with an ongoing child se abuse investigation. While initially described by authorities as a deacon, church leadership clarified that the individual is not part of the official leadership team but is a regular attendee. According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges stem from alleged repeated incidents involving a child under the age of 13 over a two-year period in multiple locations across Burlington County. The individual was taken into custody and faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault-related charges and offenses related to endangering the welfare of a child. In response, the New Jersey Conference of Seventh Day Adventists expressed deep concern, affirmed their commitment to child safety, and announced a review of existing safety protocols.

Everyone, I mean everyone, that has a sensitive role in your church needs a background investigation. Also, no child should ever be alone with an adult. No exceptions.

ARSON/FIRES

Arson Investigation Underway After Fire at Las Vegas Church Near UNLV

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025, at University United Methodist Church, located across from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Firefighters responded to the blaze around 5:34 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and University Avenue. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man was reported setting fires on the roof of the church. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Arson investigators from the Clark County Fire Department are leading the investigation into the incident.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Oklahoma City Church Reports Repeat Vandalism, Seeks Community Help

The Monument of Faith Church in Oklahoma City is asking for the public’s assistance after being targeted by vandals twice in recent weeks. The latest incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when a stained-glass window was smashed at the church’s location on Northwest 50th Street. Church leaders believe the same individual is responsible for both this and a similar act of vandalism two weeks prior, during which the front glass was also broken late at night. Pastor Clayvan McFadden stated that the cost to repair the stained-glass window could exceed $2,500, following an earlier $2,000 repair. While the motive behind the vandalism remains unclear, the church is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Deadly Attack in Nigeria Claims Lives of 24 United Methodists

Twenty-four members of The United Methodist Church were among over 40 people killed in a violent attack on farmers in the Karim Lamido area of Taraba State, Nigeria, on May 24, 2025. The assault, believed to have been carried out by armed groups suspected to be Fulani herders (ISIS), left more than 5,000 people displaced and 62 homes destroyed. United Methodist Bishop Ande I. Emmanuel described the killings as “senseless and devastating” and called for peace and dialogue between predominantly Christian farmers and predominantly Muslim herders in the region. The Nigeria Episcopal Area responded swiftly by distributing food, bedding, and other aid to survivors on June 4, with further support planned through grants from the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

Former Alaska Priest Captured by Boko Haram While Serving in Nigeria

Father Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian-born priest who previously served for over six years in the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, was reportedly kidnapped by the terrorist group Boko Haram on June 1, 2025. According to Bishop Steven Maekawa of Fairbanks, Afina was serving in the Diocese of Maiduguri in Borno State, Nigeria, when he and two others were abducted while traveling through the Gwoza region. The incident occurred during an exchange of gunfire between Nigerian soldiers and militants, resulting in multiple fatalities. The Diocese of Maiduguri has since received proof that Afina is alive. A special Mass is being offered at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Fairbanks, with church leaders urging prayers for Afina’s safety and eventual release. He is the 15th religious figure kidnapped in Nigeria this year, highlighting ongoing concerns about violence against clergy in the region.

