In the latest issue of Al-Naba, the Islamic State's official newsletter, ISIS leadership issued a global call to arms during Dhul-Hijjah, one of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar. The editorial—titled “O Soldiers of Allah, Rise!”—encouraged followers to carry out violent jihad during the first ten days of the month, claiming it is a time when jihad becomes superior to all other forms of worship, including fasting and even the pilgrimage to Mecca.

While many in the West don’t track Islamic holy days, security professionals must understand that jihadist propaganda is often timed to religious milestones. The month of Dhul-Hijjah began this year on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and the first ten days—which ISIS emphasized in their editorial—conclude with Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6.

In the newsletter, ISIS instructed its followers to:

Carry out suicide bombings and martyrdom operations

Launch attacks on disbelievers with commands to “strike the necks” and “fortify the frontlines”

Reject and target Arab rulers, especially those guarding the Two Holy Mosques (Mecca and Medina), calling them apostates

Churches and Christian ministries were not named directly in this issue, but the Islamic State has long framed Christians as enemies of Islam, labeling churches as legitimate targets. Their call for “waves of violence” during this sacred period is not symbolic—it is operational guidance. And it deserves our attention.

Why This Still Matters—Even After Eid

Although some may assume the threat expires with the end of Eid al-Adha, we’ve seen enough of these propaganda cycles to know otherwise. There are three reasons why church security teams should remain on alert through the weekend and into next week:

1. Delayed Action Is Common

Most ISIS-inspired attacks aren’t immediate. Lone actors take time to prepare—often days or weeks—before launching an assault. Just because the propaganda was released before May 28 doesn’t mean the danger is over.

2. Operational Lag

ISIS relies on decentralized communication. Content like Al-Naba is passed through encrypted channels and online networks. By the time it reaches radicalized individuals in Western countries, days may have passed. Many are not trained operatives but unstable followers with limited resources. Their timelines don’t align with military precision.

3. The Eid Weekend Is Still a High-Risk Period

This weekend (June 6–9) includes large gatherings at churches, public parks, and Christian events. The potential for attacks during this time remains. In fact, the heightened visibility of Christian worship during this time can increase risk, particularly for churches in major cities or near Islamic cultural centers.

Recommendations for Church Security Teams

Maintain a heightened security posture through at least Monday, June 10

Conduct external security sweeps before services and events

Ensure visible security team presence at entrances and in parking areas

Be prepared for vehicle-based attacks, edged weapon threats, or coordinated entry distractions

Communicate with local law enforcement and share any intelligence you gather

Not a Time for Fear—but a Time for Watchfulness

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.” – 1 Corinthians 16:13

Security is a ministry. We’re not reactionary—we’re ready. What ISIS meant for harm can be a reminder to the church that spiritual warfare is not metaphorical. It’s real. And your presence as a Christian warrior—alert, prepared, and grounded in prayer—can stop the next attack before it starts.

But let’s be clear: we are not building bunkers. Don’t let your safety measures make your church feel closed off. We’re not called to paranoia—we’re called to prepare. Keep your doors open to the lost, the broken, and the seekers of truth. That means smiling greeters, friendly ushers, and warm hospitality must work hand-in-hand with trained security.

The burden falls on your security team—not your congregation. Train more. Drill more. Watch more. Pray more. Be the quiet shield that allows the rest of the church to worship freely and welcome new followers of Christ with confidence.

